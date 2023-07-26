The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the most powerful Android tablets around. With its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz) screen, it’ll be a media-watching powerhouse. It’ll probably be pretty good at productivity tasks too, with an included S Pen stylus and the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The tablet is only a few fractions of a millimeter different from the prior Galaxy Tab S8, so there is a wide range of accessories already on the market that are tried-and-tested by owners of the previous generation. Here’s what you should check out for one of the best tablets on the market.

Best Cases for the Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Note View Cover compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Editor's Choice The Samsung Note View Cover is the perfect note-taking companion for your Galaxy Tab S9, letting you use the S Pen for scribbling down words, diagrams, or sketches while keeping a protective layer over the screen. It also has a handy internal storage groove for your S Pen once you're done. $50 at Amazon $80 at Samsung

Soke case Soke Folio Case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Slimline pick The best thing about this stylish folio from Soke isn't that it will protect your tablet or that it has a cutout so you can charge your S Pen. It's that it comes in a choice of twelve colors, more than pretty much any other case we've seen. $23 at Amazon

Source: Wogroo Wogroo Protective Case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Best Value You really can't find much better value than a slimline, TPU case for your new tablet for the low price of this Wogroo protective case. It looks good, too, with a matte black exterior, and a honeycomb interior design for maximum shock protection for its thickness. $9 at Amazon

Source: Zuslab Zuslab Transparent Case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Clear pick This TPU transparent case from Zuslab will wrap around your Galaxy Tab S9 to protect it from potential damage from daily use. It's shock-absorbing, scratch-reducing, and most importantly, wallet-friendly. $12 at Amazon

Cases with Pen Holders for the Galaxy Tab S9

Source: Ringke Ringke Fusion compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Clear pick This fully transparent case from Ringke will protect your tablet from damage while showing off the design. It comes in polycarbonate clear or smoke black, with TPU fused into the design to provide shock protection, and it has a S Pen holder on the edge. $26 at Amazon

Source: JETech JETech Slim Folio case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Slimline pick This slim folio case protects your tablet with a slimline, affordable case that looks good. It's also got a place to stow the S Pen when it's not charging or being used, so that it doesn't get lost inside your bag. $15 at Amazon

Source: Fintie Fintie Hybrid Slim Case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Editor's Choice This hybrid case keeps the stylish back of the Galaxy Tab S9 in full view, as it uses crystal clear plastic to protect from scrapes and falls. It also has TPU bumpers for additional fall protection, and a foldable screen cover that can be used as a stand. $18 at Amazon

Source: Syndrruce Syndrruce Magnetic Case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Stylish pick This stylish folio case has a covered compartment for your S Pen, so it can wirelessly charge in safety until the next time you want to use it. The PU leather case comes in black and dark green and has an angle adjustment for different viewing angles. $26 at Amazon

Keyboard Cases for the Galaxy Tab S9

Source: Samsung Samsung Book Cover Keyboard compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Editor's Choice $80 $140 Save $60 The official Samsung Book Cover Keyboard is still the best option in my opinion for those who want to use their tablet for productivity tasks without struggling with the on-screen keyboard. It's also got a secure S Pen holder, looks great, and has large keys for accuracy. $200 at Samsung $80 at Amazon

Source: Fintie Fintie Keyboard Case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Best Value This folio style keyboard cover is wireless, and the keyboard can be detached to find your optimal ergonomic positioning. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, one charge will last up to 230 hours, which is a lot of typing. $35 at Amazon

Source: Henghui Henghui Keyboard Cover compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Stylish pick This stylish wireless keyboard and case combo will turn your Galaxy Tab S9 into a mini laptop, in your choice of six subdued colors. It's also got cute rounded keys on the keyboard, which might help with typing accuracy. $35 at Amazon

Source: Wineecy Wineecy Touchpad Keyboard Case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 With touchpad The Wineecy Touchpad Keyboard Case will keep your tablet secure, while helping you be more productive thanks to the Bluetooth keyboard with integrated touchpad. No more reaching up to smear fingerprints on the screen, unless you prefer that, of course. $36 at Amazon

Rugged & Waterproof Cases for the Galaxy Tab S9

Source: Spigen Spigen Rugged Armor Pro compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Editor's Choice The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case has a magnetic full cover flap that supports sleep and wake functions while protecting from accidental drops. The cover also folds up to be a folio stand or a flatter angle for the optima drawing position. $24 at Amazon

Source: ProCase ProCase Rugged Case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Best Value This rugged case from ProCase comes with a shoulder strap for easy carrying, a 360-degree rotating hand strap, and a kickstand for hands-free use. It'll keep your S Pen secure too, while protecting from drops and bumps. $22 at Amazon

Source: Supcase Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Promoted pick In partnership with Supcase Supcase has been protecting our devices for years, and the Unicorn Beetle Pro is its flagship rugged case. It covers every angle of the Galaxy Tab S9 while keeping ports accessible and has a handy kickstand for either movie viewing or getting work done. $27 at Amazon

Source: UAG Urban Armor Gear Metropolis Case compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Premium Pick The Urban Armor Gear Metropolis case is rugged, made of premium materials, and will keep your S Pen secure. It's also got enhanced corner protection that has been tested to military drop test standards, which is a weight off my mind. $60 at Amazon

Screen Protectors for the Galaxy Tab S9

Source: Spigen Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Editor's Choice Spigen is one of the most recognizable names in device protection, and its tempered glass screen protectors will save your display from damage. They go on quickly too, with an included alignment tool to make it super simple to apply. $23 at Amazon

Source: Supershieldz Supershieldz PET Screen Protectors compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 PET Film Supershieldz has a reputation for good quality screen protectors. These PET films go on quickly and easily, keep your screen scratch-free, and the best part is that you get three to keep your screen safe for a long time. $8 at Amazon

Source: Benazcap Benazcap Tempered Glass Screen Protector compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Best Value To keep your AMOLED screen in tip-top condition, it's always a good idea to put on a screen protector. Tempered glass will feel like the device screen, and you get two screen protectors in this pack in case one gets cracked. $12 at Amazon

Source: Bersem Bersem Paperfeel Screen Protector compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Paperfeel pick Sometimes the feeling of using a stylus like the S Pen on a glass screen is jarring. Make it feel more like an analog pen, by putting this Paperfeel screen protector on and enjoy scribbling digitally again. $9 at Amazon

Chargers for the Galaxy Tab S9

Belkin 65W GaN 2-port USB-Charger Editor's Choice $38 $55 Save $17 This Belkin dual charger is one of my favorites. It can fast charge your Galaxy Tab S9, or your smartphone, or both together with a combined output of 68W between the two USB-C ports. Plus it uses GaN technology so it's super portable. $38 at Amazon

Amazon Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charger Official pick $38 $50 Save $12 The official 45W Samsung charger can charge your Galaxy Tab S9 in no time at all, so you can keep on enjoying the portable powerhouse you purchased. It even comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, so you don't have to buy another one. See at Store $38 at Amazon

Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W) Best Value $24 $30 Save $6 The 45W Anker 313 USB-C fast charger will charge up the Galaxy Tab S9 at its fastest charge speed. It's also tiny, and the plugs fold down for storage and so they don't get snagged in your pocket or bag. It doesn't come with a USB-C cable though, so keep that in mind. $24 at Amazon $24 at Anker

Source: Zendure Zendure Supermini X3 Power bank The Zendure Supermini X3 packs 10,000mAh of capacity into its pocketable frame, so you can keep your tablet juiced up no matter where you are, with a full recharge and a little bit left. $64 at Amazon

Accessories for the Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Editor's Choice $180 $230 Save $50 You'll want a quality pair of Bluetooth earbuds to listen to media on your Galaxy Tab S9, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of the best options for your new device. They've got noise-canceling, 3D Audio, and a long battery life. $180 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $190 at Samsung

Source: QGeeM QGeeM USB-C to HDMI Cable For DeX users $10 $20 Save $10 You can turn your tablet into a desktop computer replacement with DeX mode and the right adapter, and this inexpensive dongle is just what you need to get going. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Anker USB-C Cable 2-Pack Quality cables $10 $13 Save $3 Anker's braided USB-C cables are one of the few cables that haven't broken on me in all the years I've been using devices needing USB-C. Pick up a couple, and you'll (probably) never need another cable. $10 at Amazon

Source: Maxonar Maxonar Adjustable Tablet Stand Stylish stand With the quality of the screen on this tablet, you'll possibly want a good stand to place it on your desk or nightstand for the best viewing angles. As a bonus, this one is almost as stylish as the Galaxy Tab S9 is. $20 at Amazon

Summing up the best accessories for the Galaxy Tab S9

The Galaxy Tab S9 is a premium and versatile tablet straight from the store, but you’ll still need a couple of accessories to get the best from your new device. The first thing I recommend you do is to make sure to have a 45W or above USB-C charger handy. Samsung again didn’t include one with the expensive tablet, and our best pick is the Belkin BoostCharge which can charge your tablet and another device at the same time.

The gorgeous surfaces of the tablet deserve some protection, whether that’s a screen protector, a protective case, or an all-around case that protects every angle. While we wait for manufacturers to make accessories specifically for this tablet, you can use any that are compatible with the Galaxy Tab S8 as they’re almost the same dimensions. That includes our favorite keyboard case, the Samsung Book Cover Keyboard, or the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro, which provides full-cover protection from every angle.

There are also so many other accessories you could pick up, from wireless earbuds to speakers, stands, or keyboard cases for when you want to get some work done on the go. Or you could just catch up on your Netflix backlog, as that AMOLED screen is deserving of watching all day long.

If you decide that the ultra-premium Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is right for you instead, you’ll definitely want to pick up one of the best cases to protect the expensive slate.