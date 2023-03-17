The new Acer Swift 14 (2023) looks to be an excellent follow-up to the Acer Swift 5 that came before it. Not much has changed on this great Acer laptop other than the new 13th-generation Intel processors and an improved webcam, but minor spec bumps do make a slight difference in performance considering Acer is now using Intel H-series CPUs.
Yet, what about the battery? Acer didn't provide us with the size of the battery, but when that battery runs dry, you'll obviously need a charger to power things up. The best Acer Swift 14 (2023) charger is the one that comes with it, but you can also consider some alternatives, too.
Since the Acer Swift 14 (2023) recharges via USB-C, you'll need to consider buying a 65W USB-C charger or higher for use with your new laptop. There are a lot of great Acer Swift 14 chargers, but all are not created equal. We're suggesting chargers that have multiple ports for powering your other devices, chargers that have a higher 100W output, chargers that come with USB-C cables, and chargers that don't. For when you're on the go, we've even included portable power banks and chargers that are compact. Check out eight of our favorite picks below.
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Editor's Choice
Ukor 65W Universal Laptop ChargerBest Value
Dell Slim Power Adapter 65WPremium Pick
ZMI zPower Turbo 65W chargerCompact affordable charger
Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD ChargerBest charging station
Anker Nano IIBest 3-port charger
ixcv USB-C 100W ChargerAffordable 100W charger
Anker 733 GanPRime PowerCore 65W Power BankBest charger + power bank
Acer Swift 14
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Editor's Choice
Compact 65W charger
This tiny charger from Anker is perfect for the Acer Swift 14 (2023). it's compact and can fit inside of a pocket or bag. It has collapsible prongs, too. Just keep in mind you'll have to provide your own USB-C cable with it.
Ukor 65W Universal Laptop ChargerBest Value
Universal 65W charger
This charger from Ukor can power up your Acer Swift 14 (2023) without any issues. It comes with a long USB-C cable that makes it great for use in the office or at a desk. It's also universal so it works with different devices.
Dell Slim Power Adapter 65WPremium Pick
Compact charger with cable included$46 $60 Save $14
It might be strange to use a Dell charger with an Acer laptop, but this is a great alternative to Acer's own charger. It's a bit more compact and comes with a USB-C cable that you can wrap around the charger itself. There's even an LED indicator to let you know when the charger is in use.
ZMI zPower Turbo 65W chargerCompact affordable charger
Value charger with USB-C charger with cable
If you can't afford Anker's chargers, then this one from ZMI is just as good. It's almost as compact, and the benefit is that it comes with a USB-C cable. All of this is just for $26.
Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD ChargerBest charging station
Charge things at your desk
Going to use your Acer Swift 14 (2023) at your desk a lot? This is the charger for you. It's a charging station with multiple USB-C ports. This means you can power up your laptop, and other devices, too. You'll need to provide your own USB-C cables, however.
Anker Nano IIBest 3-port charger
Power up multiple devices
This is another great Anker charger. It's a bit bigger than the other picks on our list, but it has three ports on it and can provide 100W of power to your device. There are two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for charging other accessories. All that's missing is the cables which you'll need to buy separately.
ixcv USB-C 100W ChargerAffordable 100W charger
Great 100W charger with included cable$37 $60 Save $23
This brand name might not be well known, but the charger sure is affordable. You get 100W of power to your laptop with this charger and get a USB-C cable included.
Anker 733 GanPRime PowerCore 65W Power BankBest charger + power bank
Best for on the go
Want to power up your laptop when on the go? That's what this charger can do for you. it can double as both a traditional multiport charger, and a portable charger since it has integrated AC prongs on the back. Cables are not included, though.
Recapping the best Acer Swift 14 (2023) chargers
Out of all of these eight picks, the one you'll certainly want to buy is the Anker 715 charger. This is a tiny charger that's quite compact and portable since it has collapsible prongs. For something more affordable, you'll want to consider the Ukor 65W charger, since it has a super long USB-C cable. Other than that, the Dell Slim Power Adapter is great, too since it has LED indicators to let you know when your laptop is charging. Even the ZMI zPower Turbo is great since this is a 65W charger that comes with a USB-C cable.
Our other picks, including the Satechi 165W desk charger, and the Anker Nano II should be great, The Satechi has multiple USB-C ports so it fits great with a desk where you might have your phone, or other accessories, and the Anker Nano II has three ports on it for charging up to three devices. Whatever your needs are, we hope you found an Acer Swift (2023) charger that fits your needs.
The Acer Swift 14 (2023) isn't yet available, but we included a link where you can buy it later in March. Until then, check out our favorite laptops which also work with chargers just like the ones on this list.
The Acer Swift 14 is a productivity laptop with a fancy dual-tone design and the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs. It's the follow-up to the Acer Swift 5 and brings some changes like an even better 1440p webcam.