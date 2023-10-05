The Google Pixel 8 series is one of the most incredible phones of 2023, offering the new Google Tensor G3 processor, a beautiful camera system, and a stunning design. Google has also included an all-day battery in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, and you can even get up to 72 hours of use with extreme battery saver. However, like with many modern smartphones, there's no charger in the box of the Pixel 8 series, meaning that you'd have to get a separate charger if you don't have one.

But not all chargers are the same, especially if you're looking to take advantage of the fast charging capabilities of your phone. We've compiled a list of the best chargers for your Pixel device. Whether you need a multi-charger to charge your phone and other accessories or one to take with you on your travels and concerts, you will surely find a suitable charger in the list below.