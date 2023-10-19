Unlike most other brands, OnePlus still ships its phones with all the accessories you'll need to get started, including a charger. However, there are use cases when you need specialized accessories when traveling or simply lounging around the house, and we've put together a list of some of the best chargers and cables you should consider for your OnePlus Open.

With the OnePlus Open , the company takes its first step into the world of foldables. This is a premium smartphone which competes directly with the likes of the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 . The Open features a unique design and is one of the lightest folding phones with this form factor. It also boasts of top-end specs such as high-resolution displays, top-tier camera hardware, and plenty of software optimizations to take advantage of the folding screen.

If you travel across countries frequently, the Ugreen 65W charger is just what you need. It comes with interchangeable pins for the US, UK, and EU power outlets. It has a total of three ports with up to 65W of power output, and is built on GaN tech for better safety making it one of the best chargers in 2023 .

The Shargeek Storm 2 is easily one of the best high-capacity power banks , and it doesn't hurt that it looks so cool! It has a massive 25,600mAh capacity, 100W power in and out, and a smart display which shows how much power is being drawn by the connected devices.

The OnePlus SuperVOOC 80W car charger can charge the OnePlus Open at the full 67W speeds, making it a must-have car accessory for this phone. It also has a USB C port which can deliver up to 30W of power to a second device.

This cute little retractable cable from Minlu is one of the best USB cables . It will easily fit in your pocket and can extend up to 4ft. Better yet, it supports power delivery of up to 100W making it a nice addition to your travel gear. It's also relatively inexpensive.

This 20 foot USB Type-C to Type-C cable from Vebner is very handy when you need to charge and use the OnePlus Open, but don't want to be tethered to the wall adapter. It has a thick rubber sheathing and is flexible enough for ease of use.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro is our premium charger pick as it can fast charge up to three additional devices along with the Open. It also supports GaN technology which makes it efficient and compact. It features a 6.6ft power cable, giving you more flexibility on where you use it and comes with a two year warranty.

The Anker 324 is compact and comes with two USB C ports. It features a total power output of 40W (20W for each port), and comes with overcurrent protection for safety. It's not the quickest when it comes to charging the Open, but it's cost-effective and has the backing of a reliable brand.

The OnePlus SuperVOOC 100W wall charger is a must-have accessory for the road. Apart from being able to charge the Open at the highest speed, it also features a second Type-C port which can do USB PD charging up to 65W. The white and red color looks snazzy, and the pins fold inward for ease of storage.

Our top three best chargers and cables for the OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open can charge really quickly at 67W with the bundled proprietary power adapter, but many would prefer having this plugged in at home instead of carrying it around. For that very reason, we feel having a second SuperVOOC fast charger in your travel bag is a must, and the OnePlus SuperVOOC 100W adapter is the perfect companion to the Open. It supports multiple fast charging standards (100W SuperVOOC, 65W PD, 63W PPS), has foldable pins, and features USB Type-A and Type-C ports for charging a second device — making it the best alternative charger for the OnePlus Open. With this charger, you also need a cable and the best one to carry around is the Minlu retractable cable.

It has USB-C connectors on both ends and can extend up to 4ft. The best part is that the cable can deliver up to 100W of power which means you should be able to easily fast charge the OnePlus Open. Our third-best pick is another accessory from OnePlus and that's the SuperVOOC 80W car charger. If you need to top up the Open's battery on a long road trip or work commute, this car charger can deliver up to 80W of power via the USB Type-A port and 30W via the Type-C port. It's one of the must-have accessories for your car especially when you have a OnePlus smartphone.