When you're looking for a new phone, there are lots of great Android devices, but foldable phones are some of the most exciting picks. Samsung's Z Flip line is certainly an impressive series of smartphones, but you'll need more than just a phone - you'll need some accessories, especially to keep it charged.
Below, you'll find all our favorite accessories for the Z Flip 6.
Best charger
Anker Nano 3$20 $23 Save $3
This compact 20W charger courtesy of Anker, the Nano 3, is a great way to keep your Z Flip at full battery. And most importantly? It won't break the bank, either, coming in at around $20, depending on sales. If you're looking for a solid charger, this is it.
Multi-device charging
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger
This meaty charging station from Satechi features an impressive 200W of charging potential, six total USB ports, GaN tech for extra safety, and even support for up to 140W of power delivery on two of the ports, making it great for charging up a laptop alongside your Flip.
Power bank
Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank Charger$60 $100 Save $40
This power bank from Baseus sports an impressive battery capacity of 30,000mAh, 65W of power delivery, PD 3.0, seven distinct USB ports, and a convenient LED display for easy access to charging information. Plus, this power bank comes in at well under $100 on sale.
Car charger
Ugreen 2-Port Fast Car Charger$13 $18 Save $5
If you're looking for a convenient way to charge your Flip in an older car, this charger from Ugreen features two USB ports, delivers up to 22.5W of power, and it's just about as cheap as can be, coming in at well under $20.
Best earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro$150 $230 Save $80
These premium, official earbuds from Samsung offer excellent noise-canceling, 3D audio support, IPX7 water resistance, and, of course, top-notch audio quality. If you're looking for a great pair of buds that'll still cost you less than $200, these are great candidates, if you can find them on sale.
Best value earbuds
Sony WF-C500$59 $100 Save $41
Sony's WF-C500 earbuds are an extremely reliable pair of TWS buds, offering up excellent all-around audio quality but still managing to come in at an impressive sub-$60 pricetag on sale. If you're an audiophile on a budget, these are the perfect earbuds for you.
Cheapest earbuds
Tozo A1 Mini$16 $30 Save $14
Spend all your cash on the Flip but still need some earbuds? Well, then you should check out the Tozo A1 Mini earbuds. These earbuds are routinely on sale for under $20, and they offer up some excellent audio quality for the price.
Best headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Want premium audio quality but hate earbuds? If so, there's no better option than Sony's WH-1000XM5s. These cans have excellent ANC, even better audio quality, and they're comfortable enough to use for long sessions, too. If you want to spend the money, they're tough to beat.
Best USB-C cable
Belkin USB-C Cable (USB 4)
This 2.6ft USB-C cable from Belkin is rated for both Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, is backwards compatible with older USB specs, and is the ultimate cable replacement for a Flip or just about any USB-C device on the market. Plus, you can get one for $30.
Best smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic$330 $400 Save $70
If you've got a Samsung phone like a Flip, there's no better smartwatch than a Galaxy Watch. The Watch 6 Classic features a big display, an upgraded rotating bezel, better battery life, and all the features you'd expect out of a smartwatch in 2024.
Best fitness tracker
Fitbit Charge 6
Want a wearable but prefer something more oriented towards fitness instead of a smartwatch? Then there's no beating the Fitbit Charge 6, which features smartwatch features, too, like Google Maps, YouTube Music, and contactless NFC payments. Plus, this wearable will cost you well under $200.
Best cleaning cloth
MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Need an easy way to clean up your Flip and erase any troublesome smudges? This microfiber cloth from MagicFiber is the perfect tool to handle those problems. Plus, you get six cloths in a single pack, which will only cost you around $12.
What to know about Z Flip 6 accessories
There are tons of different accessories for a Z Flip. We'd definitely recommend a good charger, like the Anker Nano 3, or a power bank like the Baseus 30,000mAh to start off with. Plus, a nice pair of earbuds, like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are also worth considering.
Once the basics are out of the way, you may want to invest in a top-tier smartwatch, like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or think about upgrading your USB-C cable, like the one listed from Belkin. Go ahead and pick the best accessories that will suit your lifestyle, use case, and budget.