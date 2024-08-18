When searching for a great new smartphone, the top Android phones are always worth consideration, especially Google's Pixel line. Once you've decided on an all-new Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL, though, you're still going to need a great charger. Luckily, we're here to help.

Below you'll find all the best chargers for the Google Pixel 9 Pro series.

Editor's choice Anker 713 Nano II 45W Charger The Anker 713 is a 45W charger perfect for topping up a Pixel. It's got a small form factor, so transporting it won't be an issue, while it'll only cost you under $30. If you just need to charge one device, this charger is tough to beat. $40 at Amazon $28 at Anker

Premium pick Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger This beefy 200W GaN charging station courtesy of Satechi can handle charging just about all your devices at once, including a laptop. You can also get up to 140W of power on two of the ports and charge six devices simultaneously. $150 at Amazon $150 at Satechi

Best value Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C Charger Looking for a no-nonsense charger that won't cost an arm and a leg? This simple-yet-effective 65W Amazon Basics charger has more than enough juice for even a Pixel XL, and it'll only cost you $20. Plus, 65W is enough for even most laptops, too. $20 at Amazon

Best power bank Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank Charger $60 $100 Save $40 Want to charge on the go? If so, this 30,000mAh power bank from Baseus is perfect for getting that job done. You get PD 3.0, a massive seven USB ports, and even an LED display for power delivery monitoring. This power bank has everything. $60 at Amazon $80 at Baseus

Best car charger Anker USB-C Car Charger 40W Got an older car but still need to charge up? This Anker charger features two USB-C ports and 40W of power, which is enough to charge any Pixel. Most importantly? This charger comes in at under $20, making it an affordable all-around option. $17 at Amazon

Best multi-port charger Kenubi 200W 5-Port Station This 5-port charging hub from Kenubi sports a massive 200W of total charging capacity, so it's great for charging your Pixel alongside a laptop and any other devices you might have. Plus, you get three USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for maximum compatibility. $38 at Amazon

Best for traveling Anker 737 USB C Charger $70 $89 Save $19 This compact, portable 120W GaN charger courtesy of Anker is perfect for transporting around with you when traveling, and it's got enough power to handle charging just about anything, including a Pixel. Plus, this charger costs well under $100, too. $70 at Amazon $70 at Anker

Best cable Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided Cable $9 $14 Save $5 This pack of braided nylon USB-C features three six-foot-long cables that are rated for up to 60W of fast charging potential. Plus, you can select from three different color options. Best of all is that this pack will cost you less than $10 on sale. $9 at Amazon

Best L-shaped cable UGREEN USB-C cable $15 $16 Save $1 Need an L-shaped USB-C cable for those hard-to-charge devices? If so, this UGREEN pack of two braided cables is perfect for you. These are rated for up to 60W of charging, and they feature an L-shaped connector on one end of each. $15 at Amazon

What to know about Google Pixel 9 Pro chargers

If you're looking for a great charger, you've got options. For most folks, Anker's 713 charger offers more than enough power at a great price. If you've got more to spend, Satechi's 200W charging station is a truly premium offering worth a look if you've got multiple devices to charge.

For those looking to save some cash, Amazon Basics' 65W charger won't break the bank. Otherwise, if you want a power bank, consider Baseus' 30,000mAh bank. If you need a car charger, Anker has a great 40W one above. So go ahead and pick up whatever you may need to keep your new Pixel juiced up.