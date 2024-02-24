If you're a fan of Lenovo laptops, you likely paid attention to what was unveiled at CES this year. Lenovo is updating a ton of their laptops, many of which are now utilizing the Intel Core Ultra processors. Adding AI functionality and extending the battery life are just some of the upgrades that the new CPUs are providing. One of the new laptops that is benefitting from better battery life is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i. This year's iteration of this laptop features a new OLED panel as well as upgraded hardware inside. If you're going to be purchasing one when it comes out in April, you're going to want some added accessories to go with it. A backup charger is a smart investment. While you won't have to plug it in all the time when you're using it away from your desk, thanks to the extended battery life, you will sometimes and it's helpful to have a spare charge. Here are our picks for the best chargers for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i.
Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN AdapterEditor's choice
Nexode UGREEN PD3 140W USB-C ChargerPremium pick
Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C ChargerBest value
Spigen GaN 651 65W USB-C ChargerBuilt for fast charging
Anker 747 Charger (150W)Extra ports
The Yoga Slim 7i has a 65Whr battery, making this official Lenovo charger a perfect accessory for it. It has a compact design, thanks to the use of gallium nitride, and connects via the USB-C cable. The built-in intelligence chip stops any overpowering and surges.
Nexode UGREEN PD3 140W USB-C ChargerPremium pick$68 $110 Save $42
This has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. Your Yoga Slim 7i will be charged easily and the charger itself is small, making it able to fit in your computer bag without any hassle.
Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C ChargerBest value
If you just want a charger for your laptop, go with this no-frills 65W charger from Amazon Basics. It has a single USB-C 65W PD port that features a blue LED status indicator. It can also be used to charge tablets and phones. It's great for those on a budget.
Spigen GaN 651 65W USB-C ChargerBuilt for fast charging$35 $56 Save $21
This Spigen GaN charger is built to last and offers fast charging delivery. It also comes with a 6.6-foot USB-C cable, so you don't have to provide your own. It's portable and lightweight, so you can store it with ease. There is also a 24-month warranty.
Anker 747 Charger (150W)Extra ports
Charge your Yoga Slim 7i and other devices with this 150W charger from Anker. It has four ports, giving you flexibility in what you charge at a given time. It monitors the temperature over three million times per day, making sure your technology is safe.
Baseus 100W Blade USB-C 20000mAh Power BankTop power bank
If you're someone who likes a power bank, the Baseus Blade is a top-notch choice. It delivers 100W of charge and has two USB-C ports. It's only 0.7 inches thick, making it simple to store and bring with you. It also delivers two-way charging to many devices.
Satechi 145W GaN USB-C chargerFast Thunderbolt charger
For Thunderbolt 4 power delivery, choose the Satechi 145W GaN charger. This has four ports, two USB-C 3.1 and two USB-C 3.0, giving you tons of versatility for powering devices. It also comes with international plugs, allowing you to use your Yoga Slim 7i all over the world.
UGreen 69W USB-C Car Charger with QC 3.0Great car charger$19 $20 Save $1
Charge your laptop in the car with this UGREEN 69W charger. It has both USB-C and USB-A ports, so you can charge a variety of devices. It supports multiple fast-charging standards like PPS, PD3.0, and QC3.0.
Which Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) charger is right for you?
We all know that you can use the charger that comes with your laptop, but it also makes sense to have a versatile charger as a backup. The top choice is the one you get from Lenovo, the 65W USB-C GaN charger, because you know it works with the laptop and it's not going to set you back a lot of money. If you want something that will charge more than just your laptop, you can opt for the Nexode UGREEN PD3 140W charger that has multiple ports and fast power delivery. You an also save some money and opt for the Amazon Basics 65W one-port charger that doesn't give you flexibility but is reliable. There are a lot of accessories you can add for your Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i besides a charger. Check out our picks for the best cases for it.