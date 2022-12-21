Planning to take your new Lenovo Yoga 7i with you on the go? The battery life might be excellent at around six hours, but you really don't want to forget the charger. If you do happen to misplace the original, or just want a newer charger from a different company, then there are a lot of options.
From brands like Anker, HP, and even Apple, the Thunderbolt port on your Lenovo Yoga 7i means you can charge up your device with any new charger, as long as it can deliver 65 watts of power for the 14-inch model and 100 watts of power on the 16-inch model with Intel Arc graphics. Here are nine of our favorites. And do keep in mind, these are all universal chargers, if you own another laptop that supports USB-C charging, it'll work just fine on some of the other best laptops on the market.
Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Power Adapter
This is the original 65W charger that came with the Yoga 7i. It has a long USB-C cable and works just fine with the 14-inch Yoga 7i model.
HP USB-C Travel Adapter 65W
Even though this is a charger for HP laptops, you can't pass on this one for the overall design. Compared to Lenovo's original 65W charger, this one is more compact and is great for travel. It works with the 14-inch Yoga 7i,
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)
The Anker 715 charger is an absolutely tiny charger. It delivers up to 65W of power for the 14-inch Yoga 7i, Yoga 7i, but you'll have to supply your own USB-C cable.
Ukor 65W Universal Laptop Charger
Though the brand isn't quite known, Ukor makes very affordable third-party chargers for all kinds of devices. This is a universal charger for laptops. It delivers up to 65W of power for the 14-inch Yoga 7i.
Insignia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger
Insignia is a popular brand you'll find at Best Buy, so this charger is a great purchase if you like the retailer's products. It has two USB-C ports which deliver the 65W of power for your Yoga 7i 14-inch and another device. You'll need to provide your own cable, though.
Apple 96W USB-C power adapter
It might seem weird to use an Apple charger with a Lenovo laptop, but if you prefer Apple products, this 95W charger will juice up your Yoga 7i with no issues. You'll need to buy the cable separately, though.
Insignia 112W Wall Charger
This is similar to the 65W Insignia charger we mentioned earlier. The difference is that it adds a USB-A port, and will work with the 16-inch Yoga 7i since it delivers 112W of power.
Anker 525 Charging Station
This is a great charging station for the Yoga 7i. You'll need to provide your own USB-C cable, but with this, you can charge multiple devices at once.
Anker 347 Portable Power Bank
Want to charge your Yoga 7i on the go? This power bank plug into the USB-C port on your device and will juice it up where an outlet isn't available.
The ideal charger for the 14-inch Yoga 7i is definitely Lenovo's official 65W charger. If you have the 16-inch Yoga 7i, then we suggest the Insignia 112W charger as an alternative. Don't already own a Yoga 7i? Check it out with the links below, and find out for yourself why we think it's one of the best Lenovo laptops.
