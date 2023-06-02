The 2023 model of the Moto G Power brings some nice upgrades over its predecessor. It's got a new display and support for 5G, among other things, and it remains an excellent choice for those who want the best battery life. One thing to note about the new Moto G Power model is that it supports charging speeds of up to 15W, but Motorola only includes a 10W charger within the box. I am glad that it comes with a charger, but you'll need a better one to top up its 5,000mAh battery at max charging speeds.

You've come to the right place if you're looking to buy a new charger for the new Moto G Power because I've highlighted some of the best options in the collection below. I've thrown in some other items, including the best cables, smartwatches, and other accessories, so be sure to explore the entire list before checking out your shopping cart to see if you want to add something else to make the most out of your new phone.