The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is arguably the most advanced smartwatch among current premium smartwatches. It retains many of the features in last year's model, including the ruggedness and 36-hour battery life. However, the Watch Ultra 2 also has newer features, such as the new S9 chip, the double-tap feature, a brighter display, and carbon-neutral watch bands.
For a watch that costs $800, you want to ensure that you have the best case for safety, excellent and durable bands for usability, and a compatible charger to keep it juiced up without damaging the battery life. While the official charger is an excellent choice, there are many different options to match your style and general user experience. Below are some of the best options you can choose right now.
Belkin Apple Watch chargerPremium pick
Spigen Apple Watch chargerEditor's choice
Xiwxi Apple Watch chargerBest value
Apple Watch Magnetic Fast ChargerOfficial option
UGREEN 2-in-1 magnetic chargerPhone and watch combo
NEWDERY charger stand for Apple WatchReliable bedside charger
GKW Apple Watch chargerFast and versatile
Fashia magnetic charger for Apple WatchSturdy build
LLYZZ Apple Watch chargerFoldable design
Gagaking Apple Watch chargerCompact and portable
QIBOX Apple Watch chargerExcellent magnetic strength
NEWDERY USB Apple Watch ChargerGo cordless
The Belkin Apple Watch charger is a sleek charging pad that provides reliable power to your smartwatch. It comes with overvoltage protection, ensuring your device doesn't overcharge, resulting in better battery life. Also, you can use this charger anywhere, thanks to its small form factor and decent management system for its USB-C cable.
Spigen Apple Watch chargerEditor's choice$37 $50 Save $13
The Spigen Apple Watch charger is a superior piece of hardware that provides your Watch Ultra 2 with exceptional charging. It has an excellent non-slip pad that keeps it in place and some built-in weight that helps reinforce its position. With these two features, your charger won't slip or move when you take your watch off the pad. It's also versatile as it's compatible with all Apple Watch variants, allowing you to charge older devices.
Xiwxi Apple Watch chargerBest value$10 $13 Save $3
If you're looking for a top-notch and affordable charger for your Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Xiwxi charger is an excellent choice to work with. It comes with many different safety technologies designed to protect your watch's battery, including over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, and short-circuit protection. The charger also has a small form factor, so carrying it on your commute and travels won't be a problem.
Apple Watch Magnetic Fast ChargerOfficial option
The official Apple Watch charger is arguably the best charger you can get for your Watch Ultra 2. It offers fast charging capabilities, works regardless of how you align it with your watch, and charges your Apple AirPods Pro.
UGREEN 2-in-1 magnetic chargerPhone and watch combo
The UGREEN 2-in-1 magnetic charger is ideal if you want a charger for your watch and phone. The phone charging dock provides up to 7.5W, while the watch dock provides up to 5W. Add a 20W USB-C adapter to the mix, and you'll get excellent charging speeds for both devices. This charger is MagSafe compatible and features adjustable viewing angles to view your watch in portrait and landscape modes.
NEWDERY charger stand for Apple WatchReliable bedside charger$10 $11 Save $1
Turn your Apple Watch Ultra 2 into a bedside clock while charging it with the NEWDERY charger stand. This stand offers fast charging capabilities, minimal assembly, and top-notch stability. It's also compact and lightweight, so you can carry it on your travels. Plus, it comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable out of the box.
GKW Apple Watch chargerFast and versatile$16 $18 Save $2
Need to get your Apple Watch Ultra 2 juiced up as soon as possible? Then consider getting the GKW Apple Watch charger. It's a USB-C magnetic charger powered by a 20W adapter, providing up to 80 percent charge in just one hour. The magnetic adsorption here is strong, and the charger is light and compact enough to fit in your purse or backpack, so it won't burden your travels.
Fashia magnetic charger for Apple WatchSturdy build$15 $18 Save $3
Elevate your charging experience with the Fashia magnetic charger. While it doesn't come with the 20W power of the GKW, it offers decent charging speed at 5W as it fully charges your phone in about an hour and a half. The charging cable is made from fireproof materials, which results in lower charging temperatures and less risk of voltage issues.
LLYZZ Apple Watch chargerFoldable design$15 $16 Save $1
The LLYZZ Apple Watch charger is another excellent option for those who want to use the Watch Ultra 2 in Nightstand mode. This charger allows you to charge your smartwatch in flat and upright modes to get the most comfortable position. Its flexibility makes it easy to use your watch as a bedside clock, and since it's foldable and requires no assembly, you can pick it up and go anytime.
Gagaking Apple Watch chargerCompact and portable$14 $16 Save $2
The Gagaking Apple Watch charger features a car-key-shaped design and houses a 1400mAh battery to keep your Watch Ultra 2 charged on the go. With the embedded battery, you can get up to three full charges out of this power bank, meaning you'll have no battery issues on your adventures. It also comes with a keychain for better security, and you can get it back to 100 percent in just two hours when the battery runs out.
QIBOX Apple Watch chargerExcellent magnetic strength
The QIBOX Apple Watch charger is a popular option since it offers two chargers for the price of one. It's a 10W charger with excellent magnetic strength, so your watch will remain in place once stuck to the charger. While the build quality feels cheap, there's no denying that it offers good value for the price.
NEWDERY USB Apple Watch ChargerGo cordless
Charging your Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the go is relatively easy once you have the NEWDERY USB Apple charger. It comes in the form of a flash drive and uses no cable. All you have to do is connect the charger to a USB-enabled device, such as your MacBook, power bank, or PC, and you're good to go. It uses USB-A connectivity and will charge your smartwatch fully in two to three hours.
Which charger should you choose?
Choosing the ideal charger for your Apple Watch depends on four different factors: portability, compatibility, fast charging, and design. The options I've mentioned above are portable, compatible with the Watch Ultra 2, and support fast charging. The design factor comes down to personal preference, which is why my favorite is the Belkin Apple Watch charger. Not only does it support fast charging, but it's compact, features a design that makes it easy to use, and comes with multiple technologies to ensure the longevity of the watch's battery life.
The Spigen Apple Watch charger is another option I like for its build quality and non-slip pad, while the Xiwxi charger appeals to me because it's budget-friendly, compact, and has a quality build. You can consider options like the NEWDERY charger stand if you want a charger that doubles as a nightstand or the UGREEN 2-in-1 charger to charge your phone and watch simultaneously. Once you've decided on your ideal charger, make sure to check our list of best cases for Apple Watch Ultra 2 to keep your device safe from accidental drops, scratches, and more mishaps.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 improves on the features of its predecessor with its super bright display, new S9 chipset, double tap feature, and more.