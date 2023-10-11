Samsung's new budget-friendly Android tablets in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series bring flagship-grade specs at much lower prices. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, in particular, is the more exciting option for those seeking a tablet with a bigger display, be it for media consumption or productivity tasks. However, you may find the overall footprint of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ a tad bigger if you're, say, coming from a relatively smaller tablet or if this is your first time using tablet. It's not the most expensive tablet out there, but it'll still cost you a pretty penny if you end up scuffing or shattering the front glass panel, which is why I highly recommend protecting it with a case and a screen protector.

There aren't too many cases for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ out there as it's still relatively new to the market, but I've managed to find a few reliable options. It also helps that it has nearly the same dimensions as the regular Galaxy Tab S9+, so you should be able to use a lot of the same Galaxy Tab S9+ cases and screen protectors as well. With that out of the way, here are the best cases, screen, protectors, and accessories you can buy right now to go with your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablet.