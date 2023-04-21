One of the new best laptops that you'll want to consider is the new Dell XPS 15 (2023). It features a great slim-bezel display, Intel's 13th-generation H-class CPUs, and Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics under the hood. That makes it quite the power hungry-device, so when the juice runs dry, you'll need a charger to power things back up. Dell includes a 130W charger for you in the box, but perhaps you want a more compact charger? Or maybe a charger for another one of your laptops or mobile devices? Whatever your needs might be, we have you covered with a look at eight of the best chargers for the Dell XPS 15 (2023).
Do keep in mind, though, that these chargers range anywhere from $50-$100 because of the high wattage of power that the XPS 15 requires. Standard 65W or 100W chargers won't provide your XPS 15 enough power. Consider 130W or higher chargers only.
Dell 130W USB-C ChargerEditor's Choice
Pioevtka 130W Laptop ChargerBest Value
Insignia 140W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger KitPremium Pick
Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port chargerMultiport charger
Apple 140W USB-C Power AdapterFor international travelers
Dell 130W USB-C ChargerEditor's Choice$56 $62 Save $6
This is the official charger for the XPS 15 (2023). It comes straight from Dell and can replace the original, or help you double up for use on the go. It has a LED light on the cable to let you know when in use, and the USB-C cable wraps around the charging brick.
Pioevtka 130W Laptop ChargerBest Value$43 $46 Save $3
If you want to save money, this is an affordable 130W charger. It's under $50 in price and similar to Dell's original charger, right down to the LED light, the wrap-around cable, and the detachable prongs that make traveling with it easy.
Insignia 140W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger KitPremium Pick$77 $110 Save $33
This charger from Insignia provides up to 140W of power to your XPS 15 laptop, which is actually more than it needs. It also comes with a fancy braided USB-C cable and has two USB-C ports for dual charging.
Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port chargerMultiport charger$99 $110 Save $11
This multiport, GaN, 140W charger from UGreen comes with a 6-foot USB-C cable and can power up your XPS 15 and other devices at the same time.
Apple 140W USB-C Power AdapterFor international travelers
Those who might be fans of Apple will want to consider this charger for the XPS 15. It has a cleaner whiter look, collapsible prongs, and a detachable A/C port, so you can use international adapters with ease.
Razer USB-C 130W ChargerFor gamers
This charger from Razer is great for gamers who might be using the XPS 15. It has green-colored ports and an LED light to let you know when it is in use. It also lets you power up to four devices at once, with two USB-C and two USB-A ports. A cable is not included.
Dell WD19SCharge + Dock$240 $300 Save $60
This isn't a charger, but rather a docking station. It can hook up to your XPS 15 or any other laptop and provide up to 130W of power for charging. The station also has USB-A, HDMI, ports for connecting your favorite accessories and connecting to displays.
UGreen 200W USB-C Charging StationCharging station
This product from UGreen is great to consider if you want a charging station for your XPS laptop and all your other devices. It has six ports total (four USB-C and two USB-A) and offers high-speed charging across all the ports for simultaneous charging.
A look back at the best chargers for the XPS 15 (2023)
And those are all the chargers we can find for the XPS 15 (2023). If you want the absolute best charger, you'll want to get Dell's since it's the official charger that has a LED light on the USB-C end to let you know when it's in use and an area to fold the cable on. Other than that, There's the Pioevtka 130W Laptop Charger which is nearly identical and is much cheaper, sans the Dell logo. The third one worth considering, meanwhile, is the Insignia 140W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger Kit which has two USB-C ports and comes with a fancy braided cable.
Beyond those three basics, the UGreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port charger is worth considering since it has multiple ports and can power more than one device. Apple fans, meanwhile, will love the Apple 140W adapter, and gamers might prefer the Razer USB-C 130W charger for its looks. Capping things out is the Dell WD19S which is a docking station, and the UGreen 200W USB-C charging station, which can power up to six devices at once.
Dell XPS 15 (2023)
The Dell XPS 15 (2023) model brings some modest improvements over the previous generation. It has options for Intel's newest 13th-generation CPUs and the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards. All of that is packed into the same sleek and light package with the option for an OLED display.