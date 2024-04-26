Of all the best laptops out there, Lenovo's ThinkPad line consistently makes that list. Once you decide on a ThinkPad like the T14s Gen 5, you'll probably still need to get another charger of some kind. Maybe one with enough ports for your phone and tablet, or maybe a good power bank to charge on the go. Regardless, we've got a great selection of 65W and above chargers perfect for the T14s Gen 5.

What to know about ThinkPad chargers

65W is the minimum you'll want for a ThinkPad, and there are many compatible chargers available above that level. For most people, Anker's 715 Nano II will be a great pick, as a charger that blends performance and value nicely. If you've got more to spend, Satechi's 200W charging station is a seriously premium pick.

On the other hand, if you're on a strict budget, the Amazon Basics one-port charger will decently charge a ThinkPad; or the Amazon Basics 100W 4-Port charger gives you some extra flexibility in addition to remaining quite affordable.