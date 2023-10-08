The Lenovo Legion 9i is one of the most powerful gaming laptops to date. With its super powerful specs, and its own self-contained water cooling system *mind exploding emoji*, it's going to be difficult to put this incredible machine down. Of course, if you are going to be gaming all day, you’re going to need a powerful charger to keep downtime to a minimum. What’s great about the Legion 9i, aside from all its other powerful specs, is it has multiple charging options. There’s a proprietary power port as well as USB-C charging available. To keep this amazing laptop up and running, here is a quick rundown of the best chargers for the Lenovo Legion 9i.

When your workstation is wherever you can set your laptop down, you need a charger that's as mobile as you are. This 128W USB-C Wall Charger features two fast charging USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It’s also half the size of all other chargers in this lineup. If you’re on the go, and looking for a portable and affordable Lenovo Legion 9i charger, you should consider this option.

This USB-C charger monitors its internal temperature to ensure it doesn’t overheat when charging. It provides 100W worth of charging power from a single USB-C port and includes a 5-foot charging cable. Its small size and small price tag make it a portable and affordable option for fast charging your laptop.

If you’re looking for more of a charging hub – something to charge several devices at once – the Lenovo Go 130W Multi-Port Charger is your solution. It features three 130W USB-C charging ports for laptops and tablets, and a single USB-A port suitable for phone charging. This is a smart solution to help declutter your workspace from multiple charging devices with a single charger.

This multi-device charger has a single 140W charger to quickly power up your laptop. There’s a secondary USB-C charger that reaches 100W that is still speedier than many chargers. Finally there’s a third, USB-A charger that reaches up to 30W of charging speeds. Even that beats many standard USB-A phone chargers that are often 10W or 20W. No matter the port, you’re getting good charging speeds.

Aside from dual 140W charging ports, which is fantastic when you need to quickly power up not one, but two devices, this charger also comes with a lengthy 8-foot charging cable. That might not seem like a big deal, but nobody wants to adjust where they are sitting because the charging cable is too short. The foldable plug also makes it more travel-friendly.

For an affordable way to charge multiple devices simultaneously, the Egoway charger features two USB-C fast charging ports as well as an USB-A port for when charging isn’t such a rush, like charging your phone at night. Keep in mind, charging speeds slow down when multiple devices are plugged in at once. It features built-in protection from overheating and won’t overcharge your devices.

The UGREEN 140W USB-C adapter features three charging ports – USB-A and two USB-C – that deliver enough power to charge a laptop to 50% battery in 30 minutes. While you’re quick-charging your Lenovo Legion 9i, you can still charge two other devices thanks to multiple available ports. The foldable plug also makes it great for carrying in your bag.

If you’re looking for the fastest charging possible, go with the proprietary Lenovo Slim 300W charger. It offers 300W of charging power for incredibly speedy charging. Its slim form factor makes it easy to tote around in your laptop bag without adding too much extra bulk or weight. It is also backed by a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

The best chargers for Lenovo Legion 9i quickly power the laptop and other devices

The Lenovo Legion 9i isn’t only an amazing laptop for gaming, but it's also one of the best creator laptops around. With an uncanny ability for gaming, or to create and edit content, you’re going to want a charger that can keep up with you, and your Lenovo Legion 9i. That’s not a small task, but there are plenty of Lenovo Legion 9i charger options that can keep your laptop powered up, as well as other devices.

The go-to pick here is the Lenovo Slim 300W AC adapter. It’s made by and for Lenovo, and has the fastest charging speeds available. This ensures that you have continuous power while you’re playing or creating, and immediate power ups when you aren’t on your laptop. But if the price tag is a bit too steep, or you have the need for additional device charging capabilities, consider the Egoway power adapter, which can charge three devices at once (not all devices charge at 140W simultaneously), and has a less burdensome price tag. The Insignia Charger can charge two devices at once, but can quickly charge both devices simultaneously.