As great a business laptop as the incoming ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is, no laptop battery will last forever. When you need to recharge that battery after a long day of work or web browsing, you're going to need a charger. Of course, Lenovo includes one in the box for you, but it's always good to have a backup charger at hand in case something happens with the original. Perhaps it ends up lost or stolen, or it might malfunction. Or, there's the chance you might simply prefer to carry a slimmer charger around with your laptop in a sleeve or backpack.

Whatever your charging needs might be, we've got you covered. We're looking at eight of our favorite ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 chargers for you right here. We've collected chargers from top brands like Anker and Satechi. Some of the chargers we've chosen even come with multiple ports, so you can power up your other devices. In some cases, they even have collapsible prongs, so you can more easily slide the charger into a pocket or bag when you're on the go. Do keep in mind that the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 uses a 65W charger, so we're suggesting equal 65W chargers, and in some cases, 100W fast chargers that'll work fine with your great new ThinkPad laptop.