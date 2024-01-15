Dell makes some of our favorite laptops , with the 13-inch XPS regularly topping our lists. This year, Dell is adding two new XPS models , a 14 and a 16-inch model, and it's the larger of the two we're looking at here. With up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and discrete Nvidia graphics, this powerhouse machine needs a hefty power supply to recharge the 99.5Whr battery inside. Dell will ship the new laptop with a 130W USB-C charger, but we all know that having just one charger isn't the wisest move. We recommend having one in your work bag, and one at home as a minimum, so you're never caught short. Here are our favorite chargers that can power the Dell XPS 16 (2024).

Your XPS 16 is a gaming powerhouse if you opt for a discrete Nvidia graphics chip, so shouldn't it be charged up by one of the biggest names in gaming? This powerful charger from Razer has two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, plenty for keeping your laptop and any accessories charged up so you can game for longer.

The Shargeek 170 has 24,000mAh of capacity, but more importantly, it can supply 140W of power from a single USB-C port, which is plenty to recharge the XPS 16 at full speed without needing to be near a wall socket. It's also stylish with a transparent housing so you can see the electronics inside.

If you need to charge several devices at once, this six-port charger from Satechi fits the bill. It can supply up to 200W of power with any of the USB-C ports able to supply up to 140W on its own. It also comes with a stand for desktop use, a 4.9 ft-long power cable, so you have options, and uses GaN tech for a small footprint.

Ugreen makes great chargers, and the Nexode PD3.1 can supply 140W of power from either USB-C port, while charging your phone from the USB-A port. It comes with a 240W-rated USB-C cable, has a foldable plug to not snag on things in your bag, and is pocketable if you're wearing jeans.

This compact charger from Insignia also features 140W power delivery from both of its USB-C ports, from a charging block that's not much bigger than a phone charger. It also comes with an 8ft USB-C to USB-C cable that's rated to 240W charging, so you can be sure it won't have any issues charging your XPS 16.

If you prefer to keep things first-party, Dell sells the 130W USB-C charger that comes with the XPS 16 as an added accessory. That way, you can keep one in your work bag and one at home and never worry about if you've remembered to unplug your charger when it's time to go home.

To save some money on your secondary charger, this model from Egoway gets you 140W of power delivery from either of its two USB-C ports. It also has a USB-A port for charging other peripherals, a swivel out stand for keeping your desk tidy, and a small size to take up less precious room in your bag.

For a splash of color, Aohi's Magcube will give you 140W of USB-C PD charging. Both USB-C ports support the full 140W of power, so you don't have to think about which one to plug into, and it supports Samsung 45W fast charging if you have a Galaxy device that also requires charging up.

What you need to know about picking a charger for the Dell XPS 16 (2024)

The Dell XPS 16 (2024) isn't a budget laptop by any metric, with the options of powerful Intel Core Ultra processors and discrete graphics chips from Nvidia. While you can get some relatively cheap chargers that can supply 130W of power over a single USB-C port, many cheaper chargers have 130W as a total and in fact supply less to individual ports. Every charger on this list has been selected because it can supply 130W or more on a single port, and some on this list can do that from multiple ports if you have other devices that need charging.

A charger like the AOHI Magcube makes perfect sense to sling in your laptop bag when away from home. Thanks to the use of Gan+ tech, it can be a third smaller than comparable 130W chargers while having two USB-C and one USB-A output to keep all of your devices charged up. If you prefer to stay first-party, Dell has a replacement 130W charger for the XPS range. And you can keep your XPS 16 charged up without needing a wall socket with the Shargeek 170 power bank, an impressive feat for any battery pack. Any of these chargers will be a great pairing with your XPS 16 (2024).