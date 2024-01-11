The best charger for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) can be used as a replacement for the charger that comes with one of the best Lenovo laptops . We've dug through all of our favorite chargers for laptops, and all the options we've highlighted in this list support the minimum 65W of USB Type-C charging power needed to charge the Yoga 9i's 75WHr battery. We've been sure to include our favorite chargers, so whether you need something for international travel, something that is small, or an aesthetically pleasing charger, there's something for everyone on this list.

This HUNDA charger packs 200W of total charging power, within a compact and foldable design. There's GaN technology to keep all of your devices safe, and you can charge up to 6 devices simultaneously. There's just about everything you would need from a USB Type-C charger here, and you can pick one up for an affordable price.

The Anker 715 Nano II is a 65W charger that's compact enough to fit into your pocket with two foldaway prongs. It outputs the minimum required 65W for the Lenovo Yoga 9i from it's single USB-C port, making it a great replacement charger for the one that comes with the Lenovo Yoga 9i.

If you travel internationally frequently, you need a charger like this one from UGREEN. The UGREEN 65W GaN charger provides you with two USB Type-C ports, a single USB Type-A port, and it comes with EU, US, and UK-compatible switchable plugs, making it an ideal travel companion.

This 145W Power Bank from UGREEN features a 25,000mAh capacity with two-way fast charging, a smart digital display, and it provides more than enough power to charge a laptop or portable game console while on the go. It's a solid option for anyone who finds themselves out and about frequently, and it will fit comfortably into a laptop bag or case.

If you're looking for a stylish charger, check out the Acefast PD65W 3-Port GaN charger. This charger provides the minimum power requirement through its two USB Type-C ports for laptops, and you can charge a separate USB Type-A device at the same time. It features a cool retro transparent design, and it comes in a nice gray or purple color scheme.

The Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger is a great choice if you need to power the Lenovo Yoga 9i alongside other high-powered USB Type-C devices. This charging station allows you to charge up to six devices with different wattages simultaneously, and the integrated GaN technology keeps your devices safe.

If you are looking for a basic and affordable USB Type-C charger to serve as a secondary charger to the one that came with your Lenovo Yoga 9i, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Basics 65W GaN charger. This charger keeps your device safe with GaN technology and provides the minimum 65W of power needed to charge the Yoga 9i.

Recapping the best chargers for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024)

The above chargers are some of the best chargers we could find for the Lenovo Yoga 9i. From this selection, our favorite is definitely the Anker 736 Nano II 100W charger. It's been a top pick for several different laptops, and it remains the top pick here for the Lenovo Yoga 9i. It provides you with a hefty 100W of USB Type-C charging power in a relatively compact package. It's a great choice to bring on-the-go with you thanks to its small size, and it even provides you with two USB Type-C ports alongside a Type-A port, allowing you to charge multiple devices all at once. If you are looking for something more affordable, then we recommend going with the Amazon Basics 65W charger. It's a small, all-white wall-charger that provides the minimum 65W power requirement for the Lenovo Yoga 9i, and you can always pick it up for just $20.

Not everyone uses their Yoga 9i as a travel laptop, and if you stick to your desk more than going out, we recommend getting a multi-port charger like the Satechi 6-port 200W charger. It provides enough power to charge your laptop and a game console like the Steam Deck all at once, and it sits comfortably on your desk. However, if the Satechi seems a bit too expensive, you can opt for the HUNDA 200W 6-port charger, which is a bit more affordable. Any of these chargers are a great option for other laptops, too, as they all cover the minimum 65W power requirements that you find on the best laptops on the market for charging.