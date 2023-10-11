Samsung's new budget-friendly Android tablets in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series bring flagship-grade specs at much lower prices. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, in particular, is the more exciting option for those seeking a tablet with a bigger display, be it for media consumption or productivity tasks. However, you may find the overall footprint of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ a tad bigger if you're, say, coming from a relatively smaller tablet or if this is your first time using tablet. It's not the most expensive tablet out there, but it'll still cost you a pretty penny if you end up scuffing or shattering the front glass panel, which is why I highly recommend protecting it with a case and a screen protector.
There aren't too many cases for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ out there as it's still relatively new to the market, but I've managed to find a few reliable options. It also helps that it has nearly the same dimensions as the regular Galaxy Tab S9+, so you should be able to use a lot of the same Galaxy Tab S9+ cases and screen protectors as well. With that out of the way, here are the best cases, screen, protectors, and accessories you can buy right now to go with your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablet.
-
Fintie Hybrid Slim Case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Editor's choice
-
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case for Galaxy Tab S9+Promoted Pick
-
TORRO leather case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Premium pick
-
Poetic TurtleSkin case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Kids-friendly shockproof case
-
Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+Best keyboard case
-
Ringke Invisible Defender for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Multilayered tempered glass
-
Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Effortless installation
-
ProCase privacy screen for Galaxy Tab S9+Best privacy screen
-
Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds FEBest earbuds
-
Samsung 45W USB-C Fast ChargerOfficial charger
-
iClever BK08Best external keyboard
-
Anker 747 Power BankBest battery pack
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
-
Fintie Hybrid Slim Case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Editor's choice
This Fintie hybrid case offers good protection while letting you show off the back of your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. It has bumpers along the sides to protect your device from accidental drops and scuffs, and you also get a pen holder on the front and a retractable kickstand at the back, making it more functional and useful.
-
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case for Galaxy Tab S9+Promoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
If you're looking to buy a rugged case to protect your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ then check out this one from the folks over at Supcase. The highlight of this particular case is that it features an integrated kickstand and a built-in screen protector, making it a highly protective and useful case.
-
TORRO leather case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Premium pick
This case from TORRO is perfect for those who are looking for a premium-looking leather folio case for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. It's made with top-grain leather and has soft microfiber lining inside to protect the display. It has three support strips that allow you to place the tablet on a flat surface for hands-free viewing, and it also supports auto wake/sleep function.
-
Poetic TurtleSkin case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Kids-friendly shockproof case
The Poetic TurtleSkin is a relatively slim yet tough snap-on case that offers great protection for your Tab S9 FE+ from drops, scratches, and bumps without adding too much bulk. This kids-friendly shockproof case has reinforced bumpers that can absorb the impacts, and it also has a handy S Pen holder at the back to secure the stylus.
-
Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+Best keyboard case$128 $160 Save $32
Samsung's official keyboard case is the one to get if you're looking for a reliable and premium pick for your Galaxy Tab S9+/ S9 FE+. Just like the one that's available for the Galaxy Tab S8+, this particular keyboard case also has responsive buttons and a clean layout. It's also a folio case, meaning it offers 360-degree protection for your tablet.
-
Ringke Invisible Defender for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Multilayered tempered glass
This multilayered premium tempered glass perfectly fits the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and protects its display without adding too much bulk. It has curved edges that feel comfortable to touch and doesn't hurt your finger while using, and it also plays nice with most cases out there.
-
Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Effortless installation$29 $45 Save $16
Spigen's GlasTR RZ FIT is also a premium tempered glass that offers solid protection to the display. The highlight of this particular product, however, is the included auto-alignment tool that makes it very easy to install. It fits the tablet's screen very well and also has Oleophobic coating for glare and daily fingerprint resistance.
-
ProCase privacy screen for Galaxy Tab S9+Best privacy screen$19 $26 Save $7
If you find yourself in public places or public transport a lot and want to prevent others from seeing what's on your screen, then consider getting this ProCase Privacy Screen Protector for your tablet. This tempered glass accessory is designed to limit the screen’s functional viewing angle to +/- 30 degrees, ensuring prying eyes cannot easily see what you're viewing. It also offers a decent amount of protection overall.
-
Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds FEBest earbuds
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the newest earbuds from Samsung and boast strong active noise cancellation. They offer Ambient Sound so you can hear around you and are ideal to use for phone calls, thanks to the three-mic design. They have the longest battery life in the Buds lineup and come with three sizes of ear tips and two sizes of wing tips.
-
Samsung 45W USB-C Fast ChargerOfficial charger
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ doesn't come with a charger in the box, so consider grabbing this 45W charger to keep your device powered up. It's a great pickup for the Tab S9 FE+ as it supports Samsung's Super Fast Charging standard.
-
iClever BK08Best external keyboard$44 $60 Save $16
If you don't want to buy a keyboard case and just want a simple external keyboard then check out the iClever BK08. It's not a desktop-level keyboard, but if you want something ultraportable and has a built-in touchpad then this is it.
-
Anker 747 Power BankBest battery pack
This Anker power bank packs a 25,600mAh battery and has support for up to 87W output, which is more than enough to top up your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. It also comes bundled with a 65W wall adapter, meaning you get all your charging essentials in one pack.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ accessories: Bottom line
A protective case, as I previously mentioned, is one of the first things I recommend picking up for your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablet. If I were to pick one, then I'd go with either the Fintie Hybrid or the Poetic TurtleSkin case. They both look great and offer a good amount of protection to your tablet without adding too much bulk. The Supcase UB Pro is also a great option to consider if you're looking for complete, 360-degree protection. From there, you can pick one of the three screen protectors I've highlighted for the tablet, along with an accessory to improve the overall experience of using the device. This is an ever-evolving list which we'll frequently revisit to add newer and better options as they become available, so stay tuned.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
The bigger model in the Tab S9 FE series has a large 12.4-inch 2560x1600 screen with an Exynos 1380 chipset. This isn't the fanciest experience compared to the regular S9+, but it's solid for its lower price point.