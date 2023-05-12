The Asus ROG Ally includes a charger to keep the device topped up between gaming sessions. Adding a second charger to your accessories stack is wise since the portable gaming console will be used in multiple locations. Not only will it prevent you from being powerless, but it can also add additional features or enough ports to charge up your other devices. Here are some awesome options to bundle with your ROG Ally.

Charge your ROG Ally and your laptop simultaneously with this stylish USB-C and USB-A charger with a total of 130W output. It comes in white or black and includes U.K. and EU plug adapters.

Supercharge the ROG Ally with this eGPU dock that adds the power of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU to the existing power of the portable console. It can also charge your ROG Ally thanks to the 330W power adapter.

Power up your ROG Ally on the go with this 20,000mAh power bank that can supply the 65W your portable gaming console needs with at least one full charge. It has a handy LED readout to keep an eye on the battery capacity.

Keep your gaming sessions going even when away from wall sockets with 24,000mAh of stored power and up to 140W of output.

Trust Amazon to replace your charger in a hurry with one-day Prime shipping and a crazy-low price from its Amazon Basics line. The only downside is that it only has one USB-C output, but it can charge your USB-C device at up to 50W.

This is the charger for you if the ROG Ally is going to be used at your desk while plugged into a monitor. It'll keep the console and up to five other devices supplied with power. You'll get up to 140W on two of the ports. Cables aren't included.

This small charging brick can keep your ROG Ally and other accessories juiced up with fast charging and up to 65W of power delivery. The only thing you need is a cable.

The best charger for the Asus ROG Ally might not be out yet

The Asus ROG Ally looks to be a contender for the Steam Deck’s crown, whether on the go or plugged into a docking station at home. It uses USB-C to recharge, and at least one of the upcoming first-party charging accessories is rated for 65W, so this list is based on that as a bare minimum. Until first-party chargers are announced, the best charger to pick up is the Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W charger which replaces the included charger while adding another two outputs. The ROG Ally running Windows 11 turns it into a gaming desktop with a few accessories. The Satechi 6-port charger will keep any other USB-C accessories charged, and the Amazon Basics 65W is a great backup. The ROG XG Mobile (2023) is Asus's latest eGPU docking station, which also works on the ROG Flow X13. The latest version adds the power of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 to back up the Ryzen Z1 chip in the ROG Ally for the princely sum of $2,000.

Other great chargers include portable power banks, ones small enough to slip into a pocket, and some gamer glow. You’ll also want to protect your investment, so check out our collection of the best cases for the ROG Ally.