If you're looking for a new smartphone, the top Androids and best iPhones are worth consideration, but Google's new Pixel 9 is a great pick. However, you're still going to need accessories, especially a good charger, but which ones are perfect for the Pixel 9?

Luckily, we're here to help with a list of the top Pixel 9 chargers.

Editor's choice Anker 711 Nano II 30W Charger Anker's Nano II charger is a perfect match for a Pixel 9. It's got 30W of power, a tiny footprint, and it'll cost you well under $30, too. If you just want a no-nonsense charger for your smartphone, this is a great all-around pick. $24 at Anker

Premium pick Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger Looking for a way to charge all your devices at once? If so, this 200W charging station from Satechi is tough to beat. With simultaneous charging of up to six devices and up to 140W of power on two of the ports, there's nothing this charger can't do. $150 at Amazon $150 at Satechi

Best value Amazon Basics 36W Two-Port USB-C Wall Charger $14 $17 Save $3 If you want a cheap, simple charger that'll be able to handle a Pixel 9 without any needless frills like a bunch of ports or excess power, this Amazon Basics 36W 2-port charger is a great pick. Most importantly, you can pick this up for under $20. $14 at Amazon

Best L-shaped cable UGREEN USB-C cable $14 $16 Save $2 For those in need of an L-shaped USB-C cable, this pack of braided cables from UGREEN has a pair that are rated for up to 60W and will only cost you $15. These are perfect for not just a Pixel 9 but just about any device. $14 at Amazon

Best cable Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided Cable $9 $14 Save $5 This pack of three braided, nylon cables from Anker sports a rating of up to 60W of power, six-foot length, and you can choose from three different colorways, too. Even with three cables, this pack will amazingly cost you less than $10. $9 at Amazon

Best for traveling Anker 737 USB C Charger $70 $89 Save $19 Anker's 737 charger sports a compact design, a meaty 120W of charging potential, three ports (including USB-C and USB-A options), and is a perfect fit for topping up all your devices on the go, if you are okay with its more premium price tag of $70. $70 at Amazon

Best power bank Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank Charger $56 $100 Save $44 If you're in need of a way to charge your Pixel when there's not an outlet nearby, this 30,000mAh power bank from Baseus is a perfect choice. With seven USB ports, PD 3.0, and an LED display for charging monitoring, this power bank has it all. $56 at Amazon $80 at Baseus

Best car charger Anker USB-C Car Charger $32 $40 Save $8 For those with an older car without built-in USB ports, this Anker USB charger is worth a look. You're getting two USB-C ports and a USB-A port alongside enough juice to charge not only your Pixel but anything else you might have with you. $32 at Amazon

Best multi-port Kenubi 200W 5-Port Station This meaty 200W charging hub from Kenubi features five USB ports, including three USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, which is great for charging a laptop alongside your Pixel and just about anything else, too. Plus, this charger comes in at under $40. $38 at Amazon

What to know about Pixel 9 chargers and cables

In general, you've got a ton of options. For most folks, though, Anker's Nano II 30W charger is a great all-around pick that's got enough power and won't break the bank. If you've got more to spend, you can't go wrong with a charging station like the one from Satechi.

If you're looking to save cash, Amazon Basics' 36W charger can definitely get the job done for cheap, and there are other chargers worth a look, like the Baseus power bank or Anker's car charger, if you need something just a bit different from the usual.