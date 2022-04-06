Best replacement chargers for the Acer Swift 3 (2022)

The new Acer Swift 3 for 2022 comes with some significant upgrades. It has 12th-generation Intel P-series processors, a better webcam, and a higher-resolution display as a new option. Among those changes, there’s also a difference in ports – the new Acer Swift 3 no longer uses a proprietary barrel-type charger. Instead, you now get two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt and charging support.

This is great news if you want to travel, since it makes it easier to charge more devices with a single charger. Most devices these days support USB-C charging, so you can use the same one for everything. It’s also good news if you happen to misplace the charger that comes with the laptop, or if happens to break because you can replace it much more easily now. It’s much easier to find a USB Type-C power adapter than it would be to find a specific proprietary charger. As such, we’ve rounded up some of the best chargers you can buy for the Acer Swift 3, in case you happen to need one.

And that’s about it for the best chargers you can buy for the Acer Swift 3 in 2022. We got a little creative with some of the choices, but that should also mean there’s something for everyone. Whether you want a super-cheap option to use at home or something that can power through a long road trip, we have something for you here. And portable chargers are more important than ever with the latest Swift 3. Because of the new P-series processors that generate more heat, the new model has shorter battery life, so you may need the extra power more often.

The 2022 model of the Acer Swift 3 isn’t available to buy yet, but you can check it out below in case it goes live soon. If you don’t want to wait, you can always check out the best Acer laptops you can buy right now, or take a look at the best laptops overall to see what other companies are offering.