The Surface Laptop 5 is the latest in Microsoft's lineup of top-tier laptops, and it comes with the same premium design and high-end specs we've come to expect from the series. But it also comes with a price tag that's a little high for many of us, and that means keeping it safe is probably a priority. After all, you don't want all that investment to go to waste after a single drop. That's why we've rounded up some of the best cases and sleeves you can buy for the Surface Laptop 5.

Now, it's important to remember that the Surface Laptop 5 comes in two different sizes - there's a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch model. That means cases need to be different sizes, too, and we've rounded up two separate groups depending on what model you got. However, many of these sleeves do come in different sizes, so if you see something you like in the 13.5-inch section, you can always check if there's a larger model available for the 15 -inch model. Let's start by taking a look at cases for the smaller model.

Cases for the Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch

  • mCover Hard Shell Surface Laptop 4 case
    mCover Hard Shell Case

    The Surface Laptop 5 comes in a few color options, but they're mostly subtle, so if you want something a bit more vibrant, this mCover case is a great option with multiple colors to choose from.

  • Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve
    Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve

    If you want a stylish and slim way to protect your laptop, this Londo sleeve mixes leather and fabric to create unique designs, so you can get something that fits your style and looks great.

  • Inateck Laptop Sleeve
    Inateck Laptop Sleeve

    This Inateck sleeve is a great alternative if you're looking for something a bit slimmer and with a different look. It has a small side pocket for extras and a dual-tone design that looks great anywhere. It also has lots of padding and it's water resistant.

  • Hyzuo Laptop Sleeve
    HYZUO Laptop Sleeve

    This thin Hyzuo sleeve offers basic protection for your laptop in a sleek design, so much so that it can double as a mouse pad. It comes with an extra pouch to carry your accessories, too.

  • Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with stand
    Nillikin Laptop Sleeve with Stand

  • Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag
    This is a nice-looking sleeve for the MacBook Pro 14 which even comes with a handle that you can use to carry it around.
    Tomtoc Sleeve Bag

    This Tomtoc case packs a lot of protection, with reinforced corners and a whole lot of padding and cushioning so your laptop can withstand all kinds of drops. It also has a sleeve for some extras.

As we mentioned, some of those options are available in larger sizes if you have a 15-inch Surface Laptop 5, but we also have a few more options for you below.

Cases for the Surface Laptop 5 15-inch

  • ProCase Hard Surface Laptop 4 Case
    ProCase Hard Case

    Since the Surface Laptop 5 has the exact same size as the Laptop 4, snap-on cases like this still work great, This gone gives you big protective bumpers all around, so your laptop is always safe from drops

  • Smatree 15-16 inch Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve
    Smatree 15-16 inch Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve

    This sleek, but hard, sleeve is a great way to keep your laptop safe from drops and everyday bumps. It looks subdued enough to fit in any environment, and it's easy to carry around anywhere.

  • Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve
    Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve

    DIfferent color cases are easy to find, but this one comes in a wide range of patterns so you can get something unique and more personal. Plus, the case offers a ton of protection and padding all around.

  • Lacdo Protective Laptop Sleeve
    Lacdo 15.6 inch Protective Laptop Sleeve

    If the Kinmac sleeve is a little too flashy for you, this option from Lacdo also has many layers of protection for your laptop, and it comes in a few more basic colorways. It also has pockets for extras.

  • Targus Laptop Bag
    Targus Laptop Bag

    For the times when your accessories take up a lot more space than your laptop, this Targus bag is ideal. It has a lot of extra space for whatever you need to carry, in addition to keeping your laptop safe.

  • Dachee Laptop Shoulder Bag
    Dachee Laptop Shoulder Bag

    Whether you want a handbag or a shoulder bag, this sleeve from Dachee can be just right for you. It helps that it comes in various stylish patterns, so you can choose something that's just right for you.

And those are some of the best cases and sleeves you can buy for the Surface Laptop 5, whether you have the 13.5-inch or the 15-inch models. Personally, I'm very partial towards the Kinmac sleeve, I love the amount of protection it offers and all the different styles it comes in. And while we listed it for the 15-inch model, it is available in a smaller size for the 13.5-inch version as well.

If you haven't put your order in yet, you can buy the Surface Laptop 5 using the link below. If you want to explore some other options in Microsoft's lineup, check out the best Surface PCs you can buy today.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 is a premium laptop with 12th-generation Intel processors, a high-resolution display, and Thunderbolt 4 support.

