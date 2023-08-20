So, you've bought yourself an Acer Swift Go . Out of all the best laptops you could find in buying guides online and out of all the best Acer laptops that get recommended, this is a solid pick. But what if the included charger gets damaged, lost, or if just want a spare? There are plenty of options out there. Picking a charger, however, can get confusing when there are so many different options at very varied prices. So, to help you make the best purchase possible, we've got the ultimate guide for Acer Swift Go chargers below. Read on to figure out which charger is the right charger for you.

This Otao charger packs in 200W of total charging potential, a compact, foldable design, GaN tech for reliability, USB-A and USB-C support, and it can do 100W + 100W charging, too. This four-port charger has just about everything you could want out of a charger: power, portability, and versatility.

This compact, foldable charger from Anker is the ultimate choice for those who do a lot of traveling. Not only is it easy to carry around, you'll get 120W of power to charge your laptop, your cell phone, and some wireless headphones all at once. You also get 100W charging with a single device, too.

Coming in at just under $20, this Amazon Basics charger is about as cheap as they come. But you'll still get 65W of charging potential out of this charger's USB-C port. Plus, this charger's compact design makes it so that you won't have any trouble bringing it with you wherever you go.

Thanks to Baseus, you can carry around a meaty 30,000mAh power bank wherever you go to keep all your devices fully charged. You also get 65W of power delivery, PD 3.0, a massive seven USB ports, and an LED display for top-notch monitoring. Of course, GaN tech is built right in to make sure your charging is safe and reliable.

This Baseus power bank manages to offer up 100W charging wherever you go from its 20,000mAh battery. What's more is that it's extraordinarily thin and light, so you won't have any portability concerns, either. Plus, an LED display provides all the relevant charging information you need to know.

This four-port charger from Amazon Basics might be cheap, but it still provides 100W of total power that can power up to four devices simultaneously. You're also getting an even split between USB-C and USB-A ports for versatility, while you can use the top USB-C port to charge at the full 100W.

This 200W charging station from Satechi has it all. It's got six USB-C ports, a sleek design, and it supports up to 140W of power from a single port. Charge up to six devices simultaneously with this charging station, and rest assured your power delivery won't have any issues thanks to built-in GaN tech.

This compact Anker charger offers up 100W of total power split across three ports, two USB-C and one USB-A, that can handle simultaneous charging across all three ports or can deliver the full-fat 100W of power from a single port. Plus, you get GaN tech built right in to keep your power delivery safe and stable.

What you need to know about Acer Swift Go chargers

Power delivery is one of the most important concerns of a laptop. After all, without a good way to charge your computer, it won't be much use to you. But depending on your needs and lifestyle, different chargers may suit you better than others. Regardless of if you need something value-focused, portable, or that can deliver the most power possible, we've found all kinds of chargers that will work great with an Acer Swift Go.

If you need an all-around solid-performing charger that can work for just about anybody, Anker's 736 Nano II 100W charger is an excellent choice that won't break the bank, either. If you want both tons of power and the ability to charge lots of different devices at once, Satechi's 200W GaN station won't let you down if you can afford its asking price. In terms of power banks, Baseus' 100W Blade charger can top up your Swift Go quickly, while Baseus' 30,000mAh power bank has enough juice to charge both your laptop and your smartphone.