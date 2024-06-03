If you're looking for a smartphone but don't want an iPhone, naturally you'll be drawn to the top Android phones. Naturally, then, you will consider a Pixel. Once you've landed on a Pixel 8a, you'll still want to find some solid accessories to use with it.

Luckily, we're here to help with a list of the best accessories for the Pixel 8a.

What to know about Pixel 8a accessories and chargers

If you're just looking for a solid charger for your Pixel, the Anker Nano 3 is a great all-around choice that blends value and performance nicely, while Satechi's charging station is another excellent option if you've got the budget for it. However, there are lots of other accessories to consider, too.

A good case, like the Spigen, as well as a solid screen protector, like the LK pack, are good investments that can keep your Pixel safe and sound for a long time. If you're a gamer, you may well want to invest in a controller like the Razer Kishi V2, too, depending on what games you play.