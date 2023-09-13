The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is arguably the most advanced smartwatch among current premium smartwatches. It retains many of the features in last year's model, including the ruggedness and 36-hour battery life. However, the Watch Ultra 2 also has newer features, such as the new S9 chip, the double-tap feature, a brighter display, and carbon-neutral watch bands.

For a watch that costs $800, you want to ensure that you have the best case for safety, excellent and durable bands for usability, and a compatible charger to keep it juiced up without damaging the battery life. While the official charger is an excellent choice, there are many different options to match your style and general user experience. Below are some of the best options you can choose right now.