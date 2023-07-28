But since the Galaxy Watch 6 is an expensive smartwatch that features a glass display, you'll want to make sure it stays safe from scratches and scuffs. Like many of the best smartwatches , the Galaxy Watch 6 can be costly to repair or replace if it gets damaged. By pairing the smartwatch with a case, you can get some added protection while also adding some style to your new Galaxy Watch 6. To help you out, we've compiled a list of the best options available right now and will add more as they are released.

Samsung's latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6, was finally revealed at the company's biannual Samsung Unpacked event. We've had hands-on time with the Watch 6 series , and will have a full review of the new smartwatches coming soon. It looks a lot like the prior Galaxy Watch 5 , and similarly comes in 40mm and 44mm variants. However, since the Watch 6 comes with a larger screen and new dimensions, you won't be able to use your old Watch 5 cases with the new model. Luckily, old bands and straps will still be compatible.

Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case for the new Galaxy Watch 6 is a quality clear offering that will show off the great-looking smartwatch. It's made out of PC and TPU plastic, making it easy to put on and take off while also adding shock and scratch protection. Plus, it doesn't cover up any of the Watch 6's health sensors.

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is a case that comes with a band attached to it. All you have to do is remove your existing bands and install this case to protect your watch from accidental bumps and scratches. The Rugged Armor Pro is available for both 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 models, so make sure you pick the correct variant.

If you're looking for a simple case that keeps the design language of your Galaxy Watch 6 intact, this option from Seltureone has you covered. It has a metallic look on the edges that blends with the Watch 6 nicely, while also featuring a TPU cover that serves as a screen protector. Plus, it comes with five colors in the box.

Caseology has a great case for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in its Vault lineup. It's a slim but rugged case in a matte black finish, made out of TPU plastic. It has raised edges that protect the buttons on your smartwatch, but you still get access to them with this case.

Our top picks for the best Galaxy Watch 6 cases in 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a sleek and functional smartwatch, so you'll want to find cases to match. The cases from Seltureone do just that, and you get five of them for $11, which is a great value. Plus, these options use a metallic finish that complements the natural design language of the Galaxy Watch 6. Another way to show off this new smartwatch is by grabbing a clear plastic case, like Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case, which is the best clear case you can buy right now.

Although there aren't a lot of cases out for the Galaxy Watch 6 just yet, the best one we've found is from Caseology. The Caseology Vault blends looks, protection, and price to give you a complete package. It has rubber with raised edges that can absorb shocks and scrapes but still gives you access to all the buttons on the Galaxy Watch 6. Plus, it features a great-looking matte black finish made out of TPU plastic. If you're looking for a simple case to add a bit of extra protection to your new smartwatch, the Caseology Vault is certainly the way to go.

Samsung just announced the new Galaxy Watch 6 at Samsung Unpacked, and it's not yet available, so we expect more cases to debut soon following this announcement. For now, you can check out our top picks for the best Galaxy Watch 6 bands, and you can preorder the device now, with wider availability coming next month.