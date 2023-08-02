The latest Acer Swift X laptops for 2023 are great laptops for creators who want a portable but still decently powerful machine for their usual workloads. The laptop comes in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, and both of them are great, despite being fairly different in more ways than one. Of course, you'll have to keep your Acer Swift X charged if you want to use it, and while there's a charger included in the box, you might want an extra one.

Whether it's because you lost the original charger, it stopped working, or you just want to keep separate chargers in different places, we've rounded up some of the best you can find. The 14-inch Acer Swift X comes with a 100W charger, and it's pretty easy to find a replacement, while the 16-inch version has a more powerful 135W charger with a proprietary connector. That's harder to find a replacement for, but you can use USB-C chargers to provide up to 100W of power in a pinch.