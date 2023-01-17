The best chargers for the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 (2022) can replace or support the charger that's included with the awesome laptop. All the options here meet the minimum 65W power requirement to charge the Yoga 9i's 75Wh battery, and they all support USB-C charging. We've been sure to include a bunch of different options ranging from travel accessories to more permanent options for your desk. Here are the best chargers for the Yoga 9i (2022).

Source: Lenovo Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Adapter Lenovo's own USB-C GaN charger features a compact wall plug with retractable prongs that makes it perfect for traveling. It supports PD 3.0 and delivers up to 65W of power, both suited for use with the Yoga 9i. The adapter has a six-foot (1.8m) attached USB-C cable to make it as easy as possible to connect. This charger will also work with Chromebooks and other Lenovo laptops that top out at 65W of needed charge. See at Lenovo See at Amazon

Source: Lenovo Lenovo 65W USB-C Travel Adapter Those who often travel internationally might want a Yoga 9i charger that can deal with different plugs. This 65W USB-C travel adapter brings plugs for US, EU, AU, and UK regions; all you have to do is slide them onto the main adapter potion and plug in. The kit is relatively compact, and it has a removable USB-C cable for easier storage. That also means you can use any USB-C cable you have lying around for extra convenience. See at Lenovo

Source: Anker Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) The Anker 715 Nano II travel charger is a great choice if you don't mind a third-party solution that's compact enough for easy traveling. It even has prongs that fold in when you want to slip it into a pocket. It has a USB-C port for use with pretty much any USB-C cable, it charges quickly, and it'll work across devices that max out at 65W of required power. See at Anker See at Amazon

Source: Baseus Baseus Blade 100W Battery Sometimes you won't be able to find an AC outlet to plug into, and in that case you'll wish you had something like the Baseus Blade battery bank on hand. It provides up to 100W of power via USB-C and holds a 20,000mAh capacity, perfect for times when you're caught chasing a deadline or just want to chill with some TV streaming in a busy airport. The battery bank is sleek for easy storage but includes dual USB-C ports, dual USB-A ports, and a tiny screen for charge status and remaining power. See at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker 525 Charging Station Anker's 525 7-in-1 charging station is a more permanent solution for those who like a tidy desk. It works best when plugged in and situated on a desk, where it offers two USB-A and two USB-C ports in a slim package. It even has three extra AC outlets on the back so that you don't have to sacrifice another charger or adapter. It handles charging up to 65W and works with multiple accessories for added convenience. See at Amazon

Source: Lenovo Lenovo 65W USB-C Charger Lenovo's standard 65W USB-C charger is a reliable and affordable option for those who don't really need anything special. It has a long USB-C cable and a removable AC plug on the other end, plus there's a Velcro wrap for a cleaner look while traveling. It'll work with your Yoga 9i and other laptops that top out at 65W. See at Amazon

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) review, we saw excellent battery life that should get you through most of a workday. That helped propel the Yoga 9i to the top of our best Lenovo laptops list, and indeed you might find that the included 65W charger gets the job done. However, we always recommend having an extra charger on hand to anticipate traveling needs or damage to your primary adapter, or to clean up a busy office space.

Lenovo makes quite a few different chargers to cover its extensive laptop lineup, and we've pulled two of the best for the Yoga 9i (2022). The 65W GaN adapter is compact, it has retractable prongs, and it has a long USB-C cable that works across devices. If you're traveling outside of the country, Lenovo's 65W USB-C travel adapter comes with four different plugs that slip on and off with ease.

Anker also makes a ton of great laptop accessories that will work with your Lenovo laptop. The Anker 715 Nano II charger offers 65W of power in a super compact package that's perfect for travel or casual use thanks to its retractable prongs and removable USB-C cable. Anker's 525 charging station isn't really meant for traveling, but it will clear up cable congestion on your desk with its dual USB-A and USB-C ports on the front, three AC plugs on the back, and sleek build.

For those who often work away from any AC outlets, something like the Baseus Blade 100W power bank is a great pickup. It's one of the best portable laptop chargers out there thanks to its sleek design, huge 20,000mAh capacity, dual USB-A and USB-C ports, and status screen. Be sure to check out our broader list of the best Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) accessories for more great options.