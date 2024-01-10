The Dell XPS 13 is one of the latest laptops that comes with the same 60W adapter we noticed in the Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023) but the story with laptop chargers is pretty old. You get a brand-new laptop which works perfectly fine, but the charger will likely break down at some point. While that is definitely frustrating, getting a replacement (or a ready substitute) isn't really much of a difficulty, especially when I have done the homework for you on the best chargers for Dell XPS 13 (2024). From official picks to pocket-friendly options, I’ve covered several options in this guide, so you can choose the right one.

Last in our list is another charging station which comes with a total of 210W power, and 7 output power ports (5xUSB-C and 5xUSB-A). The outer is made of Aluminum Alloy Shell which gives it more durability as well as protection against extreme temperatures. With certifications like UL, CE, FCC, as well as overload and overcurrent protections, this is one charger you can rely on. Unlike other options, it even comes with a lifetime warranty giving it an extra advantage.

A routine office worker can have over 6 devices at one time, and to keep all of them charged, something like this charging station would be ideal. It comes with 5 USB-C ports and 3 USB-A ports racking up a total of 200W power to keep all your devices connected under one hood. It has all the essential safety features including temperature, overload, overcurrent protection, and much more. One unique thing I noticed was the availability in numerous creative colors.

Users who are often in extreme environments should get this charger since it has adaptive temperature sensors that monitor the temperature and adjust the power accordingly to protect the device. As for the technical specs, it offers up to 100W power with 5A at maximum. With 4 ports and wide compatibility support, you won’t be disappointed by the performance. Plus, the compact and lightweight design is just an extra benefit.

If you are looking for something compact yet efficient, I would recommend the Anker 715 since it is 58% smaller than regular chargers. It’s small but works perfectly for laptops and smartphones likewise. The 65W charging support makes it perfect for XPS 13. Anker has powered this one with GaN II technology to improve operational efficiency, and minimize safety concerns. Best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty which is more than enough to prove its worth.

As a frequent traveler myself, I understand the importance of having your laptop charged on the go. For that reason, this power bank is a must-have even if you have the original Dell charger. With 30,000mAh capacity, it would provide sufficient juice for charging your battery multiple times. Plus, there are a total of 5 output ports, so you can also charge other devices. With added safety features, it becomes a reliable option for travelers with an XPS 13.

You can get this charger if you are a little low on budget since it costs just under $30. With GaN technology, charging capabilities are significantly improved compared to regular chargers. Despite the low price tag, it is ETL certified, giving you assurance of quality. With 60W charging support, and a 2 meter USB-C to C cable included, it becomes the perfect package for your XPS 13. Extras include protection from overcharging, over-voltage, and overheating.

If budget isn't a concern, get this power block that offers 6 ports and a 4.9 feet cable. Out of these, 2 ports support 140W charging as well, which means you can charge your XPS 13 quickly. With CE & ETL certifications, you are assured of the quality and durability of this charger and there’s also over-current protection for added safety. Coming with a 1-year warranty, it becomes ideal as a long-term investment.

What could be better than an official charger for your XPS? This one by Dell offers 65W USB-C charging whereas the Dell XPS 13 requires 60W at minimum. Good to go. Plus, there’s a 1-meter power cord which is fine as a mild length. There’s also a rubber strap to make sure cables aren't jumbled up along with an LED light on the DC connector so that you are informed of the status of charging.

Which charger is best for your Dell XPS 13 (2024)?

The Dell XPS 13 is definitely one of the best 13-inch laptops of 2024. With my suggestions for chargers, you wouldn’t be compromising on your system in any way. To round up, my ultimate recommendation would be the Dell 65W USB-C charger. The reason? Well, frankly speaking, there’s no match for an official product, and of course, it won’t even violate your laptop’s warranty claim. While aftermarket chargers are amazing, I’d still say you get the official one for maximum peace of mind.

That being said, it isn't exactly necessary to go for the official pick. For example, users with a low budget can go for Neckteck or Anker since they are reasonably priced and are durable too. In other cases, if you want a single charger for multiple devices, the MUGUEO charging block is a great pick!