The Google Pixel 8 series is one of the most incredible phones of 2023, offering the new Google Tensor G3 processor, a beautiful camera system, and a stunning design. Google has also included an all-day battery in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, and you can even get up to 72 hours of use with extreme battery saver. However, like with many modern smartphones, there's no charger in the box of the Pixel 8 series, meaning that you'd have to get a separate charger if you don't have one.
But not all chargers are the same, especially if you're looking to take advantage of the fast charging capabilities of your phone. We've compiled a list of the best chargers for your Pixel device. Whether you need a multi-charger to charge your phone and other accessories or one to take with you on your travels and concerts, you will surely find a suitable charger in the list below.
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Ugreen 100W 4-Port GaN Wall ChargerPremium charger
The UGREEN 100W USB-C charger is a 4-in-1 multiport charger, allowing you to charge multiple devices while retaining excellent charge speeds. It supports fast charging and can provide up to 100 watts of power, which means that you can use it to charge your laptop, accessories, and other devices. This charger is also quite portable, so traveling with it won't be a bother.
-
Amazon Basics 36W Two-Port USB-C Wall ChargerBest value charger
The Amazon Basics 36W charger is another excellent option for your Pixel 8 series. It can deliver up to 36W of power to your device, meaning you can get your phone from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The white finish suits most environments, while its foldable prongs make it easy to carry around. To make things even better, it's one of the most affordable options on the market.
-
Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W ChargerCompact power adapter$40 $56 Save $16
Anker is one of the most trusted brands in the charging accessory world, and the Anker 735 USB-C charger is one of its best offerings. It's a compact and powerful charger that can deliver up to 65W of charging power in a significantly smaller body than Google's official charger. Thanks to its small size and folding prongs, you can fit it in your pockets, backpack, and other travel packs without worrying about space.
-
UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh)High-capacity power bank
Going to a concert or on a business trip? Take the UGREEN 145W 25000mAh power bank to keep your Pixel 8 or 8 Pro powered on. This battery pack allows you to charge your phone from zero to full charge up to five times. It has an LED light that helps you keep track of the remaining power and is powerful enough to charge your laptop and other accessories.
-
Duracell Core 10 portable chargerWireless power bank$40 $60 Save $20
If you're looking to charge on the go but want to avoid carrying a cable, the Duracell Core 10 portable charger is an option you want to consider. It's a 10,000mAh battery pack that can charge your phone wirelessly. This power bank is slim, portable, and well designed. Plus, it has USB-A and USB-C ports, meaning you can share some power via cable charging without affecting your wireless charge.
-
Spigen DuraSync USB-C CableBraided cable
If you're in the market for a top-notch USB-C cable for your Pixel 8 series, the Spigen DuraSync 60W cable is one of the best choices you can make. It supports up to 60W power delivery, which means that you get fast charging, and it offers transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps. This cable is also extra tough thanks to being cotton braided, and its ergonomic design makes it easy to plug and unplug.
-
Vebner 20ft USB-C cableExtra-long cable
Want to keep your phone plugged in while using it in bed? The Vebner 20-foot USB-C cable is what you need. It's an extra-long cable that can charge your Pixel 8 series, cameras, Pixel Buds, and other devices. This cable supports transfer speeds up to 480Mbps, and when paired with one of the chargers above, you can enjoy fast charging speeds on your device.
-
Yoxinta 3-in-1 wireless charging stationWireless charging station$30 $50 Save $20
Wireless chargers are known to offer convenience, and the Yoxinta 3-in-1 charging station does just that. Not only can it charge your Pixel 8 series device, but it can also charge its accompanying accessories, including the Pixel watch and Pixel Buds Pro. It's foldable, anti-slip, and case-friendly. This wireless charger also has a breathing light that lets you know when your phone isn't properly aligned or when a foreign object is on its surface.
-
Yootech Wireless ChargerBasic wireless charger$14 $20 Save $6
If you want a basic, no-frills wireless charger, the Yootech wireless charger is a great option. It offers three different charging modes and is compatible with various devices, including the Pixel 8 series. Also, its indicator light is user-friendly as it stays off throughout the charging time once the charger has detected your phone.
-
R Raugee foldable wireless chargerTravel multi-charger
The R Raugee foldable wireless charger is another excellent 3-in-1 charging station. It's compact and suitable for travel. You can easily detach the watch charger to make it fit into your bag, and its 15W power delivery ensures that your phone gets charged in no time. This wireless charger is also case-friendly, and you can easily adjust your phone to get better viewing angles while charging.
-
Baseus 160W USB PD 3.0 car chargerUSB-C car charger
If you want a powerful car charger for your Pixel 8 series device, the Baseus 160W USB-C car charger is an excellent option. Its three ports are independent of one another, so you get fast charging speeds on all ports. The charger is scratch-resistant and well designed, and it comes with a host of protection technologies to keep your phone safe during charge.
-
Mokpr wireless car chargerWireless car charger$25 $44 Save $19
The MOKPR 15W wireless car charger is one of the best options for your car. Made of carbon fiber, this charger is durable and can be mounted on your car's dashboard, vents, or windshield. It has clamps that hold your phone in place and a rotating ball joint that allows you to easily get different viewing angles to use apps like Maps.
Choosing the right accessory for Google Pixel 8 series
These are some of the best chargers and cables for your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. They support the USB Power Delivery 3.0 PPS standard, which is needed to provide your device with fast charging. These chargers also offer different features, designs, and prices, so you're sure to find one that suits your needs. If you need a multiport charger, I recommend you choose the UGREEN 100W USB-C charger, as it comes with four ports and provides enough power to charge your phone and laptop simultaneously.
You can opt for the Anker 735 USB-C charger if you want a compact adapter to take on your trips and the UGREEN 145W power bank for emergency or on-the-go charges. Pair any of these chargers with the Spigen DuraSync cable, and you're in for a good ride. Besides getting the best charging experience on your Pixel 8 series, protecting your phone is another factor you need to consider. So, check out our list of best Pixel 8 series cases to keep your phone safe from scratches, scuffs, accidental drops, and other daily mishaps.
