When you're looking for a new phone, there are lots of great Android devices, but foldable phones are some of the most exciting picks. Samsung's Z Flip line is certainly an impressive series of smartphones, but you'll need more than just a phone - you'll need some accessories, especially to keep it charged.

Below, you'll find all our favorite accessories for the Z Flip 6.

What to know about Z Flip 6 accessories

There are tons of different accessories for a Z Flip. We'd definitely recommend a good charger, like the Anker Nano 3, or a power bank like the Baseus 30,000mAh to start off with. Plus, a nice pair of earbuds, like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are also worth considering.

Once the basics are out of the way, you may want to invest in a top-tier smartwatch, like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or think about upgrading your USB-C cable, like the one listed from Belkin. Go ahead and pick the best accessories that will suit your lifestyle, use case, and budget.