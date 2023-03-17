The new Acer Swift 14 (2023) looks to be an excellent follow-up to the Acer Swift 5 that came before it. Not much has changed on this great Acer laptop other than the new 13th-generation Intel processors and an improved webcam, but minor spec bumps do make a slight difference in performance considering Acer is now using Intel H-series CPUs.

Yet, what about the battery? Acer didn't provide us with the size of the battery, but when that battery runs dry, you'll obviously need a charger to power things up. The best Acer Swift 14 (2023) charger is the one that comes with it, but you can also consider some alternatives, too.

Since the Acer Swift 14 (2023) recharges via USB-C, you'll need to consider buying a 65W USB-C charger or higher for use with your new laptop. There are a lot of great Acer Swift 14 chargers, but all are not created equal. We're suggesting chargers that have multiple ports for powering your other devices, chargers that have a higher 100W output, chargers that come with USB-C cables, and chargers that don't. For when you're on the go, we've even included portable power banks and chargers that are compact. Check out eight of our favorite picks below.