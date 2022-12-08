The best charger for your HP Dragonfly Folio G3 — or at least the most convenient charger — is likely the one that comes with your laptop. HP did a nice job putting together a compact 65W AC adapter with braided six-foot USB-C cable and another meter of length for the power cord section. However, chargers can become damaged or lost, you might want a backup while you travel or for the office, and some setups might require something with extra charging ports to handle your laptop and your accessories. Then there's the option of picking up a power bank to have on hand for times when you're chasing a deadline while away from any AC outlets. We've put together this collection of the best chargers for the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 to help you get the right power setup for your laptop.

Source: HP HP USB-C Travel Adapter 65W Need an HP-branded charger as a backup while you travel? This compact option loses the extra power cable and plugs straight into the wall at the adapter, saving space in your bag. It weighs about half a pound, it protects against power surges, and it has the right USB-C header for your Dragonfly Folio G3. See at HP See at Amazon

ZMI zPower Turbo ZMI zPower Turbo 65W charger This compact little 65W travel adapter has the right USB-C hookup for your Dragonfly Folio G3 and it's quite a bit more affordable than the official HP options. You don't get the nice HP brand to match the laptop, but for most people that won't matter. Each charger comes with a 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) USB-C cable. See at Amazon

Source: HP HP USB-C Laptop Charger 65W This is the same USB-C charger that comes with the Dragonfly Folio G3, and it'll make a great replacement should your original charger break down. It has a braided cable, plenty of length, and the adapter is slim enough to fit in most bags. See at HP See at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall Charger This wall charger from Amazon Basics will handle charging your Dragonfly Folio G3 with its USB-C port that can deliver up to 100W of power when no other devices are connected. You also get an extra USB-C port and two extra USB-A ports for simultaneous accessory charging. This charger is a bit heavier than the other options due to its boosted potential, but it's still rather compact and makes a great choice for multitaskers. See at Amazon

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G4 HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 HP's Thunderbolt Dock G4 is technically a charger (with up to 100W of power delivery), but it also adds so much more. You get 11 total ports including Thunderbolt 4, dual DP 1.4, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet, four USB-A 3.2, and two USB-C 3.2. It can handle multiple 4K displays at 60Hz each, and it includes extra security and manageability features for professionals. If you want a dock that can keep your laptop charged up, this is a great way to go. See at HP See at Amazon

Anker 747 Power Bank Anker's 747 power bank (aka the PowerCore 26K) brings 65W of USB-C charging power with a 26,000mAh reserve to keep your laptop going longer when you can't find an AC outlet. Besides the dual USB-C ports, it also has two USB-A ports for charging other accessories. It's slim, it's built well, and it's the right pick for those working away from a reliable power source. See at Amazon See at Anker

The right charger for your Dragonfly Folio G3

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is one of the best HP laptops out there right now for professionals who want the best. And while it's great on its own, adding an accessory or two can help it hit its true potential. The USB-C charger with the Folio G3 is good enough that I'd consider buying an exact replacement if the original gets damaged, which is why it's included in this collection.

HP also makes a 65W travel charger that lops off the power cable, allowing you to plug straight into a wall at the adapter. This saves space in your carry-on or laptop sleeve, and the charger is small enough that you can tuck it away for an emergency. ZMI's zPower Turbo 65W charger is another great travel option that costs considerably less than the official HP travel charger; if you're not concerned about matching branding, it'll also get the job done easily.

A docking station can charge your laptop while also expanding greatly its connectivity potential.

If you'd like something a bit more permanent, a great docking station might be the right pick. In his HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods noted that the dock has his "favorite selection of ports on a Thunderbolt 4 dock." Its dual DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and Thunderbolt 4 combo make it easy to connect multiple 4K displays, and there are a bunch of other USB ports besides. It can handle up to 100W of charging power to your laptop, which is more than enough for the Folio G3.

Finally, having a power bank handy when you're far from any available AC outlet can be the difference between hitting a deadline and coming in late. Anker's 747 PowerCore 26K has a 26,000mAh reserve to provide the laptop with close to another full charge, and it can hit up to 65W of USB-C charging power. It's one of the pricier options in this list, but it'll pay for itself with the added peace of mind while traveling.