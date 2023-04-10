The Dell Latitude 7440 is one of Dell's newest and most exciting business laptops. It features options for energy-saving mini LED keyboard backlights, the newest 13th-generation Intel vPro CPUs, as well as enhanced speakers, but this really high-end and great Dell laptop still has to be recharged from time to time. There are two battery options on the laptop, either a 38Wh battery, or a 57Wh battery, and both support Dell Express Charge, where you can get up to 80% battery life with just an hour of charging.

So when all that juice runs dry, you'll need a great charger for that Dell Latitude 7440. Dell includes the option for three different USB-C chargers (either a 60W Ultralight Mini Adapter, a 65W Type-C Adapter, or a 100W AC Adapter), so we've found some replacements and alternatives below that match those types.