Our favorite flip phone, the Motorola Razr+, just got an update. The new 2024 Razr+ refines Motorola's excellent clamshell smartphone in several ways, with a more powerful chipset, boosted RAM, a bigger cover screen, and a brighter main display. A flagship device like this deserves some premium accessories. Furthermore, the 2023 Motorola Razr+ didn't include a charger (just a USB-C cable), so you'll likely have to supply your own if you buy the new model. But worry not: we've got all the best chargers and accessories for the 2024 Motorola Razr+ right here.

Best wall charger Anker Nano II 65W Charger $33 $50 Save $17 The 2024 Motorola Razr+ supports 45-watt wired charging, an increase from the 30-watt wired charging of the 2023 model. That means you'll want a wall charger that supports at least 45 watts of power delivery. The Anker Nano II exceeds that, offering 65 watts of peak output despite its small size. That means you can even charge some laptops with this little unit. $33 at Amazon

Desktop charging stand Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand $15 $20 Save $5 You likely keep your phone at your desk, so why not get a good charging stand? The Anker 313 charges your Razr+ wirelessly and props it up at a nice viewing angle so you can see your notifications at a glance. That can even work if the phone is folded, thanks to the 4-inch cover display on the 2024 Razr+. $15 at Amazon

Charge in the car Spigen USB-C Car Charger 75W $33 $40 Save $7 Rated for 75-watt charging speeds, the Spigen car charger delivers 45 and 30 watts from its two USB-C ports. That means you can charge your Razr+ and juice up a second device at full wired charging speeds when you're cruising down the road. $33 at Amazon

Best charging cable Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex USB C to USB C Cable $12 $15 Save $3 The 2024 Motorola Razr+ includes a USB-C charging cable, but if you want a better one (or a longer one), grab the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex is one of the best. It's available in various lengths, features a premium braided sheath, and can handle up to 100 watts of power delivery. $12 at Amazon

Best car mount iOttie EOT Wireless 2 Dash Charger The iOttie Easy One Touch mount is a great way to turn your Razr+ into a heads-up display in your car. It's available with two different mount options (dashboard/windshield or air vent) and even offers wireless 10-watt wireless charging when plugged into your car's 12V auxiliary outlet. $50 at Amazon

Portable power Anker Nano Power Bank (Type-C) The Razr+ is a sleek and compact phone, so pairing it with a bulky phone-sized portable charger doesn't make much sense. The Anker Nano power bank is the perfect pocketable companion to the Razr+, offering 22.5 watts of power via a fold-out USB-C port. Its 5,000mAh capacity should also be sufficient to fully recharge your Razr+. $30 at Amazon

Best item tracker Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 $26 $30 Save $4 You can use Apple AirTags with an Android device, but for a phone like the Razr+, you might be better off with item trackers like the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2. These item trackers are optimized for Android, making it easy to keep tabs on any of your stuff that's likely to go missing. $26 at Amazon

Premium earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $179 $279 Save $100 They're not cheap, but the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are arguably the best in-ear true wireless headphones you can buy. They sound great, sit comfortably in the ear, and feature active noise cancellation so you can drown out nearby sounds and listen to your audio in peace. $179 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy

Value earbuds Google Pixel Buds A Don't want to shell out $200 or more for earbuds? We don't blame you, and these A-series Pixel Buds are great for the money. They offer easy one-tap Android pairing and deliver good sound and a comfortable in-ear fit. However, they lack some bells and whistles, such as active noise cancellation. $96 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Game on the go Razer Kishi V2 $80 $100 Save $20 The 2024 Razr+ packs an updated Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile chip, which can handle some mobile gaming. But every gamer knows that playing with touchscreen controls is fussy at the best of times. The Razer Kishi V2 controller effectively turns your phone into a handheld gaming system, and it's big enough to comfortably seat an unfolded Razr+. $80 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Best Android smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $324 $400 Save $76 The Apple Watch may be the most popular smartwatch, but it loses much of its appeal if you don't have an iPhone. If you're looking for the best Android smartwatch to pair with your Razr+, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is it. We particularly love the Classic edition, which features premium touches like a rotating bezel and gorgeous design. $324 at Amazon $340 at Best Buy

Ultimate selfie stick SelfieShow Selfie Stick Tripod $12 $15 Save $3 The 2023 Razr+ takes some pretty good selfies, and the 2024 update features an even better camera setup. This selfie stick from SelfieShow is the perfect way to make your portraits shine, whether using the front- or rear-facing camera. It also serves as an adjustable tripod and includes a wireless remote and three-tone LED to help you get the lighting just right. $12 at Amazon

Choosing the best accessories for your Motorola Razr+ (2024)

It's easy to get carried away shopping for extras when buying a new phone, especially one as exciting as the Motorola Razr+. But before looking for the best accessories for your new Razr+, decide what you need. First, you'll probably want to secure a good charging block, as the Razr+ only includes a USB-C charging cable. Our recommendation is the Anker Nano II. This high-speed USB-C wall charger delivers 65 watts of power, so it's good enough to quickly juice up the 2024 Razr+, which is capable of up to 45-watt wired charging speeds.

If you don't want to charge only at the wall, the Anker 313 wireless charging stand is a must-have desktop accessory. It wirelessly charges your Razr+ and props up your phone at an angle that allows you to see incoming notifications (whether the phone is folded or unfolded) while you work. The Anker Nano power bank is also a great on-the-go charging solution that, unlike many power banks, matches the pocket-friendly vibe of the Razr+.

Beyond the necessities, you can enhance your Razr+ experience with additional entertainment accessories. The Razr+ has a new Snapdragon processor capable of playing mobile games, and the Razer Kishi V2 game controller is a great way to enjoy them. Plus, the Razer Kishi is big enough to hold the Razr+ when it's unfolded, as it gets pretty wide with that 6.9-inch screen. Good earbuds are also a must. Two of our favorites for Android devices are the premium Bose QuietComfort II and the high-value Google Pixel Buds A. Both are great in-ear wireless headphones, depending on your needs and budget.