As great a business laptop as the incoming ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is, no laptop battery will last forever. When you need to recharge that battery after a long day of work or web browsing, you're going to need a charger. Of course, Lenovo includes one in the box for you, but it's always good to have a backup charger at hand in case something happens with the original. Perhaps it ends up lost or stolen, or it might malfunction. Or, there's the chance you might simply prefer to carry a slimmer charger around with your laptop in a sleeve or backpack.
Whatever your charging needs might be, we've got you covered. We're looking at eight of our favorite ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 chargers for you right here. We've collected chargers from top brands like Anker and Satechi. Some of the chargers we've chosen even come with multiple ports, so you can power up your other devices. In some cases, they even have collapsible prongs, so you can more easily slide the charger into a pocket or bag when you're on the go. Do keep in mind that the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 uses a 65W charger, so we're suggesting equal 65W chargers, and in some cases, 100W fast chargers that'll work fine with your great new ThinkPad laptop.
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Editor's Choice
The most compact 65W charger
If you don't like the bulky charger that came with the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4, this charger is for you. It's tiny and compact and fits in the palm of your hand. It has collapsible prongs, too, but you'll need to provide your own USB-C cable.
Ukor 65W Universal Laptop ChargerBest Value
A universal USB-C laptop charger
While you might not know the brand, Ukor makes replacement chargers for laptops. Just so happens that this is a solid alternative charger to Lenovo's own 65W USB-C charger that comes with the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It has the same design, right down to the included USB-C cable and power brick.
Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD ChargerPremium Pick
For charging at your desk
This isn't really a charger that's meant to be traveled with. It's great for those who might always be using the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 at their desk. It comes with 4 USB-C ports allowing you to power up four different devices at once. Of course, you'll have to provide your own cables, as none are included.
Anker 733 Power BankCharger + power bank
For on the go users
Need both a charger and a power bank? That's exactly what this product can do for you. It has a rechargeable battery inside for use on the go via USB-C, and also a traditional AC outlet, so you can use this as a standard charger with a USB-C cable.
ixcv USB-C 100W Charger100W USB-C charger with cable
Includes cables$37 $60 Save $23
Want a charger that can power up your Lenovo laptop real fast? That's what this 100W charger is capable of. It even comes with a USB-C cable, so you don't have to buy your own.
Anker Nano IIBest for multiple devices
Power three devices at once
This charger from Anker is a great portable charger for those who own multiple devices. It might be on the bigger side, but it comes with three ports and also can provide 100W of power to your device. You get two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. Cables are not included, though.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankStandard power bank
Affordable portable power bank
This charger for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is a standard power bank. You can plug your laptop into the USB-C port with the included USB-C cable after fully charging the power bank and enjoy powering up your laptop on the go away from outlets. There's even an LED indicator on it to show you how much juice is left inside.
Spigen 100W USB-C chargerHigh-end 100W charger
For charging two devices at once
This small form factor 100W USB-C charger from Spigen lets you charge two different devices at once via either of the two USB-C ports. Just keep in mind, though, that if you use both ports at once you'll only get 45W of power on each.
Recapping the best chargers for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4
Looking at all of these picks, the best charger you can buy right now for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is the Anker 715 Charger. It's tiny and compact and fits in any bag without issue. The only flaw with it is that it doesn't come with a USB-C cable, but there's a chance you already have a spare one somewhere.
If that worries you, then there are plenty of other chargers you can consider. As an example, the ixcv USB-C 100W charger comes with a USB-C cable and delivers 100W of power instead of 65W. You also might want to look into the Ukor 65W charger, since it's a universal USB-C laptop charger quite similar to the one that came with your Lenovo laptop. Whatever your needs are, this list has a charger for you.