These are the best replacement chargers for Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro
Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 Pro series is now official. There are two Galaxy Book 2 Pro notebooks in the series this year, both of which are already looking quite good. You can check out our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series to find out what we make of these new notebooks. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best replacement chargers for Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro notebooks.
Both the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are available in two sizes. The smaller 13.3-inch variant is packed with a 63Whr battery, the bigger 15.6-inch notebooks come with a 68Whr battery. All notebooks in the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series, however, are bundled with just a 65W charger inside the box. This means you should be able to pick up any of the 65W chargers mentioned below as a replacement unit for your Galaxy Book 2 Pro or the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 notebook.
The Ugreen fast charger, as you can see, comes with four USB ports that you can use to charge multiple devices simultaneously. This is great for those who want to charge, say, a laptop and a smartphone at the same time. There are three Type-C ports and one Type-A, of which the top two Type-C ports can deliver up to 65W of power when one port is in use. Notably, this particular charger also supports USB PPS.
The Baseus 65W Three-Port Mini Quick Travel Charger is a compact charger that supports USB PD, QuickCharge 3.0, and Samsung’s Adaptive Fast Charging. This one has three USB ports -- two Type-C and one Type-A. While the first Type-C port can deliver up to 65W charge, the second Type-C port, and the Type-A port only support up to 30W charge, so keep that in mind. Nonetheless, we think this is a great option for those who want something compact.
The StarTech charger may not be able to deliver the full 65W power to your Galaxy Book 2 Pro notebooks but it makes for it with plenty of port options. This one has four USB ports, including one Type-C port that can deliver up to 60W of power. The other three ports are Type-A and limited to up to 12W charging. This charger is perfect for those who want to charge multiple devices at the same time.
This particular option is great for those who are looking for a 100W charger for their Galaxy Book 2 Pro notebook. This affordable and powerful charger from Nekteck packs a single USB Type-C port and comes with a compatible Type-C to Type-C cable in the box too. The charger can deliver up to 100W power using USB PD standard, which is great. In addition, it uses GaN tech and is USB IF certified.
Satechi’s 100W USB PD charger comes with three ports in total. There are two USB Type-C ports along with a single USB Type-A port. This means you can use this particular charger to charge up to three devices simultaneously. This one also uses GaN tech, which is why it's relatively compact. It's worth pointing out that the USB Type-A port is only capable of delivering up to 12W output, while each of the Type-C ports can offer 100W charging when one port is in use.
The Spigen ArcStation Pro is one of the most compact chargers in this collection, which is why we think it's worth considering for this particular collection. It packs two USB Type-C ports capable of delivering up to 100W of power to PD-compatible devices. If you use both ports simultaneously, you’ll get up to 45W of power on each port though, so keep that in mind. That being said, we think this charger is perfect for charging both smartphones and laptops.
Best replacement chargers for Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro: Final Thoughts
That brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection. All the options mentioned above can be used as a replacement charger for both the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 notebooks. We think the UGREEN and the Baseus 65W chargers are perfect for those who want a simple charger for their Galaxy Book 2 Pro notebook. We’ve also added a couple of 100W chargers to the mix including the ultra-compact Spigen Arcstation Pro, so be sure to check it out. It has two USB-C ports capable of delivering 100W of power each or 45W while charging two devices simultaneously.
So, which replacement charger are you planning to buy for your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro notebooks? Also, if you think we missed any other good replacement charger options for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro notebooks then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below. We’ll take a look at your recommendations too and add them if they’re worth considering. We also highly recommend you check out our Galaxy Book 2 Pro page in case you want to know about these new notebooks from Samsung.