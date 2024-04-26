Of all the best laptops out there, Lenovo's ThinkPad line consistently makes that list. Once you decide on a ThinkPad like the T14s Gen 5, you'll probably still need to get another charger of some kind. Maybe one with enough ports for your phone and tablet, or maybe a good power bank to charge on the go. Regardless, we've got a great selection of 65W and above chargers perfect for the T14s Gen 5.

  • Anker USB C 715 Nano II 65W charger
    Anker 715 Nano II 65W Charger
    Editor's choice
    $27 $50 Save $23

    This compact, fold-away charger from Anker features 65W of charging potential from a USB-C port that's perfect for a ThinkPad and can handle phones, tablets, and handhelds, too. If you're looking for an affordable, no-nonsense charger, the Anker 715 Nano II is an excellent choice.

    $27 at Amazon $33 at Anker
  • Image of Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger
    Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger
    Premium pick

    If you're looking for a premium charger, this Satechi charging station features 200W of charging power, six USB-C ports, up to 140W of power delivery across two ports, and simultaneous six-device-charging on top of GaN tech for safety. If you've got the money, this is a top charger.

    $150 at Amazon $150 at Satechi
  • Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C Charger
    Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C Charger
    Best value

    For those on a strict budget, this Amazon Basics charger has a USB-C port, 65W of charging power, and an LED status indicator alongside fold-away prongs for some added portability. The best part is that this charger will cost less than $25, making it an affordable buy.

    $21 at Amazon
  • Lenovo Slim 65W Charger
    ThinkPad 65W Slim Charger
    Best official charger
    $64 $70 Save $6

    This official Lenovo charger sports 65W of charging power, which is ideal for a ThinkPad T14s, and you'll also get a slim design for maximum portability alongside a sturdy, reliable construction. If you're looking for a simple charger only for your ThinkPad, this official charger is a great pick.

    $64 at Lenovo $69 at B&H
  • Image of Otao 4-Port USB-C Charger
    Otao 200W USB-C 4-Port Charger
    Best multiport charger
    $90 $100 Save $10

    For those in need of a handful of ports on their charger, Otao's 4-Port charger is worth considering. With a meaty 200W of charging potential, a fold-away design, USB-C and USB-C ports, and 100W + 100W charging on top of GaN tech for safety, this is a seriously premium charger.

    $90 at Amazon
  • Render image of Amazon Basics 100W 4-Port GAN Charger
    Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall Charger
    Best value multiport charger

    When you're looking for a multiport charger on a budget, this Amazon Basics 4-Port charger is a top contender. This features 100W of charging potential, two USB-C and two USB-A ports, and simultaneous charging of up to four devices. Plus, this charger costs less than $50, too.

    $45 at Amazon
  • Image of baseus 65w 30000mah powerbank
    Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank Charger
    Best power bank

    Charge your ThinkPad on the go with this Baseus power bank. This charger features an impressive 30,000mAh battery, 65W of power delivery, a massive seven USB ports, and a helpful LED display you can use to monitor power delivery. What's even better is that this charger retails for under $100.

    $100 at Amazon $80 at Baseus
  • A render of the Baseus 100W Blade USB charger.
    Baseus 100W GaN II USB-C Charger
    Best fast-charging power bank
    $70 $130 Save $60

    Need a power bank that can fast-charge just about anything? If so, take a look at the Baseus Blade. This power bank sports 100W of charging potential, PD 3.0, PPS, an LED display, and a 20,000mAh battery, too. Luckily, you can find this on sale regularly for $100 or less.

    $70 at Amazon $100 at Baseus
  • Image of Anker 737 GaN USB Charger
    Anker 737 USB C Charger
    Best for travel
    $72 $89 Save $17

    This slim, fold-away charger from Anker features 120W of charging power, two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and charging for up to three devices simultaneously. If you're looking for a lightweight charger with lots of versatility when you travel, the Anker 737 is a top-notch choice.

    $72 at Amazon $80 at Anker

What to know about ThinkPad chargers

65W is the minimum you'll want for a ThinkPad, and there are many compatible chargers available above that level. For most people, Anker's 715 Nano II will be a great pick, as a charger that blends performance and value nicely. If you've got more to spend, Satechi's 200W charging station is a seriously premium pick.

On the other hand, if you're on a strict budget, the Amazon Basics one-port charger will decently charge a ThinkPad; or the Amazon Basics 100W 4-Port charger gives you some extra flexibility in addition to remaining quite affordable.

