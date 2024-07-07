Folding phones, while still niche, are increasingly popular. Samsung has led the charge with its foldable phones, which are now in their sixth generation with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Fold is the more premium option with its large, gorgeous 7.6-inch interior AMOLED display. A phone like this deserves some good accessories. Whether you're looking for something simple, like a case or charger, or want something to elevate your experience, these are the best accessories to pair with your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Choosing the best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is arguably Samsung's best smartphone, with a retail price that's high enough to cause sticker shock. If you're springing for this foldable flagship, there's no reason to skimp on accessories. Despite its steep MSRP, the Galaxy Z Fold typically doesn't come with a charging brick, so you'll first want to buy a good wall charger. Samsung makes a 45-watt charger, which is fast enough to take full advantage of the 45W wired charging speeds of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Samsung Duo desktop charger is another great option, as it allows you to wirelessly charge your Z Fold 6 with another device, like your earbuds or smartwatch.

Speaking of earbuds and smartwatches, Samsung makes those, too. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a great pair for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. These premium earbuds sound good and offer noise-canceling, which blocks out ambient noise so you can enjoy your jams in peace (although a transparency mode allows you to remain aware of your surroundings when you want to). The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is also our favorite smartwatch for Android users, and is the perfect wearable companion for your Galaxy Z Fold smartphone.

Finally, the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU

and Adreno 750 GPU inside the Z Fold 6 are good enough to do some gaming, and the Razer Kishi Ultra is a fantastic mobile controller to get your game on. Unlike other smartphone controllers, the Kishi Ultra is purpose-made for devices like tablets and foldable smartphones, so it's perfect for playing mobile games like Fortnite or Minecraft on your Galaxy Z Fold.