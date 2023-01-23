The HP Dragonfly G4 was announced at CES 2023 and is expected to launch this spring. The new generation brings a performance refresh with Intel's 13th Gen Core mobile processors, some new collaboration tools, and new power-saving features to prolong battery life. We still don't have an exact battery capacity to work with, but if it's anything like the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 predecessor, it will rival some of the best laptops available today. The G3 model uses either a 65W or 100W USB-C AC adapter to recharge, and that's also expected to carry forward. While the included charger works well, you might want something that's smaller for travel, something that's larger with more connections, or something with its own battery bank for juice on the go. In this roundup, we're focusing on a variety of the best chargers for the HP Dragonfly G4.

Source: HP HP USB-C Laptop Charger 65W HP's own 65W laptop charger will make a great replacement for the charger that comes with your Dragonfly G4. Whether your primary charger was damaged or you just want a backup on hand should you lose it, this one will do the job. It will also work with any other laptops using a USB-C port to charge. See at Amazon See at HP

Source: HP HP USB-C Travel Adapter 65W If you'd like something a bit more compact that makes it easier to travel, the HP 65W USB-C travel adapter plugs straight into the wall and still has a long USB-C cable to connect to your Dragonfly G4. It comes with a region-specific plug, which can be swapped out if you're traveling overseas. See at Amazon See at HP

Source: Amazon Amazon Basics 65W GaN Charger Amazon Basics makes a bunch of quality, affordable laptop accessories, and the 65W GaN wall charger is no different. You can bundle it up with a USB-C cable at checkout, but you can also use any cables you have lying around. That helps keep the price firmly within the budget range. The adapter plugs straight into the wall and has retractable prongs for easier travel. Get it in black or white colors. See at Amazon

Source: Baseus Baseus 65W GaN 3-port charger This affordable wall charger provides two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for charging multiple devices at once. It can deliver up to 65W of power, it's compact for easy travel, and it charges quickly and without too much heat thanks to GaN technology. Pick it up in black or white colors. See at Amazon

Nekteck 100W GaN USB-C Charger The Nekteck GaN USB-C charger plugs straight into the wall and has retractable prongs for easier storage and travel. Its USB-C port delivers up to 100W of power (great for laptops that need more juice) and comes with a 6.5-foot (two-meter) USB-C cable. This is an affordable pick for those that need more than 65W. See at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker 525 Charging Station Setting up a more permanent workstation often requires some versatile hardware. While you can always get one of the best Thunderbolt docks for the Dragonfly G4, something like Anker's 525 charging station is a more affordable option that can charge multiple devices at once. It delivers up to 65W of power and has two USB-A and two USB-C ports. See at Amazon

Source: Belkin Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W GaN 4-port charger Belkin's BoostCharge Pro GaN charger is a lot like the Anker 525, offering two USB-A and two USB-C ports in a desktop charger. However, it boosts the available charging power up to 108W to handle more demanding devices. It's relatively expensive, but it's the right choice for those with a bunch of stuff to charge at the same time. See at Amazon

Source: Baseus Baseus Blade 100W Battery The Baseus Blade is one of our picks for best portable power bank thanks to its huge 20,000mAh capacity and 100W charging power. The slim build can ride along in a laptop sleeve or backpack pocket, and the display lets you know how much charge is remaining. This is a great accessory if you're often working away from an AC outlet. See at Amazon

Picking the right charger for your HP Dragonfly G4

The HP Dragonfly G4 looks like it will take a run at being one of the best business laptops of the year, and busy professionals might want to pick up a secondary charger should the one that comes with the laptop fail. It's never a bad idea to have a backup, and you can get some nifty hardware that will charge other devices as well.

If you're looking for a simple backup, HP's 65W USB-C charger is about as basic as you can go. Need something more compact for travel? The HP 65W travel adapter will get the job done. Amazon Basics also has a simple 65W charger that's much more affordable, and Nekteck makes a 100W charger with the same single USB-C port design. The Baseus 65W 3-Port charger will handle a bunch of devices on the go, while the Anker 525 and the Belkin BoostCharge Pro are better suited for a desktop setup. And if you're often away from AC outlets, the Baseus Blade 100W battery bank might be able to save you from a missed deadline.

Check out our broader list of the best HP Dragonfly G4 accessories for more great products that can take your laptop to the next level.