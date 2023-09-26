While this premium laptop packs an energy-efficient Intel Core i7-1250U processor, you’re going to need a high-quality charger to power its 94.3 Wh battery when it runs out of juice. Whether you want a power bank that you can carry on your travels or you’re looking for a replacement charger, there are plenty of options available in the market, and we’ve compiled eight of our favorite picks to help you choose a new charger for the HP Spectre Fold.

HP’s latest innovation comes in the form of the HP Spectre Fold , a lightweight foldable laptop featuring a beautiful 17-inch OLED screen that’s versatile enough to be used as a PC or a standalone tablet to match your needs.

If the other options on this list are too expensive and you don’t want to spend over $25 on a charger, then you’d want to look into the Amazon Basics 65W One-Port GaN Charger. While this budget charger may not have additional charging ports, it still packs GaN tech and gets the job done when it comes to recharging your HP Spectre Fold.

The UGREEN 69W USB C Car Charger is a must-buy if you intend to bring your HP Spectre Fold on your next road trip. Durable and robust, this car charger features enhanced locking clips and has been approved for usage after more than 3000 plug and pull tests. You also get a total of three charging ports, so it’s good for charging multiple devices, too.

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro is a great charging station if you don’t want to wait for the HP Spectre Fold to finish charging before you can plug in your other devices. This 4-port GaN charger can provide up to 96W of power to quickly refill the 94.3 Wh battery on your Spectre Fold.

The UGREEN 45W Nexode USB C Charger is an extremely slim and compact option for your HP Spectre Fold. But don’t let its small size deceive you; UGREEN’s charger supports GaN technology to prevent overheating your premium laptop. It also provides two charging outlets, though you can’t use it to recharge two laptops simultaneously.

The Baseus 65W 20000mAh Power Bank is the perfect travel companion for the thin and light HP Spectre Fold. Baseus’ power bank comes with three power outlets, so you can charge the Spectre Fold and its accessories in one go. Besides its built-in battery monitoring LED, it offers overcharge protection to safeguard your devices.

If you’re in the market for a Thunderbolt 4 docking station that can also double as a charger for the HP Spectre Fold, the Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station is for you. This Thunderbolt 4 dock comes with four USB Type-A connections, an RJ-45 socket, an SD card slot, and three DisplayPort/HDMI connections, and can deliver 100W of power to quickly recharge your Spectre Fold.

The Spigen 100W USB C Charger is a fantastic alternative to the Anker 735 if you want a higher-wattage charger for your HP Spectre Fold. Besides featuring GaN technology, Spigen’s premium charger is capable of supplying 45W of power simultaneously to two devices, so you can use it to charge another laptop together with the Spectre Fold.

Anker never misses when it comes to manufacturing high-quality chargers, and the Anker 735 Charger is no exception. This 65W GaN II charger comes with two additional charging ports, so you can simultaneously recharge the HP Spectre Fold along with the Bluetooth keyboard and stylus that ship with the laptop. It’s also very portable thanks to its foldable plug and small form factor.

Recapping our favorite chargers for HP Spectre Fold

Those are some of the best chargers for the HP Spectre Fold, and we’re bound to see even more chargers once the laptop releases in October. Nevertheless, the Anker 735 Charger remains the top contender as it can reliably charge the laptop and its accessories in one go. Plus, it's very lightweight and uses GaN II technology to maintain low temperatures while charging your HP Spectre Fold.

You can also look into the Plugable 4K USB-C Docking Station if you want to increase the connectivity of your Spectre Fold. The laptop lacks dedicated HDMI connections, so you can use the triple DisplayPort/HDMI ports to connect all your monitors to this premium foldable laptop. If you’re on a budget, you should consider the Amazon Basics 65W One-Port GaN Charger. It may lack the bells and whistles of the other chargers, but it serves its purpose well.

If you haven't already pre-ordered the HP Spectre Fold, be sure to check it out at the link below. Although we haven't reviewed it yet, its phenomenal design alone solidifies its position as one of the best laptops from HP in the last few years.