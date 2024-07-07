Folding phones, while still niche, are increasingly popular. Samsung has led the charge with its foldable phones, which are now in their sixth generation with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Fold is the more premium option with its large, gorgeous 7.6-inch interior AMOLED display. A phone like this deserves some good accessories. Whether you're looking for something simple, like a case or charger, or want something to elevate your experience, these are the best accessories to pair with your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Choosing the best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is arguably Samsung's best smartphone, with a retail price that's high enough to cause sticker shock. If you're springing for this foldable flagship, there's no reason to skimp on accessories. Despite its steep MSRP, the Galaxy Z Fold typically doesn't come with a charging brick, so you'll first want to buy a good wall charger. Samsung makes a 45-watt charger, which is fast enough to take full advantage of the 45W wired charging speeds of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Samsung Duo desktop charger is another great option, as it allows you to wirelessly charge your Z Fold 6 with another device, like your earbuds or smartwatch.
Speaking of earbuds and smartwatches, Samsung makes those, too. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a great pair for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. These premium earbuds sound good and offer noise-canceling, which blocks out ambient noise so you can enjoy your jams in peace (although a transparency mode allows you to remain aware of your surroundings when you want to). The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is also our favorite smartwatch for Android users, and is the perfect wearable companion for your Galaxy Z Fold smartphone.
OEM charger
Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charger$27 $33 Save $6
Don't expect a charger if the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is like previous releases. Thankfully, Samsung makes a good one, and it's not expensive. This USB-C fast charger delivers 45 watts of power, which is the limit for the Galaxy Z Fold 6's wired charging speeds. It's the perfect wall charger for the job.
Multi-device charger
Anker USB-C 3-port 100W charger$55 $75 Save $20
If you need a good wall charger that can juice up multiple devices (including your Galaxy Z Fold 6), this one from Anker is a great pick. It features three USB ports, two Type-C and one Type-A, which provide up to 100 watts of combined output. It's powerful enough to charge your phone, tablet, or even a laptop.
Premium pick
Samsung Wireless Charging Pad
Samsung’s official wireless charging pad allows you to simultaneously recharge your Galaxy Watch 6 alongside a smartphone that supports wireless charging. In addition to its 15W fast-charging facility, the OEM charging pad includes LED indicators to display the charging status of your devices, and you can also use it to recharge your Galaxy Buds.
Versatile power bank
Baseus 100W Blade USB-C 20000mAh Power Bank$100 $130 Save $30
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs two displays and some powerful hardware, which can quickly run through its 4,400mAh battery. That's no problem if you have a good power bank like the Baseus Blade. The Blade offers 20,000mAh of reserve power and delivers up to 100 watts. That's enough power to charge your phone several times over and other devices like your laptop.
Handy car charger
Spigen USB-C Car Charger 75W$33 $40 Save $7
This dual-port USB-C charger from Spigen slots into your car's auxiliary 12V port to provide 75 watts of power. One USB-C port provides 45 watts, enough to fast-charge your Galaxy Z Fold 6, while the second delivers 30 watts so you can charge two devices simultaneously.
Better charging cable
Ugreen 100W USB-C PD cable
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a USB-C charging cable, but this one from Ugreen is an upgrade. It features a durable and tangle-free braided cable, convenient L-shaped connectors, and 100 watts of power delivery, so it's suitable for a wide range of devices.
Protective case
Temdan case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn't cheap, but you can protect your investment with this case from Temdan. It's made from sturdy polycarbonate and secures the phone's rear, hinge, and front display. A convenient sliding lens cover also protects the rear camera module.
Cover screen protection
Natbok Screen Protectors for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
If you don't want a bulky case, you can still shield your phone's exterior with this 2-pack of screen protectors from Natbok. These tempered glass protectors guard your cover display and the lenses of the rear camera module without adding any size to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (which is already relatively thick due to its folding design).
Premium stylus
Samsung Galaxy S Pen Fold Edition
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports a stylus but doesn't come with one. The Galaxy S Pen Fold Edition is a slim stylus with more than 4,000 pressure levels, allowing for precise control. It's perfect for writing and drawing where your fingers won't suffice. It also doesn't require charging.
Game on the go
Razer Kishi Ultra
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an excellent mobile gaming phone, powerful enough to run games like Fortnite. But you need a good mobile controller, and most aren't ideal for a folding phone like this. The Razer Kishi Ultra is just the ticket. It's properly sized to hold the Galaxy Z Fold or even a small tablet, turning your phone into a handheld gaming machine.
Companion smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6$210 $300 Save $90
A great phone deserves a great smartwatch. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is our favorite Android smartwatch and is the perfect match for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It looks sleek with its classic design but is loaded with modern smart connectivity and a suite of great apps and health-tracking features.
Top-tier ANC earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro$150 $230 Save $80
Samsung also makes great earbuds, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might be our favorite. They sound great, offer a comfortable in-ear fit, and have noise-canceling technology so you can listen without distraction. They also sync seamlessly with your Galaxy phone for hands-free media playback, calls, and more.
and Adreno 750 GPU inside the Z Fold 6 are good enough to do some gaming, and the Razer Kishi Ultra is a fantastic mobile controller to get your game on. Unlike other smartphone controllers, the Kishi Ultra is purpose-made for devices like tablets and foldable smartphones, so it's perfect for playing mobile games like Fortnite or Minecraft on your Galaxy Z Fold.