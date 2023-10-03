Samsung just announced new Galaxy Fan Edition tablets, including a new Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It brings a lot of what we loved about the Galaxy Tab S9 series at a more affordable price tag, now starting at $450. With a 10.9-inch display and a modern form factor, there's a lot to like about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It's definitely one of the best Android tablets out now, and it might be able to crack our best overall tablets list. Since the Galaxy Tab S9 FE has dimensions that nearly match the existing Galaxy Tab S9 variant, we expect great accessories like cases, screen protectors, and more to be cross-compatible.
To get the most out of your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and keep it up and running for the long haul, we recommend pairing the tablet with some great accessories. A quality case can add protection, style, and even serve as a pen holder for the S Pen that comes right in the box. If you want to turn the tablet into a computer replacement, you can grab a keyboard as well. To keep that 10.9-inch display looking great years down the road, there are also good screen protectors to choose from. We've rounded up a list of the best cases, screen protectors, and other accessories for your Galaxy Tab S9 FE below.
Fintie Hybrid Slim Case for Galaxy Tab S9
This hybrid case from Fintie will show off the back of your Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a clear plastic design. It also features a pen holder and a kickstand for added functionality, and TPU bumpers for additional protection.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case for Galaxy Tab S9
In partnership with Supcase
If you want a rugged case, look no further than this option from Supcase. It features an integrated kickstand, a built-in screen protector, and a durable build. It's one of the best ways to ensure your Galaxy Tab S9 FE stays in good shape for years.
INFILAND Folio Case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE
This is a sleek and slim folio case that will make your Galaxy Tab S9 FE look more functional and professional. It has a spot for the S Pen to rest and can fold into a kickstand. Plus, it is available in seven different colors to match your style.
DTTO Leather Folio for Samsung Galaxy S9 FE
This leather folio case from DTTO is a way to make your Galaxy Tab S9 FE look and feal more premium. It features quality brown, black, or blue leather that supports automatic sleep and wake with built-in magnets. Plus, there's an S Pen holder and a sleeve.
Supershieldz for Galaxy Tab S9
This tempered glass screen protector is the perfect way to protect your Galaxy Tab S9 FE display. It'll be able to withstand a few scratches and drops, plus, if it breaks, you have another one in this two-pack. This means you can replace a damaged screen protector without hassle.
Supershieldz PET Screen Protectors compatible with Galaxy Tab S9
If you don't like the look and feel of tempered glass screen protectors, you can choose to go with PET film instead. It's made of think plastic that is perfect for withstanding scratches. These tend to peel off easier than tempered glass, but you get three of them in this pack.
Bersem Paperfeel Screen Protector compatible with Galaxy Tab S9
If you want writing on your Galaxy Tab S9 FE to feel like a physical notebook, grab this screen protector from Bersem. It's made of a matte material that has the same resistance as a real piece of paper. This is handy for note-taking, drawing, and more.
ProCase Privacy Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9 FE
If you want to protect your screen from scratches and onlookers, you'll be happy with this privacy screen protector from ProCase. It fits your Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and will protect against scratches. It's also tinted so that the screen can be viewed only from the front.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro 2
If you need a pair of earbuds to match your Galaxy Tab S9 FE, there's an official option from Samsung. The Galaxy Buds Pro are great in-ear headphones with ANC features. Plus, they work great with the Samsung ecosystem.
Fintie Keyboard Case for Galaxy Tab S9
Buyers who need a versatile folio case will love this option from Fintie, which features a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. Plus, it has multiple viewing angles, a pen holder, and a premium design.
Logitech K480
If you want a versatile keyboard that's separate from your Galaxy Tab S9 FE, look to this keyboard from Logitech. It has a TKL layout, a slim design, and dedicated media controls. Plus, it has a built-in cradle that can hold your phone or Galaxy Tab S9 FE vertically.
Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charger
Need a wall adapter for your Galaxy Tab S9 FE? Samsung has an official option capable of delivering 45W of power. It's the perfect pick for your Galaxy Tab S9 FE since it supports Samsung's Super Fast Charging standard.
Our top picks for the best cases, screen protectors, and accessories for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE
If you're picking up a new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, one of the first things you should buy is a case. Whether it's primarily designed for looks, protection, or utility, it'll leave your Galaxy Tab S9 FE better suited to withstand drops. Our top pick is from Fintie, which offers a hybrid case that balances all three of those aspects of case design. However, if you're looking for the most rugged option, we recommend Supcase's iconic Unicorn Beetle Pro series.
For screen protectors, a simple and reliable tempered glass option comes from Supershieldz. From there, you can choose options that have their own calling cards, like PET film, paper-like feel, or privacy screens. It all comes down to personal preference, but you can't go wrong with any of the above options. Although options are a bit limited as of now, we'll update this collection once more options become available for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
This more affordable version of the regular Tab S9 cuts corners to hit a lower price point, including an LCD 90Hz-refresh-rate display instead of OLED and a less powerful Exynos 1380 chipset. But you get just about everything else you'd want with a Samsung tablet.