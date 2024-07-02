Motorola recently pulled back the curtains on its new Razr smartphones, bringing some nice updates to these interesting clamshell-style phones. The 2024 Motorola Razr received a significant facelift, and now features a much larger cover display and a few other enhancements. That gorgeous new cover screen alone is reason enough to upgrade. If it's got you eyeballing the 2024 Razr, then read on to see the best chargers and accessories to go with it.
Value wall charger
Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger
The 2024 Motorola Razr offers wired charging speeds of up to 30 watts, so anything more than that is overkill. That means you don't need to pay much for a wall charger. The Anker Nano 3 is the perfect fit, offering 30W USB-C wired charging in a compact (and quite cheap) package.
Essential charging pad
Anker 313 Wireless Charger$14 $16 Save $2
The Anker 313 is a solid, cheap charging pad for your desk, nightstand, or countertop. Its 10-watt output is shy of the Razr's 15-watt wireless charging capabilities, but it's fast enough for a desktop charger. Plus, at this price, we're not going to complain.
Multi-port car charger
Ugreen 69W USB-C Car Charger with QC 3.0
Most modern cars come with USB charging ports, but if yours doesn't, this Ugreen USB-C charger is an easy way to turn your vehicle's auxiliary power port into a multi-device charger. It features three ports (two USB-C and one USB-A) that can deliver up to 65 watts of output, so you can quickly charge your Razr and a couple of other devices while you drive.
Superior USB-C cable
Belkin USB-C Cable (USB4)
The 2024 Motorola Razr includes a USB-C charging cable, but this one from Belkin is an upgrade. It's sturdy and delivers up to 100 watts of power delivery thanks to its USB4 rating. It can quickly charge your Razr, and you can even charge most laptops with this cable (provided you have an appropriate wall adapter).
Pocketable power bank
Anker Nano Power Bank (Type-C)
The 2024 Razr's folding design is sleek, compact, and pocket-friendly. The same cannot be said of many portable chargers, which are better suited for bag carry. The Anker Nano 5,000mAh power bank is a much better option, featuring a retractable USB-C connector and a pocketable size.
2-in-1 car mount
iOttie EOT Wireless 2 Dash Charger
The iOttie Easy One Touch is a 2-in-1 phone mount and charger for your car. You can attach it to your dashboard, windshield, or AC vent and use your Razr as a heads-up display. Or, you can just charge it up via your car's auxiliary port.
No-frills case
Teroxa Motorola Razr 2024 Case
There aren't a lot of cases for the 2024 Razr yet, but this one from Teroxa is a sturdy, no-nonsense option. It's made of lightweight but durable polycarbonate and simply snaps onto your Razr for edge-to-edge protection. The raised bezels also surround and protect the Razr's cover display.
Military-grade protection
Armor-X Motorola Razr 2024 Shockproof Case
If you need even more protection for your Razr, this case from Armor-X is a nice upgrade. It's built from shockproof PC that completely encapsulates the phone's hinge for all-around security. It's available in a wide selection of great colors, too.
Protect both screens
Ranyi Motorola Razr 2024 Screen Protector
Once you've got a good case, you can complete your protective loadout with a screen protector. This 2-pack from Ranyi is made from durable, flexible TPU film, and includes a couple of lens protectors for the rear camera module.
ANC earbuds
Beats Studio Buds
A good pair of noise-canceling earbuds is a must-have nowadays, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks without distraction. The Beats Studio Buds are a great set for the price. They sound good, come with a slim and pocket-friendly case, are IPX4 water-resistant, and offer a transparency mode that lets you remain aware of your surroundings when needed.
Proper mobile gamepad
Razer Kishi V2$80 $100 Save $20
There are a few good smartphone game controllers on the market, but not all of them can fit the Motorola Razr, considering its 6.9-inch screen. The Razer Kishi V2 can, and it's also one of the best smartphone gamepads you can get for $100 or less. It also sports an ergonomic design for extended play sessions.
Android watch
Google Pixel Watch$280 $350 Save $70
The Google Pixel Watch is one of the most stylish and sleekest Android watches around. And since it's made by Google, it's about as official an Android watch as you're going to get.
Choosing the best accessories for the Motorola Razr (2024)
The 2024 Motorola Razr is a great phone out of the box, so you don't need much to get the most out of it. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with a charging brick (just a USB-C cable), so you should first buy a good charger or two. The 2024 Razr offers up to 30-watt wired and 15-watt wireless charging speeds, so you don't need anything too powerful, and there's no sense in spending a lot of money. The Anker Nano 3 is a compact and affordable wall charger with a 30-watt output, making it the perfect wired charger for the Motorola Razr.
Anker also makes some nice wireless chargers. The Anker 313 charging pad is a great addition to your desk or nightstand. While it delivers 10 watts of wireless charging power, not the full 15 watts that the Motorola Razr is capable of, it's more than sufficient since your phone will likely rest there for a while. If you spend a fair amount of time in your car, you have various options for keeping your phone juiced up on the road. The Ugreen car charger is a great multi-port solution for your auxiliary power port. Or, if your car doesn't have an LCD screen, the iOttie Easy One Touch is a 2-in-1 solution that lets you mount your phone on the dash or AC vent while charging it via auxiliary power.
Next, you'll need some protection for your new phone. There isn't a huge selection of cases and screen protectors for the 2024 Motorola Razr yet, but there are some. The Teroxa case is solid (if a bit basic), but if you need more security, the Armor-X shockproof case offers military-grade protection for the 2024 Razr, right down to the hinge. Finally, you'll want a good screen protector. The Ranyi screen protectors are made of sturdy but flexible TPU, a necessity for the folding display, and they even include camera lens protectors for the cover cam.
