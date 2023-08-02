The latest Acer Swift X laptops for 2023 are great laptops for creators who want a portable but still decently powerful machine for their usual workloads. The laptop comes in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, and both of them are great, despite being fairly different in more ways than one. Of course, you'll have to keep your Acer Swift X charged if you want to use it, and while there's a charger included in the box, you might want an extra one.
Whether it's because you lost the original charger, it stopped working, or you just want to keep separate chargers in different places, we've rounded up some of the best you can find. The 14-inch Acer Swift X comes with a 100W charger, and it's pretty easy to find a replacement, while the 16-inch version has a more powerful 135W charger with a proprietary connector. That's harder to find a replacement for, but you can use USB-C chargers to provide up to 100W of power in a pinch.
Anker 717 ChargerEditor's Choice
Insignia Universal 180W chargerBest for the Swift X 16
Nekteck 100W GaN USB-C ChargerBest Value
Baseus 140W 3-port ChargerPerfect for travel
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerPersonal charging station
Anker 717 ChargerEditor's Choice$95 $123 Save $28
The Anker 717 is a super powerful USB-C charger that can deliver up to 140W to compatible laptops, making it perfect for delivering all the power your Acer Swift X 14 needs. It's pricy, but the high compatibility and compact design make it an excellent choice.
Insignia Universal 180W chargerBest for the Swift X 16
This Insignia charger has more than enough power to feed the Acer Swift X 16, and thanks to the multitude of adapters, it's sure to be compatible with any high-power laptop you have. Best Buy will even send you extra charging tips for free if the included ones don't work.
Nekteck 100W GaN USB-C ChargerBest Value$34 $50 Save $16
If you think other brands are too expensive, this Nekteck charger can deliver up to 100W of power, making it great for charging any ultrabook, including the Acer Swift X 14. The 16-inch model won't charge at full speed, but this is still a great choice.
Baseus 140W 3-port ChargerPerfect for travel
This Baseus charger provides a total of 140W of power and three ports to charge all your devices, and it's perfect for when you're traveling. The main USB-C port always delivers 100W or more, so it will always power your Acer Swift X 14, and it'll do a very good job with the 16-inch model.
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerPersonal charging station
This massive Satechi charging hub has a total of 200W of power, and it's the best way to keep all your devices charged at your desk. It's not meant to be portable, but with a total of six ports, it can accommodate pretty much all the devices in your life.
Baseus Blade 100W portable chargerPortable charger$100 $130 Save $30
Sometimes you can't find an outlet, but you still need extra charge. This Baseus power bank can charge your laptop at 100W despite its thin design, and it has a large 20,000mAh battery that should be enough for a nearly full charge of your laptop, too.
Anker 535 PowerHousePower for days
The Anker 535 Powerhouse is a portable power station that will keep your devices charged for days no matter where you go. With a 512Wh battery, it's great for camping trips and anytime you're planning to go off the grid. It can charge your laptop and many other devices, too.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockMore than a charger
It's not exactly a charger, but most docking stations are designed to keep your laptop running, too. This model can deliver up to 96W of power, so it's very capable of powering the Acer Swift X while adding four display outputs, multiple USB ports, and more.
Best chargers for Acer Swift X (2023): Final thoughts
All of these chargers are great options for different types of users, and no matter who you are, you're likely to find something you like here. If you have the Acer Swift X 14, the best option for you is the Anker 717. It is very pricey, but it's a compact charger with a lot of power that can feed even more powerful laptops, and it's almost universally compatible. If you have the 16-inch version, this may not be the fastest charger, and the Insignia Universal 180W charger is probably the one you want since it comes with adapters for all the ports you could ask for.
That said, even the 16-inch model charges via USB-C (albeit more slowly), and if you want to save money, the Nekteck 100W charger may be the option for you. Other options are also great for specific use cases you might have.
If you haven't yet, you can buy the Acer Swift X (2023) using the links below. Both 14-inch and 16-inch models are available now, but they're fairly different in terms of power and the display itself. If you're interested in other options, check out the best Acer laptops or the best laptops in general if you want something different.
Acer Swift X 14 (2023)
The Acer Swift X 14 (2023) packs 13th-generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics for great performance in all kinds of creative workloads. It also has a stunning 2.8K OLED display that's prime for content creation.
Acer Swift X 16 (2023)
The Acer Swift X 16 comes with Zen 4-based AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics with 75W of power. It also has a super-sharp 3.2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.