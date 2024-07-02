Motorola recently pulled back the curtains on its new Razr smartphones, bringing some nice updates to these interesting clamshell-style phones. The 2024 Motorola Razr received a significant facelift, and now features a much larger cover display and a few other enhancements. That gorgeous new cover screen alone is reason enough to upgrade. If it's got you eyeballing the 2024 Razr, then read on to see the best chargers and accessories to go with it.

Choosing the best accessories for the Motorola Razr (2024)

The 2024 Motorola Razr is a great phone out of the box, so you don't need much to get the most out of it. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with a charging brick (just a USB-C cable), so you should first buy a good charger or two. The 2024 Razr offers up to 30-watt wired and 15-watt wireless charging speeds, so you don't need anything too powerful, and there's no sense in spending a lot of money. The Anker Nano 3 is a compact and affordable wall charger with a 30-watt output, making it the perfect wired charger for the Motorola Razr.

Anker also makes some nice wireless chargers. The Anker 313 charging pad is a great addition to your desk or nightstand. While it delivers 10 watts of wireless charging power, not the full 15 watts that the Motorola Razr is capable of, it's more than sufficient since your phone will likely rest there for a while. If you spend a fair amount of time in your car, you have various options for keeping your phone juiced up on the road. The Ugreen car charger is a great multi-port solution for your auxiliary power port. Or, if your car doesn't have an LCD screen, the iOttie Easy One Touch is a 2-in-1 solution that lets you mount your phone on the dash or AC vent while charging it via auxiliary power.

Next, you'll need some protection for your new phone. There isn't a huge selection of cases and screen protectors for the 2024 Motorola Razr yet, but there are some. The Teroxa case is solid (if a bit basic), but if you need more security, the Armor-X shockproof case offers military-grade protection for the 2024 Razr, right down to the hinge. Finally, you'll want a good screen protector. The Ranyi screen protectors are made of sturdy but flexible TPU, a necessity for the folding display, and they even include camera lens protectors for the cover cam.