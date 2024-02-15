The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) is one of the best laptops for productivity, creativity, and light gaming. It offers a beautiful OLED touchscreen display, new Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 1TB SSD, and up to an RTX 4070 GPU, making it one of Lenovo's top laptops. It's powerful and beautiful, and thanks to the new Intel processor, improved cooling unit, and 75Wh battery, you can work for extended periods with no issues. That said, packing the laptop and its charger everywhere can quickly become stressful as the charging block can add more weight to the almost five-pound machine.
It also increases the chances of losing your original charger, especially if you're always traveling. Below, we've created a list of excellent chargers you can use as substitutes or replacements. Not only will having these chargers reduce the chances of losing the original, but while some are ideal for travel, thanks to their size, others allow you to charge your computer and other devices no matter where you are. So, if you're looking for a standby or spare charger for your home office, traditional workspace, or outdoor adventures, the list below has all you might want.
Lenovo 100W USB-C AC power adapterEditor's choice
UGREEN 200W USB-C chargerPremium pick
Anker 317 100W chargerBest value
Shargeek 140W PD3.1 GaN ChargerCompact charger
Baseus 140W portable chargerOn-the-go charger
Lenovo 100W USB-C AC power adapterEditor's choice$60 $70 Save $10
This Lenovo 100W USB-C AC adapter is an excellent replacement or standby charger. It offers the same power rating as the one that came with your laptop and provides the same power delivery. And to top it all, it's from Lenovo, meaning top-notch quality and a year's warranty.
UGREEN 200W USB-C chargerPremium pick$150 $214 Save $64
The UGREEN 200W USB-C charger is a device you want to count on when you need fast charging capabilities while charging other devices. This charger offers six different ports and supports PD 3.0, the same fast charging technology supported by the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024). It is well-crafted and durable, ensuring you can use it for years.
Anker 317 100W chargerBest value$25 $38 Save $13
Looking for a quality yet affordable charger for your Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024)? Look no further than this Anker 100W USB-C charger. While it only has one port, it offers excellent power delivery, a foldable design for travel, and extended compatibility. It also has a cable, so you don't have to spend extra bucks to get one.
Shargeek 140W PD3.1 GaN ChargerCompact charger
As a creative or professional, you likely pack multiple gear in your backpack and often need more space. Replace your large charging block with the Sharkgeek 140W USB-C charger to save space for other accessories. This charger has a small form factor, three ports, and can deliver up to 140W of power, meaning you can get your laptop up and running quickly.
Baseus 140W portable chargerOn-the-go charger
Working on your ideas as soon as you have them can be fun. However, your laptop needs to be up and running, especially if you're outdoors adventuring. Whether you're a street photographer, watching birds in the wild, or capturing mountains and nature, having the Baseus 140W portable charger with you makes it easy to create. With this 24,000mAh battery pack, you can keep your laptop, phone, and other accessories alive.
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerFast Thunderbolt charger
The Satechi 200W USB-C charger is a great alternative if you want a charger for your workspace or home office. It comes with six ports, two of which offer up to 140W of power, providing quick charging capabilities. You get a three-prong plug for a stable connection and a stand and rubber feet to keep the charger in place so it doesn't slip.
Ugreen 130W USB-C Car ChargerQuality car charger$26 $40 Save $14
Inspiration can hit you anywhere, whether outdoors or on a road trip. The UGREEN 130W USB-C car charger can help keep your Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) charged so you can get to business once you're inspired. It's well-built, scratch-resistant, and has a blue LED light around the ports, so you can easily find them at night.
Mokin 100W USB-C chargerUniversal charger$36 $60 Save $24
The Mokin 100W USB-C charger is another excellent choice for a multipurpose charger. Despite its small form factor, it offers up to 100W of power, though you'd have to plug in only your laptop to enjoy this speed. Once your computer is charged, you can plug in two devices at once, and the charger splits its power into 65 and 35W, meaning your phone, headphones, and other accessories can still enjoy fast charging.
Which charger should you choose for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024)?
The chargers above are the best Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) options. However, even among the best, we still have our favorites, with the Lenovo 100W USB-C AC adapter topping the list. Besides being a charger made by the laptop brand, it's compatible with the Yoga Pro 9i, offers fast charging capabilities, and comes with a year's warranty.
The UGREEN 200W USB-C charger is another option we like, as it's ideal for those who want a charger they can use at their desk. It has multiple ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously, and its build quality ensures you can use it for a long time. For those who want an affordable spare charger, the Anker 100W USB-C charger is an excellent recommendation, as it comes with enough power to provide your laptop with enough juice in the shortest time possible while retaining a low price. Regardless of your choice, the chargers we've listed above are all top-notch products for the Yoga Pro 9i and other laptops, cameras, headphones, and even the best smartphones.
