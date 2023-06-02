The 2023 model of the Moto G Power brings some nice upgrades over its predecessor. It's got a new display and support for 5G, among other things, and it remains an excellent choice for those who want the best battery life. One thing to note about the new Moto G Power model is that it supports charging speeds of up to 15W, but Motorola only includes a 10W charger within the box. I am glad that it comes with a charger, but you'll need a better one to top up its 5,000mAh battery at max charging speeds.
You've come to the right place if you're looking to buy a new charger for the new Moto G Power because I've highlighted some of the best options in the collection below. I've thrown in some other items, including the best cables, smartwatches, and other accessories, so be sure to explore the entire list before checking out your shopping cart to see if you want to add something else to make the most out of your new phone.
Anker 511 20W Nano Pro chargerEditor's Choice
UGREEN 45W NexodeBest dual-port charger
Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W ChargerPremium Pick
Shargeek Sharge FlowCompact power bank
Otterbox Premium Fast Charge Power BankBest high-capacity power bank
Ugreen 2-Port Fast Car ChargerBest car charger
Amazon Basics USB-C CableBest replacement cable
Anker USB-C CableBest nylon-braided cable
Source: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord Buds 2Affordable in-ear earbuds
Anker Soundcore Life Q30Best over-ear headphones
Amazfit GTR MiniBest budget smartwatch
Bracketron OneClick Clamp MountBest car mount
The Anker's 511 Nano Pro 20W charger is the one I'd pick to pair with the Moto G Power 2023. It's a compact charger that comes with a single USB-C port, and it can deliver full 15W power to your phone.
If you want a bit more power to charge two devices simultaneously, Ugreen's 45W Nexode GaN charger is a good option to consider. It's a compact dual USB-C port charger that can deliver full 15W power to your phone even when both ports are being used simultaneously.
Looking for a charger that can charge multiple devices at the same time? This three-port charger from Anker has you covered. The GaN-powered charger has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port and can deliver full 15W power to your Moto G Power through the first USB-C port even when the other two ports are being used.
The Shargeek Sharge Flow is one of the smallest power banks out there on the market. It packs a 10,000mAh battery in a form factor that's as small as a credit card.
The Moto G Power 2023 is good enough to last you through a weekend, but what if you want more power? I'd say grab this premium battery pack from OtterBox that packs a 20,000mAh unit.
The UGREEN fast car charger features an aluminum shell and packs two ports: Type-A and Type-C. It can deliver up to 20W power via the USB-C port, which is plenty to quickly top up the Moto G Power.
If you're looking to replace the USB-C cable that came with your Moto G Power 2023 for some reason, then check out this Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C cable. It's six-foot-long and goes easy on your wallet.
This USB-C to USB-C cable from Anker is more durable than the one you get with the phone in the box. It's not as cheap as the Amazon Basics cable, but it's more durable and will last you longer in comparison.
If you want to buy a pair of wireless earbuds to use with your new Moto G Power 2023, then consider buying the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. These earbuds pack a punch, offering great audio output and active noise-canceling support at an affordable price.
Premium headphones can get quite pricey, so if you want something more reasonable, the Soundcore Life Q30 are a solid option. Despite their low price, they still have features like ANC, and last up to 60 hours on a charge. These are great over-ear headphones for the budget conscious.
Amazfit's GTR Mini brings a classically styled watch that looks great and is comfortable to wear and a fully packed fitness companion. This watch is ready to go for up to 14 days of battery life to help you with everything from monitoring your heart rate to tracking over 120 workouts.
This particular car mount is perfect for phones like the Moto G Power that are on the bigger side. It has large, rubberized clamps that secure just about any smartphone, and hold them in place even on a bumpy ride.
Best chargers, cables, and accessories for the Moto G Power 2023
Those are the best chargers and other accessories I recommend buying for the Moto G Power 2023 model. I use it as a secondary charger for some of my flagship phones that demand more power, and it's perfect for the Moto G Power as it can deliver full 15W power for it without a hitch. It's also more compact than the one Motorola includes with the phone in the box, so you should definitely grab it if you hate carrying bulky chargers. Additionally, I've also included some extras like a reliable car charger and a couple of battery packs for when your phone's battery gives up when you are on the move.
Motorola Moto G Power (2023)
The Moto G Power features impressive battery life, a great screen, and is priced just right. But it's lacking in areas like performance and cameras.
I haven't included any cases in this roundup because my colleague Timi — who reviewed the 2023 model of the Moto G Power for XDA — has rounded up some of the best cases for it, so don't forget to check out his recommendations for a good protective case. Oh, or an excellent screen protector to keep your phone's display crack-free.