Samsung just announced new Galaxy Fan Edition tablets, including a new Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It brings a lot of what we loved about the Galaxy Tab S9 series at a more affordable price tag, now starting at $450. With a 10.9-inch display and a modern form factor, there's a lot to like about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It's definitely one of the best Android tablets out now, and it might be able to crack our best overall tablets list. Since the Galaxy Tab S9 FE has dimensions that nearly match the existing Galaxy Tab S9 variant, we expect great accessories like cases, screen protectors, and more to be cross-compatible.

To get the most out of your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and keep it up and running for the long haul, we recommend pairing the tablet with some great accessories. A quality case can add protection, style, and even serve as a pen holder for the S Pen that comes right in the box. If you want to turn the tablet into a computer replacement, you can grab a keyboard as well. To keep that 10.9-inch display looking great years down the road, there are also good screen protectors to choose from. We've rounded up a list of the best cases, screen protectors, and other accessories for your Galaxy Tab S9 FE below.