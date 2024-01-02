The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 came out in December 2023, and it's a powerhouse of a business ultrabook, with impressive specs and a great look. While it comes with a solid charger of its own, things happen, whether they be over-curious cats or natural disasters, and you may find yourself in the market for a replacement charger . While you can spend a good chunk of change on one with all the bells and whistles, you certainly don't have to, if you want to keep it simple. Here's the word on the best options out there, whether you prioritize speed, compatibility, versatility, or portability. We promise to find the perfect charger for your Gen 12, regardless of what your cat thinks.

Spigen’s USB-C car charger is a solidly built, compact charger with two USB-C ports and 75W of output which will let you charge both your ThinkPad and your mobile device simultaneously. It’s not the speediest of the lot, but it’s a durable little thing and it’s a great value for the quality.

The Insignia Universal 180W Charger can charge practically any high-power laptop thanks to its large collection of included switchable adapters. Insignia will even provide the correct adapter if none of the provided ones work, though this won’t be an issue with your ThinkPad specifically. It’s not terribly compact, but it’s the most versatile charger on the list, and that along with its tankish build and long cord makes it a great choice if you need a solid charger for your ThinkPad with maximum options for other devices.

The UGREEN Four-Port is a very solidly built and relatively compact PD charger with three USB-C and one USB-A port. GaN tech allows for reliable and low-temperature power flow for up to four devices simultaneously at 45W, or your ThinkPad and one iPhone without exceeding maximum output. It’s fast, pretty portable, and versatile, at an excellent price point to boot.

If you travel a lot with your ThinkPad and need the smallest charger available that doesn’t sacrifice build quality, the Anker 715 is for you. It’s so small that it’ll fit easily in any pocket, and the collapsible prongs mean you won’t even feel it taking up pocket space. It doesn’t have multiple ports, and it’s not the fastest charger out there, but it doesn’t get any more compact than this.

The Baseus 100W 4-port GAN II can fully charge a new MacBook in two hours and most heavy-duty Windows laptops in even less. Beyond its blazing charge speeds, if offers two dedicated USB-C ports and two USB-A ports capable of charging two devices simultaneously. If you’re looking for a fast-charging, high-quality charger with a bit of versatility, this is the one to go for.

For the price of a medium pizza (no toppings), The Emaks Type C USB-C Chromebook Charger offers a pretty quick, reliable charger that works just as well with your ThinkPad as it does with a Chromebook. It’s not the most compact or portable charger on the list, and it’s not going to stand up to as much abuse as more expensive models, but at this price, it’s tough to beat for a basic ThinkPad charger.

The UGREEN Nexode PD3.1 offers up to 140W of charging power. Its two USB-C ports provide outputs of 100W and 140W, with an additional USB-A port for quickly charging your older devices as well. If you really want to splurge on a powerful, versatile charger with a tank-like build, this is the one to get.

One of the official chargers for the ThinkPad X13, it’s got a smaller form factor than the charger that ships with your X13, making it more portable, and it also comes with multiple switchable prongs for international travel. It’s one of the more solidly built and compatible chargers out there, and its reasonable price makes it the best overall choice to replace your old charger.

What’s the best charger for you?

There are a number of different reasons why you might be looking to buy a charger for your ThinkPad Carbon X1. Maybe you lost your old one, and you need a replacement that doesn’t break the bank. Maybe your dog ate it, or you left it out in the rain. Maybe you want a backup. Maybe you need an extra one for international travel or car travel, or maybe you want one that can charge not only your ThinkPad, but several other devices simultaneously. Luckily, there’s a charger for every one of these needs. Our top three picks address one or more of the above situations.

If you want a 1:1 replacement for your original ThinkPad charger, the Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Adapter is the best choice. Its GaN tech provides low-temperature, stable charging that’ll match the speed of your old charger, it’s solidly built, and it comes with a generous 6-foot-long cord, all at a pretty reasonable price for the quality.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a real powerhouse of a charger, the UGREEN Nexode PD3.1 is worth the price. With two powerful USB-C ports and a convenient USB-A port, it can deliver 140W for a pretty fast and reliable charge. It’s also fairly compact considering its tank-like build, and it’ll stand up to a lot more abuse than most other chargers of this type.

The Emaks USB-C Chromebook charger stands out for offering excellent performance at a ridiculously low price. It doesn’t have the bells and whistles like extra ports that some models do, and it might not have the durability of high-end models, but it does the job reliably, and has a pretty long cord, even compared to more expensive models.