Of all the best laptops out there, Lenovo's ThinkPad line consistently makes that list. Once you decide on a ThinkPad like the T14s Gen 5, you'll probably still need to get another charger of some kind. Maybe one with enough ports for your phone and tablet, or maybe a good power bank to charge on the go. Regardless, we've got a great selection of 65W and above chargers perfect for the T14s Gen 5.
Anker 715 Nano II 65W ChargerEditor's choice$27 $50 Save $23
This compact, fold-away charger from Anker features 65W of charging potential from a USB-C port that's perfect for a ThinkPad and can handle phones, tablets, and handhelds, too. If you're looking for an affordable, no-nonsense charger, the Anker 715 Nano II is an excellent choice.
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerPremium pick
If you're looking for a premium charger, this Satechi charging station features 200W of charging power, six USB-C ports, up to 140W of power delivery across two ports, and simultaneous six-device-charging on top of GaN tech for safety. If you've got the money, this is a top charger.
Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C ChargerBest value
For those on a strict budget, this Amazon Basics charger has a USB-C port, 65W of charging power, and an LED status indicator alongside fold-away prongs for some added portability. The best part is that this charger will cost less than $25, making it an affordable buy.
ThinkPad 65W Slim ChargerBest official charger$64 $70 Save $6
This official Lenovo charger sports 65W of charging power, which is ideal for a ThinkPad T14s, and you'll also get a slim design for maximum portability alongside a sturdy, reliable construction. If you're looking for a simple charger only for your ThinkPad, this official charger is a great pick.
Otao 200W USB-C 4-Port ChargerBest multiport charger$90 $100 Save $10
For those in need of a handful of ports on their charger, Otao's 4-Port charger is worth considering. With a meaty 200W of charging potential, a fold-away design, USB-C and USB-C ports, and 100W + 100W charging on top of GaN tech for safety, this is a seriously premium charger.
Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall ChargerBest value multiport charger
When you're looking for a multiport charger on a budget, this Amazon Basics 4-Port charger is a top contender. This features 100W of charging potential, two USB-C and two USB-A ports, and simultaneous charging of up to four devices. Plus, this charger costs less than $50, too.
Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank ChargerBest power bank
Charge your ThinkPad on the go with this Baseus power bank. This charger features an impressive 30,000mAh battery, 65W of power delivery, a massive seven USB ports, and a helpful LED display you can use to monitor power delivery. What's even better is that this charger retails for under $100.
Baseus 100W GaN II USB-C ChargerBest fast-charging power bank$70 $130 Save $60
Need a power bank that can fast-charge just about anything? If so, take a look at the Baseus Blade. This power bank sports 100W of charging potential, PD 3.0, PPS, an LED display, and a 20,000mAh battery, too. Luckily, you can find this on sale regularly for $100 or less.
Anker 737 USB C ChargerBest for travel$72 $89 Save $17
This slim, fold-away charger from Anker features 120W of charging power, two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and charging for up to three devices simultaneously. If you're looking for a lightweight charger with lots of versatility when you travel, the Anker 737 is a top-notch choice.
What to know about ThinkPad chargers
65W is the minimum you'll want for a ThinkPad, and there are many compatible chargers available above that level. For most people, Anker's 715 Nano II will be a great pick, as a charger that blends performance and value nicely. If you've got more to spend, Satechi's 200W charging station is a seriously premium pick.
On the other hand, if you're on a strict budget, the Amazon Basics one-port charger will decently charge a ThinkPad; or the Amazon Basics 100W 4-Port charger gives you some extra flexibility in addition to remaining quite affordable.