One of the new best laptops that you'll want to consider is the new Dell XPS 15 (2023). It features a great slim-bezel display, Intel's 13th-generation H-class CPUs, and Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics under the hood. That makes it quite the power hungry-device, so when the juice runs dry, you'll need a charger to power things back up. Dell includes a 130W charger for you in the box, but perhaps you want a more compact charger? Or maybe a charger for another one of your laptops or mobile devices? Whatever your needs might be, we have you covered with a look at eight of the best chargers for the Dell XPS 15 (2023).

Do keep in mind, though, that these chargers range anywhere from $50-$100 because of the high wattage of power that the XPS 15 requires. Standard 65W or 100W chargers won't provide your XPS 15 enough power. Consider 130W or higher chargers only.