If you're looking for a smartphone but don't want an iPhone, naturally you'll be drawn to the top Android phones. Naturally, then, you will consider a Pixel. Once you've landed on a Pixel 8a, you'll still want to find some solid accessories to use with it.
Luckily, we're here to help with a list of the best accessories for the Pixel 8a.
-
Anker Nano 3 30W GaN ChargerBest charger
Anker's Nano 3 charger is an incredibly small, portable GaN charger that can deliver up to a meaty 30W of power, which is more than enough for your Pixel 8a. It also comes in five colorways, has a built-in warranty, and is usually under $20. Charging cable not included though.
-
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerMulti-device charging
This massive 200W GaN charging station courtesy of Satechi is the perfect answer to all your USB-C devices. It has six total ports, features a sleek design, and can supply 140W of power across two ports simultaneously. Plus, this station retails for well under $200.
-
Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C Wall ChargerBest value
If you just need a no-frills 30W charger, this Amazon Basics charger is perfect for getting that job done. Though it may only have one port, it comes in at under $20, cable not included. This is an all-around extremely affordable buy.
-
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesBest over-ear headphones$328 $400 Save $72
If you're looking for a premium pair of wireless headphones, the ultimate answer is Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones. These cans sound great, effectively cancel noise, and are comfy to wear, too. Plus, you can usually find these on sale, bringing down their overall price.
-
Bose QuietComfort Ultra EarbudsBest earbuds$249 $299 Save $50
These earbuds from Bose are at the top of pile when it comes to noise-cancelling earbuds. But that's not all, because you're also getting exceptional audio quality, too, and these buds are Snapdragon certified for the best audio quality possible on an Android.
-
Razer Kishi V2Best for gamers$80 $100 Save $20
With the Razer Kishi, you can use your iPhone like a Nintendo Switch. The physical controls offer precision for superior performance.
-
LK Pixel 8a 2-Pack Screen ProtectorBest screen protector$10 $11 Save $1
Your Pixel isn't a cheap device, so you've got to make sure you keep yours safe and sound. With this screen protector two-pack from LK, you can do just that. Plus, this won't cost you much more than $10 for a pair, so won't be breaking the bank.
-
Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 8aBest case$17 $30 Save $13
Just like a screen protector, a good case is an important thing to have to make sure your Pixel stays safe. This Spigen Rugged Armor case is built precisely to make sure your Pixel is always protected, no matter what kind of drop or spill happens.
-
Google Pixel Watch 2Best smartwatch$300 $350 Save $50
Google's Pixel Watch is one of the most stylish, most sleek smartwatches out there. Considering it's also made by Google and has the Pixel branding, it's about as official as you can possibly get for a smartwatch for your Pixel phone, too.
-
Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Portable ChargerBest power bank
This 65W 30,000mAh portable battery bank from Baseus offers up PD 3.0, a meaty seven USB ports, and a convenient LED display to monitor power delivery. Plus, GaN tech keeps your devices safe, too. The best part is that this power bank costs less than $100.
-
Anker Soundcore Life Q30Best value headphones
The top-tier headphones out there can get quite expensive, but if you're looking for a cheaper option, the Soundcore Life Q30 is a great choice. These cans come in at under $100, support ANC, and last for 60 hours on a single charge.
-
OnePlus Nord Buds 2Best value earbuds
These wireless earbuds from OnePlus manage to offer up solid audio quality and decent noise-cancelling at a shockingly low price of just $60. If you're looking for some solid earbuds on a budget, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are more than worth a look.
What to know about Pixel 8a accessories and chargers
If you're just looking for a solid charger for your Pixel, the Anker Nano 3 is a great all-around choice that blends value and performance nicely, while Satechi's charging station is another excellent option if you've got the budget for it. However, there are lots of other accessories to consider, too.
A good case, like the Spigen, as well as a solid screen protector, like the LK pack, are good investments that can keep your Pixel safe and sound for a long time. If you're a gamer, you may well want to invest in a controller like the Razer Kishi V2, too, depending on what games you play.