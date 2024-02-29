The Alienware m16 R2 is a powerful gaming laptop that lets you play all sorts of games. However, all that power demands a beefy charger. If the charger your laptop came with is not working, or you want another one to accompany you on your travels, you will need one capable of outputting the juice this laptop needs. Here are our picks of the best eight chargers for the Alienware m16 R2.

All of the chargers on this list work with multiple input voltages, but the SlimQ 240W GaN AC Adapter & USB C Fast Charger includes AC plug adapters, so you won't need to find one for the countries you travel too. Plus, it has USB-C outputs for even more flexibility.

If you want more output power, the SlimQ 330W Multi-Function Gaming Laptop Charger also supports multiple tips. However, you have to buy them separately from the charger itself. It also supports USB-C charging for even more flexibility. It is compact and lightweight, so it is asy to slide into a travel bag, too.

The Innergie T24 240W Universal Gaming Laptop Charger includes multiple tips in the box. That means it will work with the Alienware M16 R2 and many other models of laptops. It accepts input voltages from 100V to 240V. It's also not too bulky or heavy, so it won't bog you down on the go.

The WEALLGOOD New Slim 330W Charger is slim and lightweight like the official Alienware slim charger from Dell, but it costs you far less money. It accepts input voltages ranging from 100V to 240V, and it comes with a three-pronged power cable. Plus, it can output 330W for fast charging.

This official Dell 7.4 mm barrel 330 W AC Adapter is bulky but provides 330W of power, so it is fast. It comes with a 6.6 foot (2m) power cord so you can plug it into a distant outlet. Plus, the connector has an LED to let you know it's working.

The Dell 7.4 mm barrel 330 W GaN SFF AC Adapter is Alienware branded, so it will tie in well with the design of your M16 R2 laptop. This charger boasts 330W of output power for fast charging and a slim design that slides in easily into a bag or case.

The JIAHENGDE 240W 19.5V 12.3A AC Charger is a cheaper way to top up your Alienware M16 R2 laptop. It is also relatively slim and lightweight, so it will not bog you down when you are on the go. It works with input voltages from 100V to 240V as well.

This Superer charger is not too expensive, and it can provide up to 330W of power to get your Alienware M16 R2 topped up fast. It has long cables, so you don't need to sit near an outlet to get power. Plus, it works with AC input voltages ranging from 100V to 240V.

The best Alienware m16 R2 chargers: Final thoughts

To ensure that the charger you choose for the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop has enough juice to get your battery topped up while the laptop is running, it must output at least 240W. All the selections above can do this. Some of them can output 330W as well. While this is not strictly necessary, it lets you charge your Alienware m16 R2 faster.

Our overall pick is the Superer 330W AC Charger. It can output up to 330W for fast charging, and it is not too expensive. If you want something slimmer and more premium, consider the official Dell 7.4 mm barrel 330 W GaN SFF AC Adapter. It boasts Alienware branding, so it will tie in nicely with your m16 R2 laptop. On the other hand, the budget-friendly JIAHENGDE 240W 19.5V 12.3A AC Charger for Dell Alienware is also relatively slim and lightweight, and it costs far less than the official offering from Dell.