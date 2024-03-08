When looking for a new laptop, out of the best laptops , there are usually a couple of Apple laptops worth considering. The new M3 MacBook Air is no different. But once you've decided on a MacBook, you'll need a good charger. Accordingly, we've found all the best chargers for the M3 MacBook Air, regardless of what you're looking for or your budget.

This 160W 4-Port charger from Ugreen is great for quickly and efficiently charging just about any device, including a MacBook Air. With four ports, you can charge all the devices you bring with you out into the world at once.

This meaty 200W 6-port charging station from Satechi offers seriously full-featured charging potential. With this charging station, you can charge your laptop, phone, and four favorite devices all at once, cutting down on cords and power bricks. You won't be disappointed if you've got the budget for this charger.

Anker's 737 USB-C 120W charger is a great pick of charger if you plan on charging a handful of devices all at once, including your MacBook. Plus, you get GaN tech for extra safety as well as a USB-A port for compatibility with this charger.

If you're looking for a way to top off your MacBook's battery wherever you go when you might not have access to a wall outlet, Baseus' 65W 30,000mAh power bank is an excellent choice. Take this power bank with you and keep your laptop at full power without needing to plug it in anywhere.

If you're looking for an official Apple charger but need more than a single, you're in luck, because Apple makes a 2-port 35W USB-C charger. If you want to charge both your MacBook and your phone at the same time, this official charger can handle that.

If you need a solid 30W USB-C charger but are looking for a budget option, the AmazonBasics 30W charger is a great option. It's relatively barebones, but with a single 30W USB-C port, it's more than capable of charging your MacBook. Plus, you can get one for under $20.

Apple's official 70W USB-C charger is a great way to quickly charge your new M3 MacBook Air. It might not come with a ton of different ports, but if you're just looking for something to charge your laptop quickly, this official charger can do the job.

Apple's simple official 30W USB-C charger might not feature a ton of ports or overly fancy technology, but it's more than capable of charging up your brand-new MacBook Air, and it won't cost you an arm and a leg for the pleasure, either.

What to know about M3 MacBook Air chargers

There are many solid options for MacBook Air chargers, whether you're on a strict budget or need multiple ports for various devices on top of your MacBook. Luckily, the MacBook Air doesn't require much power, and USB-C is a very commonplace connection, so you won't struggle to find a charger that will work.

All told, Apple's official 30W USB-C charger is an excellent choice if you just need something to keep your MacBook at a full charge. If you've got the budget for it, a charging station like the 200W one from Satechi is a great all-in-one option. For those on a budget, the AmazonBasics 30W charger can certainly get the job done without breaking the bank and costing you over $20.