Choosing a laptop can be tough. Going down the list of the best laptops can be confusing, but the best Acer laptops are usually some of the strongest candidates. And, amidst Acer's line of laptops, the Swift Go is a great choice, so having your eye on the all-new Acer Swift Go (2024) makes a lot of sense. But once you settle on a laptop, you'll need a good charger, too.
Accordingly, we've compiled a list of the best chargers out there for the Acer Swift Go (2024).
Anker 736 Nano II 100W ChargerEditor's choice
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerPremium pick
Amazon Basics 65W USB-C Wall ChargerBest value
Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall ChargerBest value 100W
Baseus Blade 100W portable charger100W power bank
Anker 736 Nano II 100W ChargerEditor's choice$60 $75 Save $15
This popular Anker charger features 100W of total charging potential, three ports total that include two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and even simultaneous charging across all three ports. You can also opt for the full 100W over one port. Plus, GaN tech keeps power delivery stable and safe.
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerPremium pick
This premium charging station from Satechi comes with 200W of total charging potential, six USB-C ports, and up to 140W of power delivery from a single port. You can also charge up to six devices simultaneously, while GaN tech is built in to keep power delivery safe, as well.
Amazon Basics 65W USB-C Wall ChargerBest value
This charger from Amazon Basics is extremely affordable, comes with 65W of charging potential, and features a USB-C connection. Plus, this charger's compact design makes it easy to bring with you on trips. Most importantly, this charger only costs around $20, making it one of the cheapest chargers around.
Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall ChargerBest value 100W
If you're looking for a budget 100W charger, look no further. This charger from Amazon Basics features up to 100W of charging potential, four ports total with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, simultaneous charging support, and the option to get 100W of power from the top USB-C port.
Baseus Blade 100W portable charger100W power bank$100 $130 Save $30
If you need 100W charging from a power bank, the Baseus Blade is worth a look. This premium charger comes with a 20,000mAh capacity, a thin and lightweight design, and a built-in LED display for quick access to any relevant charging info you might want.
Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank ChargerBest large capacity power bank$80 $100 Save $20
For those in need of a huge capacity power bank, this charger from Baseus sports a meaty 30,000mAh capacity. You're also getting 65W charging, PD 3.0, a huge number of USB ports, and a built-in LED display, too. You're also getting GaN tech for safe and stable power delivery.
Kenubi 200W 5-Port StationBudget 200W charger
For those who need 200W of charging power without a huge pricetag, this Kenubi 200W station is a great choice. This charger features five USB ports (with both USB-C and USB-A ports) as well as GaN technology for safety. What's even better is that you can find this charger for around $40.
Anker 737 USB C ChargerBest compact charger$80 $89 Save $9
This foldable, lightweight charger from Anker is a great choice for those looking for the ultimate in compact laptop chargers. You're also getting 120W of charging potential as well as three USB ports, including both USB-C and USB-A, while you can get 100W charging from a single port, too.
What to know about Acer Swift Go chargers
Keeping your laptop charged is, of course, one of the most important things. Laptops aren't very useful when they aren't charged. Depending on your needs, though, different chargers can be best for different people, like if you're on a strict budget or plan on doing lots of traveling.
If you just want a great all-around charger, Anker's 736 Nano II is a great choice with 100W of charging power that doesn't break the bank. If you've got money to spend, Satechi's 200W charging station can handle charging up to six devices all at once. If you're looking for a premium power bank, the Baseus Blade comes with 100W charging on top of a 20,000mAh capacity, too. Ultimately, though, all the chargers above are great choices.
Acer Swift Go 14 (2024)
The Acer Swift Go 14 is a mid-range laptop featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and solid specs, including the option for a 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in a subdued aluminum chassis and it's relatively light, too, so it's great for just about anyone.