Best replacement chargers for the Dell XPS 13 Plus

Soon, Dell will be launching the XPS 13 Plus, which is one of the coolest-looking laptops we’ve seen in a long time. Aside from looking very futuristic, the Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with more powerful processors than previous XPS 13 laptops, and thus, it also has a beefier 60W charger, and if you need to replace it, that’s important to keep in mind. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some great chargers that have 60W of power delivery or more, so you can rest assured your Dell XPS 13 Plus will charge as intended.

Buying a charger with a lower wattage than the one in the box means charging will be slower, but it could also mean the laptop won’t charge at all. Even if the laptop says it’s being charged, it could be using power faster than the charger can deliver it, so you might end up draining your battery while plugged in. While we’d recommend using the included charger for as long as possible, these alternatives can be helpful if you misplace it or if it breaks.

Dell Slim Power Adapter 65W Dell's official replacement If you want to stick with the same brand as your laptop, Dell sells its own official USB-C charger with 65W of power. That's enough to charge the Dell XPS 13 Plus at full speed, and it's probably the safest option. See at Dell

Baseus 65W 3-port charger Multiple ports This 65W adapter can charge your Dell XPS 13 Plus at full speed, though only when a single port is connected. It'll be slower if you want to charge other devices at the same time, but it's a good all-in-one charger. See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore III Elite + Wall Charger Power Bank and wall charger In addition to charging at home with a 65W wall charger, this combo pack gives you a large power bank that can deliver 60W of power to your laptop too, keeping it juiced up on the road. See at Amazon

Hyphen-X 100W 4-port charger Charge everything This big 100W charger has four ports so you can charge your laptop, smartphone, and more. Depending on how many devices you plug in, speeds may slow down, but it's still one of the most capable chargers on this list. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 65W charger Budget option If you don't want to spend a lot on a new charger, this one from Amazon Basics should do the trick. It has a single port and it can deliver up to 65W of power, more than enough for the Dell XPS 13 Plus. See at Amazon

Belkin 108W 4-port charger All the power If you need a powerful charger, this one from Belkin might just be the best one for you. Even with all ports connected, you get 65W from the main port, so it'll always charge your laptop at full speed. By itself, it can deliver up to 96W. See at Amazon

Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TBS Charge and dock Charging is good, but if what you want is a full docking solution for the office, Dell has an official solution. This Thunderbolt dock can deliver more power than the XPS 13 Plus needs, plus it has a handful of ports for peripherals. See at Dell

Nekteck 100W USB-C charger Cable included Most chargers on this list only include the power adapter and no cable, but this one does so you don't have to worry about buying that too. Plus, the charger supports 100W of power and it's relatively affordable, so you get a great value with this one. See at Amazon

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 Never lose power This is a bit of an edge case, but if you need to keep your laptop going for days while you're away from home, this huge power station might be for you. It supports 60W with USB-C, or you can use a power adapter with the AC outlets. See at Amazon

And those are some great chargers you can buy if you need to power your Dell XPS 13 Plus. There are tons of chargers out there, but we’d recommend one of these if you want to be sure you have something that will work. Out of these, the multi-port adapters sound the most compelling, personally, so something like the Belkin 108W 4-port charger would be great. It’s all too easy to run out of outlets sometimes, and a single charging brick also makes traveling a lot easier. While we also included a dock here, there are also tons of great docks for the Dell XPS lineup you can buy at different price points.

While you can’t buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus just yet, it looks like a strong contender for the best laptops of the year. If you need a new laptop and can’t afford to wait, you may want to check out the best Dell laptops on the market right now.