Sporting a new Intel Core Ultra chip, boosted RAM, and a sharp QHD+ touchscreen, the new Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 is an impressive convertible laptop. It includes a 65-watt AC adapter out of the box, but you have many other options if you want to use a different one or just need a backup for work or travel. The Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 charges via USB-C, offering broad compatibility with many of the best third-party chargers on the market. If you own or are considering buying this laptop, read on to see our picks for some great chargers you can pair it with.

Anker USB-C 3-port 100W charger Editor's choice $43 $75 Save $32 With 100 watts of total power, the Anker USB-C 3-port wall charger is the perfect companion for your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1. It can deliver plenty of juice to charge your laptop quickly, and with three total ports, you can power up your other devices, too. It's also reasonably compact and quite affordable. $43 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 65W GaN Charger Best value It won't win any design awards, but the Amazon Basics GaN charger is a perfectly suitable workhorse AC adapter for a low price. Its single USB-C port means you can only charge your Latitude 9450 2-in-1 or another device at any given time, but for twenty bucks, it's a great backup or travel charger to throw into your bag. $21 at Amazon

Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TBS Premium pick $160 $180 Save $20 Most of our picks are compact chargers, but if you want something more full-featured, consider a desktop docking station like the Dell Thunderbolt dock. This dock can supply power to your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 and other devices and even offers support for as many as three external displays. Thus, it effectively turns your laptop into a desktop PC. $170 at Amazon $160 at Amazon

Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger Tons of power The Satechi GaN charger supplies a whopping 200 watts of power across six USB-C ports. It can charge your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 quickly while also supplying ample power to phones, tablets, and other electronics. It can even charge two laptops at once. It's the perfect fit for your desktop workstation if you have a lot of power-hungry devices. $150 at Amazon $150 at Satechi

Baseus Blade 100W portable charger Portable power $80 $100 Save $20 If you need to keep your Latitude 9450 2-in-1 powered up on the go, then get a portable charger like the Baseus Blade. This 20,000 mAh power bank can store plenty of power for charging your laptop and other devices, but its slim design makes it easy to slide into your shoulder bag or backpack. It also features a convenient readout of current power levels and can charge multiple devices with two USB-A and two USB-C ports. $80 at Amazon $100 at Baseus

Dell Dual Charge Dock 2-in-1 charger $93 $100 Save $7 The Dell Dual Charge Dock is an extremely handy desktop accessory. This multi-function charger features 90 watts of total power delivery, sufficient for your laptop, and a wireless charging stand for your phone. It even has a DisplayPort connection and HDMI port on the rear, so you can hook your 2-in-1 up to an external display or two if you wish. $97 at Amazon $93 at Dell

Anker 715 Nano II 65W Charger Pocket-friendly power $33 $50 Save $17 Our top pick is reasonably compact, but if you want the smallest charger available for your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1, the Anker 715 Nano II is a strong contender. Despite its diminutive size, this pocket-sized adapter offers 65 watts of high-speed power, meaning it can quickly and easily charge your laptop. $33 at Amazon $33 at Anker

Dell 130-Watt USB-C Adapter Official upgrade Understandably, you might want to stick with an official Dell charger. The Latitude 9450 2-in-1 includes a 65-watt power supply, but if you want an official upgrade, this 130-watt USB-C adapter is among the fastest that Dell makes. With twice as much power as the standard AC adapter, it'll have no trouble keeping it charged even during heavy workloads. $80 at Dell

Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port PD GaN Charger Multi-device charging If you have more than two devices to charge other than your laptop, the Hypen-X 100-watt GaN charger is a good alternative to our top pick while also being much smaller (and more affordable) than the Satechi 6-port charger. This handy wall charger has two USB-C and two USB-A ports, so it can power up to three devices alongside your Latitude 9450 2-in-1. $47 at Amazon

Choosing the best charger for your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1

The Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 charges via USB-C and comes with a 65-watt power supply, so when shopping for a new charger, that's where you should start. Thankfully, there are plenty of great aftermarket chargers (as well as first-party ones from Dell) that are a match for this laptop. Our top pick, the Anker 3-port 100W USB-C charger, offers a lot of features for the price. It can supply up to 100 watts of power to your laptop alone, but with three ports, you can split that power up to juice up other devices, too. The only drawback is that you'll need your own cables.

Want something even cheaper? For around 20 bucks, the Amazon Basics 65-watt charger gives you everything you need to power up your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1, making it our value pick. It only has one port to charge your laptop or another USB-C device, but it's a solid, no-frills option that's light on the wallet and can easily slip into your bag when you're on the go. If money's no object and you want something more full-featured, consider Dell's own Thunderbolt dock. This duty-grade docking station can not only charge your 2-in-1 and other devices but also lets you connect accessories (including up to three displays) to turn your Latitude into a proper desktop workstation.