Dell’s XPS line has brought us some of the best laptops available today, and the new Dell XPS 14 (2024) is already poised to be added to the list. It combines go-anywhere mobility with one of two powerful H-series Intel Core Ultra 7 processors to make for an all-purpose daily driver. However, this laptop performs best when battery life isn’t a concern, so you’ll want to keep an extra USB-C power adapter handy. These are the best chargers to replace the stock 60W adapter for the integrated graphics model or 100W adapter for the dedicated graphics model.

If the idea is to have a charger to keep at your desk, why not spend a little extra and upgrade to a USB-C dock? The Dell Dock WD19S adds three USB-C ports, two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2.0b port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. And it does so all while providing up to 180W of power delivery.

If you could use a GaN charger that’s capable of charging all sorts of different laptops, the SlimQ GaN Laptop Charger is a great option. It charges either a USB-C laptop up to 100W or a DC-powered laptop up to 240W (assuming you purchase the correct adapter). This makes it great for shared use.

Although the Dell XPS 14 (2024) doesn’t look as MLG-ready as Razer hardware, the dedicated graphics model is a fairly capable gaming machine with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. Adding this Razer USB-C 130W Charger to your hardware will help broadcast to others that you’re about that life but still prefer a compact business laptop to a massive, unsightly Alienware machine. It also provides two USB-C and two USB-A ports.

The Dell PW7018LC is a sleek notebook power bank that isn’t too much larger than an ordinary laptop charger. It has a massive 65Wh capacity, so it can effectively extend the life of your laptop well after you’ve unplugged from the outlet. Its max power delivery is 65W, which makes it perfect for the integrated graphics model of the Dell XPS 14 (2024).

If you prefer the trusted manufacturing of Dell products, you could opt for the Dell 450AHOM. It is the standard option for many Dell laptops, including the Dell XPS 15 (2023) and the Dell XPS 17 (2023) , so it will certainly work with the XPS 14 (2024). However, if you are willing to explore third-party options, you can get a lot more bang for your buck.

This charger from Satechi has enough USB-C ports to revolutionize your charging game. It’s got six ports in total: one 65W, one 45W, and four 20W. It supports 140W of power throughput to fully charge the XPS 14 (2024) with integrated graphics, a Galaxy S23, and a pair of earbuds with power to spare. It is also extra compact, thanks to its GaN components.

If you’re simply looking to get a second charger for a good deal, this 100W charger from Elecbrain is your best bet. It’s nothing fancy, but it's 7.7 feet long and offers enough power throughput to charge the integrated graphics model of the XPS 14 (2024) for about as cheap as it gets.

The Gigastone GaN Power Pro is one of the best charging options for the Dell XPS 14 (2024) period. It has three total USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and it offers enough simultaneous power output that you can charge two integrated graphics models at once. It also uses the more efficient Gallium Nitride (GaN) tech, making it more compact than silicon-based chargers. It is reasonably priced to boot.

The best Dell XPS 14 chargers: the bottom line

When you use a laptop on battery power, you only get a fraction of the performance you could get when plugged in. And while the Dell XPS 14 (2024) comes with a decent charger in the box, you could get an even better one like the Gigastone GaN Power Pro. It is smaller, has more ports, and is cheaper than a second stock charger.

You could also choose an inexpensive option like the Elecbrain 100W Laptop Charger. It’s simple but well worth the cost of never having to unplug the charger at your desk so you can take your laptop to work. Or if you’re looking to only ever carry around one charger with you, you could opt for the Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger. They are all solid additions to your suite of Dell XPS 14 (2024) accessories, so go with whatever option best suits your personal needs.