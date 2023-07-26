Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now official and is here to compete with the best clamshell foldable phones out there. It's a significant upgrade over the existing Galaxy Z Flip 4 model as it brings a bigger cover display and better internals, among other things. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection as opposed to Gorilla Victus+ on the previous-gen model, but I still recommend picking up a case to keep it in pristine condition. There aren't too many cases for this particular phone just yet as it's still relatively new, but I was able to put together a healthy list of cases that I would personally consider right now. Let's take a look:

CASETiFY Impact cases are known for their unique and eye-catching designs, and this one for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is no different. It can withstand drops of at least 4ft and provide 1X Military Standard Protection (MIL-STD-810G), so they're pretty good when it comes to overall protection. The best thing about this case is that you can also pick a clear version to show off the color of your Galaxy Z Flip 5.

If you're searching for a Galaxy Z Flip 5 case that looks unique and premium, then consider checking out this TORRO case. It's made using premium top-grain leather and offers a good fit for the Flip 5 with precise cutouts. It comes with raised edges to protect the display and camera, and it's also lined with microfibre to add an extra layer of protection to the back of your phone.

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a rugged case that offers excellent protection for your phone. It's a dual-layer protective case that also keeps the Flip 5's hinge safe from drops and scuffs. Notably, the UB Pro case also features a rotating holster and a kickstand.

Caseology's Nano Pop case is a popular pick that's well-known for its iconic look and air-cushioned protection. It's among the best cases out there that also offer a good amount of protection for your phone. This particular case goes easy on your wallet, and it's also available in a bunch of different colors.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid is among the best cases out there, offering great protection for a variety of phones. This particular variant for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a tear-down style pattern at the back for a unique look. It comes with precise cutouts and also raised edges around the display and the cameras. You can also buy a clear version of this case to show off the color of your phone.

Best Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases: Final thoughts

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still relatively new to the market, but there are some good cases that you can buy already. I'd personally go with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid if I were to pick one from the options that are available right now. It's a tried-and-tested case that I've used with many phones in the past, and it's also available with a cool new tear-down style design for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. You can't go wrong with other options like the Supcase UB Pro or the Caseology Nano Pop either, so be sure to explore the entire list before making a purchase decision.

Picking up good accessories, like a protective case or a screen protector, is a no-brainer for a particularly fragile device like the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It may not be the most expensive flagship phone out there, but it'll cost you a pretty penny if you end up breaking its display or damaging its hinge after a drop on a hard surface without a case.