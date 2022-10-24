The Surface Laptop 5 is an expensive laptop, and these cases and sleeves are great ways to keep it safe if you want to protect your investment.

The Surface Laptop 5 is the latest in Microsoft's lineup of top-tier laptops, and it comes with the same premium design and high-end specs we've come to expect from the series. But it also comes with a price tag that's a little high for many of us, and that means keeping it safe is probably a priority. After all, you don't want all that investment to go to waste after a single drop. That's why we've rounded up some of the best cases and sleeves you can buy for the Surface Laptop 5.

Now, it's important to remember that the Surface Laptop 5 comes in two different sizes - there's a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch model. That means cases need to be different sizes, too, and we've rounded up two separate groups depending on what model you got. However, many of these sleeves do come in different sizes, so if you see something you like in the 13.5-inch section, you can always check if there's a larger model available for the 15 -inch model. Let's start by taking a look at cases for the smaller model.

Cases for the Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch

mCover Hard Shell Case mCover Hard Shell Surface Laptop 4 case The Surface Laptop 5 comes in a few color options, but they're mostly subtle, so if you want something a bit more vibrant, this mCover case is a great option with multiple colors to choose from. See at Amazon

Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve If you want a stylish and slim way to protect your laptop, this Londo sleeve mixes leather and fabric to create unique designs, so you can get something that fits your style and looks great. See at Amazon

Inateck Laptop Sleeve Inateck Laptop Sleeve This Inateck sleeve is a great alternative if you're looking for something a bit slimmer and with a different look. It has a small side pocket for extras and a dual-tone design that looks great anywhere. It also has lots of padding and it's water resistant. See at Amazon

HYZUO Laptop Sleeve Hyzuo Laptop Sleeve This thin Hyzuo sleeve offers basic protection for your laptop in a sleek design, so much so that it can double as a mouse pad. It comes with an extra pouch to carry your accessories, too. See at Amazon

Nillikin Laptop Sleeve with Stand Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with stand Would you like a laptop sleeve that doubles as a stand? Nillkin offers just that at a price under $30. With four color options to choose from you should be able to find one that matches your personal style. See at Amazon

Tomtoc Sleeve Bag Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag This Tomtoc case packs a lot of protection, with reinforced corners and a whole lot of padding and cushioning so your laptop can withstand all kinds of drops. It also has a sleeve for some extras. See at Amazon

As we mentioned, some of those options are available in larger sizes if you have a 15-inch Surface Laptop 5, but we also have a few more options for you below.

Cases for the Surface Laptop 5 15-inch

ProCase Hard Case ProCase Hard Surface Laptop 4 Case Since the Surface Laptop 5 has the exact same size as the Laptop 4, snap-on cases like this still work great, This gone gives you big protective bumpers all around, so your laptop is always safe from drops See at Amazon

Smatree 15-16 inch Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve Smatree 15-16 inch Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve This sleek, but hard, sleeve is a great way to keep your laptop safe from drops and everyday bumps. It looks subdued enough to fit in any environment, and it's easy to carry around anywhere. See at Amazon

Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve DIfferent color cases are easy to find, but this one comes in a wide range of patterns so you can get something unique and more personal. Plus, the case offers a ton of protection and padding all around. See at Amazon

Lacdo 15.6 inch Protective Laptop Sleeve Lacdo Protective Laptop Sleeve If the Kinmac sleeve is a little too flashy for you, this option from Lacdo also has many layers of protection for your laptop, and it comes in a few more basic colorways. It also has pockets for extras. See at Amazon

Targus Laptop Bag Targus Laptop Bag For the times when your accessories take up a lot more space than your laptop, this Targus bag is ideal. It has a lot of extra space for whatever you need to carry, in addition to keeping your laptop safe. See at Amazon

Dachee Laptop Shoulder Bag Dachee Laptop Shoulder Bag Whether you want a handbag or a shoulder bag, this sleeve from Dachee can be just right for you. It helps that it comes in various stylish patterns, so you can choose something that's just right for you. See at Amazon

And those are some of the best cases and sleeves you can buy for the Surface Laptop 5, whether you have the 13.5-inch or the 15-inch models. Personally, I'm very partial towards the Kinmac sleeve, I love the amount of protection it offers and all the different styles it comes in. And while we listed it for the 15-inch model, it is available in a smaller size for the 13.5-inch version as well.

If you haven't put your order in yet, you can buy the Surface Laptop 5 using the link below. If you want to explore some other options in Microsoft's lineup, check out the best Surface PCs you can buy today.