The Dell Latitude 7440 is one of Dell's newest and most exciting business laptops. It features options for energy-saving mini LED keyboard backlights, the newest 13th-generation Intel vPro CPUs, as well as enhanced speakers, but this really high-end and great Dell laptop still has to be recharged from time to time. There are two battery options on the laptop, either a 38Wh battery, or a 57Wh battery, and both support Dell Express Charge, where you can get up to 80% battery life with just an hour of charging.
So when all that juice runs dry, you'll need a great charger for that Dell Latitude 7440. Dell includes the option for three different USB-C chargers (either a 60W Ultralight Mini Adapter, a 65W Type-C Adapter, or a 100W AC Adapter), so we've found some replacements and alternatives below that match those types.
Dell Slim Power Adapter 65WEditor's Choice$46 $60 Save $14
This is the official charger for the Dell Latitude 7440. It comes with a USB-C cable that can be wrapped around the charger itself for storage. It also has a light on it to let you know when the charger is in use.
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Premium Pick$45 $50 Save $5
The Anker 715 charger is one of the most compact 65W chargers you can buy. It can fit into the palm of your hand so it's great to travel with. Just keep in mind that it doesn't come with a USB-C cable.
ixcv USB-C 100W ChargerBest Value$29 $60 Save $31
100W chargers are usually expensive, but this one isn't. It might be from a generic brand, but it can safely fast charge your Dell laptop. It even comes with a USB-C cable.
For those using their Dell Latitude at their desks, this is the best charger to consider. It plugs into the wall and can power up seven different devices at once. You'll get three AC ports on the sides and back, and two USB-A and USB-C ports.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest power bank$48 $80 Save $32
When you're on the go away from an outlet with your Dell Latitude, you'll want to use this portable power bank. It comes with a USB-C cable that plugs into your laptop, and it has a LED display that lets you know how much charge is left.
This is a universal laptop charger that'll work with your Dell Latitude and other laptops, too. It has a long USB-C cable, and it's a great backup charger.
Anker Nano IIBest three port charger$75 $80 Save $5
This charger from Anker is the best three port charger you can buy. It has dual USB-C ports, and a USB-A port, too. That means you can power up your Dell Latitude and other devices at the same time.
If you're planning to travel in the car with your Dell Latitude, this is the charger for you to use. It has a USB-C port and a LED indicator to show you the voltage and current.
A look back at the best The Dell Latitude 7440 chargers in 2023
Alas, we've now come to the end of the list of chargers for the Dell Latitude 7440. The very best charger you can buy is Dell's own Slim Power 65W adapter. This charger comes with a great way to wrap the included USB-C cable, and it's the official charger that you'll get in the box. Of course, there are other alternatives. The Anker 715 Charger is a great option as it's way more portable, but it doesn't come with a USB-C cable.
If that's what you need, though, then consider the ixcv USB-C 100W Charger which supports fast charge technology, and comes with that cable in the box. Other than those top three picks, there are others to consider, like a power bank, a universal laptop charger, or a three-port charger. We hope you found the charger that fits your needs.