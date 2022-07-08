Best replacement chargers for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022 is a premium Windows tablet, representing a big change of direction for the lineup, which used to be comprised of convertible laptops. This brand-new design also comes with some changes to the internals, including 9W Intel processors and a slightly smaller battery. In recent years, some devices have stopped including a charger in the box, but thankfully, that’s not the case with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. In the box, you get a 45W charger, and you shouldn’t have a reason to buy a new one.
Still, accidents happen, and you may end up losing the charger, or it may just stop working. If you need a replacement charger for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, we’re here to help, and we’ve rounded up a few great options, both from Dell itself and other companies. Let’s dive into it.
If you're looking for a true replacement for the official charger that comes in the box, this is it. This power adapter comes straight from Dell and it offers the same 45W of power as the charger in the box.
If the Dell charger is a bit too expensive for you, the Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro is a great alternative. It's just as powerful, but even more compact and significantly cheaper.
Want an extra compact charger? This one from Anker is extremely slim, and designed to fit in tight spaces behind furniture and other places. It's still just as powerful as the official charger, too.
A 45W charger may be fast enough for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, but what if you want it to charge even faster? The Amazon Basics 65W charger is one the cheapest options around, and it's still pretty compact considering its power.
If you want the fastest charging speeds but you can only trust Dell products, the official 90W charger is your ideal solution. It's pretty expensive, but with 90W of power, it's one of the fastest chargers around.
Dell's charger may be fast, but this one from Nekteck is even faster, more compact, and cheaper. If you don't need an official Dell charger, this is one of the fastest options on the market. It also includes the required cable.
If you want to charge more than just your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, this three-port charger makes it easier to charge multiple devices using a single power brick. You'll need to provide the cables yourself, though.
Taking things a step further, this HyphenX charger gives you four ports and a whopping 100W of power, making it possible to charge all your devices at once and with fast charging speeds. Plus, it's still relatively cheap.
Sometimes you don't have the chance to plug your laptop into an outlet, so a power bank may be just what you need. The official Dell one has a large 65Wh battery and charges your laptop at 65W, so it's a great option.
And those are a few great options for if you need a new charger for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. We focused on the 2022 model in this article, but truthfully, these should work on all models that have a USB Type-C port for charging. In fact, depending on how much power your laptop needs, these may work with just about any laptop. If you want to buy something that will work with most modern laptops, going with a 100W charger may be the best option since it covers more ground.
The 2022 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 isn't actually available to buy yet at writing time, but it's coming soon.