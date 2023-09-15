Best chargers for Apple Watch Series 9

All of the above adds up to needing to find a good charger for your Apple Watch. To that end, we've put together the ultimate list of Apple Watch Series 9 chargers, so regardless of who you are, you're sure to find a charger below that will work for you.

So, you've got yourself an Apple Watch Series 9 , which happens to be one of the best smartwatches , and you've already picked out an Apple Watch Series 9 case , so now what? Well, another important accessory to think about is a charger. Making sure you've got a good charger that fits your lifestyle and budget is a good idea, but it's also a good idea to make sure you've got a backup charger, in addition to your standard, official charger, just in case something happens.

Thanks to this Civpower charger, you can charge not only your Apple Watch but up to two other Lightning devices. With a slim, compact design, you'll easily be able to bring this charger with you wherever you go, and with a USB-A connection, you won't have trouble plugging this charger in.

This Huoto charger is small enough to slot cleanly onto your keychain, so it's just about as portable as a charger can possibly get. This means you won't ever have to worry about being able to charge your Apple Watch again, no matter where you go, however unexpectedly.

This 36W charger from BeaSaf can charge up to three devices, including your Apple Watch, simultaneously. What's more is that this charger sports a slim, compact design, so you can bring this with you wherever you might go where you'll need access to some convenient multi-device charging.

This sleek, compact charging stand from Bifrost will have no trouble charging an Apple Watch. Plus, this charging stand will look great on your desk just as it will be easy to toss into your bag when traveling to help keep your Watch charged when you're away from home, too.

If you're looking for an easy way to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, give this charging station from QKXC a look. This stylish charging station can charge three devices simultaneously, and serve as a good place to keep your tech at home, but it still sports a compact design.

This 3.3ft foot charger for an Apple Watch will work just as well as the much more expensive Apple charger for a fraction of its cost. Plus, you have your choice of cable length if you want some extra flexibility. Make sure you've got something that can charge over USB-A around, though.

It may not be the sexiest or the cheapest, but Apple's own official Apple Watch charger is a reliable way to keep your Apple Watch at full power. You won't have to worry about compatibility or speed with this charger, and you'll also get a convenient USB-C connection to draw power for charging.

The Deloni 2-in-1 UBS-C charger is capable of charging both your Apple Watch and your iPhone or any other Lightning device you've got around the house. This charger also comes with its own USB-C charging brick, so you won't have to worry about bringing anything else with you to charge your devices.

Top Apple Watch charger picks

As you'll know, a charger is pretty essential for an Apple Watch, and having a backup charger is always a handy purchase. The good news with Apple Watch chargers is that there isn't that much to them, so most chargers will get the job done for most people. However, depending on whether you're looking for something portable or if you want to be able to charge multiple devices at once, certain chargers may work better for you than other chargers.

Deloni's 2-in-1 charger is a great pick for nearly everybody, as it's not too expensive, it's compact enough to be portable, and you get some added versatility by being able to charge another device on top of your Apple Watch. If you've got a little extra to spend and don't need any extra frills, the official Apple charger is really not something you can go wrong with when it comes to charging an Apple Watch. And if you're looking for something a little more stylish that will look good on a bedside table, make sure you give Bifrost's charging stand a look, too.