Unfortunately, your options will be slightly limited. You'll only want to buy chargers rated for over 130W power delivery. Traditional 65W or 100W chargers that you can find for cheap will charge your laptop too slowly, or might even drain your battery as you use them. Thankfully, there are still a lot of great 130W chargers you can buy for your XPS 17 (2023).

If you're looking for a new Dell laptop for photo editing, video editing, or other aspects of content creation, the XPS 17 (2023) is an excellent candidate. This latest new great laptop from Dell isn't much different from the previous generation, but you get slight tweaks, like newer 13th-generation H-series CPUs and RTX 40-series graphics. With components like that, the XPS is really power-hungry, so you'll need a charger for when the battery does run out. You get a 130W USB-C adapter in the box, but what about other options?

Gamers will love the aesthetic and look of the Razer USB-C 130W Charger. It has green USB-A and USB-C ports, and a LED light on the front. It's also multi-port chargers, too.

Though it might be weird to use an Apple charger with a Dell product, this is one of the few chargers that has detachable prongs. It lets you use it when you're in other nations that might have different A/C connectors.

This dock for your XPS 17 (2023) can charge your laptop with 130W charging, but you can also use the extra USB-A. Thunderbolt HDMI, and DisplayPort to hook up your XPS to displays and other accessories.

Not every power bank can charge the Dell XPS 17 (2023) properly, but Anker's new 737 PowerCore portable charger can. It packs a 24,000mAh battery and supports 140W power output. It also has a digital display to show useful information.

The Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger , which we recently reviewed, can charge your laptop with up to 140W of power from two of the USB-C ports on the top. You don't get a USB-C cable included, however.

The Pioevtka 130W Laptop Charger is an excellent third-party USB-C charger for the Dell XPS 17. It's cheaper than Dell's official option, but it has the same design, cable wraps, and LED light.

You can't go wrong with the official charger for the Dell XPS 17 (2023). It is a good replacement if you lose the original, and it has an LED light in front, so you know when it's in use. There's also a convenient USB-C cable wrap.

A look back at the best chargers for the XPS 17 (2023)

These are the absolute best chargers for the Dell XPS 17 (2023). While you likely won't find one for less than $50, you can still find one that'll suit your needs. Without a doubt, the Dell 130W USB-C Charger is the one that you should consider since it's the official one that comes in the box. If your budget is smaller, though, the Pioevtka 130W Laptop Charger is almost the same, but without the Dell branding. There's also the Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger for charging the XPS 17 and other devices at the same time.

Those are just our top three picks, though. There's the Anker 737 PowerCore if you want to charge up your XPS 17 on the go, and the Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port charger if you want to power up three devices at once. And we can't forget the Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4 which doubles as a charger and a dock. Then those traveling to other nations will love the versatile Apple 140W USB-C Power Adapter. Gamers, meanwhile, will appreciate the looks of the Razer USB-C 130W charger. Whatever your needs are, there's a charger for your XPS 17 (2023).