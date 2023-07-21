The Dell Latitude 5440 is an excellent compact business laptop with a healthy mix of power, ports, and serviceability. While it's not competing with the best laptops around , its 14-inch display makes it just the right size to carry around for days at a time, and its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity allows you to dock it for a desktop experience with a single cable. It’s always handy to have a spare charger, whether it be for the office, the home setup, or just to carry around in case your original charger fails. Here are the best chargers for the Dell Latitude 5440.

Tired of your charger looking like everyone else’s? This Gravastar Alpha 65W unit is just for you. Its fun design comes in two colorways. It can provide up to 65W of power through one of its two USB-C ports. It’s additional USB-A is limited to 30W so great for a phone or wearable.

For those traveling light, the Ugreen Nexode 3 65W charger is a great option. It has foldaway prongs, comes in dark and light color themes, and can charge up to three devices at once in a 45W, 8.5W, and 8.5W split. It provides up to 65W power through one of its USB-C ports which is perfect for the Latitude 5440.

CalDigit’s TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock is a superb station for your laptop. It can provide up to 100W of power through its detachable TB4 cable. It provided heaps of additional connectivity to your laptop including display outs, USB-A and USB-C ports, audio in and out, and hard-wired networking.

Dell’s 65W USB-C power bank is the company’s official portable charger that can provide up to 65W of power to your laptop. Its industrial design matches that of recent Dell laptops. It has a fixed USB-C cable and an additional 10W USB-A output for accessories or smartphones. It is charged via a USB-C.

You can’t go wrong with an official charger. Dell’s 65W USB-C offering is a traditional laptop charger form factor with a fixed USB-C cable on the power supply itself, and a detachable cloverleaf-style extension which you could swap out should you need extra length.

If you’re looking to replace several chargers with one unit, the Satechi 200W is a great way to go. It charges in a 65W, 45W, 4x 20W split through its six USB-C ports and comes with a stand for vertical positioning. It connects to an outlet via a standard cloverleaf-style connector so you can extend the length if you need to.

The Amazon Basics 65W GaN charger is a no-frills wall charger with a single USB-C port. It keeps things simple and comes in just black or white. It has foldaway prongs and a blue indicator LED on its face. It’s very affordable but is a little large for a single-port charger.

Anker’s 733 is both a 65W wall charger and a 10,000mAh portable battery bank. It comes in Black, Gold, and a Transformers-themed special edition colorway. Plugged into an outlet, the 733 can output up to 65W from any of its ports. On the go, you get 30W from either of its USB-C ports or 22.5W from the USB-A.

Final thoughts on the best Dell Latitude 5440 chargers

There are some great chargers out there for laptops that charge over USB-C. The Anker 733 65W charger is a personal favorite due to its ability to double as a 10,000mAh battery bank to top your laptop up without an outlet nearby.

If you’re not looking to spend heaps on a second charger, it’s hard to go wrong with the Amazon Basics 65W unit. It comes in black and white which is a bonus, but it keeps things simple with its single 65W USB-C port and foldaway prongs.

For the ballers out there, the Satechi 200W USB-C charging dock is a fantastic option. It has six total USB-C ports including a 65W primary outlet for your Dell Latitude 5440. It comes with a smart-looking stand, and the power cord is a standard clover-leaf style which can swap out for a longer one if needs be.